Georgia leads the rankings: The Bulldogs are No. 1 at 8-1, ranking fourth nationally in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.18) and sixth in offensive success rate (53.2%).

Utah remains undefeated: The No. 2 Utes are 9-0, averaging 2.83 points per drive while allowing 1.23, with wins over BYU and Houston.

Notre Dame combines offensive efficiency with ball security: The No. 3 Fighting Irish rank sixth nationally in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and are tied for the fewest turnovers committed (four).

No. 1 Georgia (8-1)

Notable wins: @ Alabama, @ Ole Miss

Notable losses: vs. Auburn

What PFF data says: Georgia ranks ninth among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.26) and fourth in EPA per play allowed on defense (-0.18). The team averages 3.06 points per drive while allowing just 1.09. Georgia also ranks sixth nationally in offensive success rate (53.2%) and is tied for sixth with 23 turnovers forced.

No. 2 Utah (9-0)

Notable wins: vs. BYU, vs. Houston

Notable losses: None

What PFF data says: Utah ranks 23rd among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.18) and 20th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.11). The Utes average 2.83 points per drive while allowing just 1.23. Utah also ranks 18th nationally in offensive success rate (51.0%) and 17th in defensive success rate allowed (38.7%).

No. 3 Notre Dame (8-1)

Notable wins: vs. Miami

Notable losses: @ BYU

What PFF data says: Notre Dame ranks sixth among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.28) and 15th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.13). They average 3.21 points per drive while allowing just 1.23. Notre Dame is tied for the fewest turnovers committed (4) and ranks fifth nationally in defensive explosive play rate allowed (9.7%).

Offensive and defensive success Power Four Teams (Weeks 1-10) 40.0% 45.0% 50.0% 55.0% Success rate -0.20 0.00 0.20 EPA / play allowed AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW NOTRED OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UTLONG UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Success rate 49.7% 18th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 29th / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Success rate 42.4% 60th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.08 53rd / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Success rate 44.6% 46th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.05 30th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC Success rate 42.3% 63rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.08 54th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Success rate 51.4% 10th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.09 19th / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 Success rate 42.6% 59th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.13 12th / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC Success rate 45.1% 39th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.01 38th / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 Success rate 49.5% 20th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 27th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC Success rate 41.7% 65th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.10 58th / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 Success rate 50.6% 14th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.14 63rd / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC Success rate 39.1% 67th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.08 21st / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Success rate 42.3% 64th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 39th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC Success rate 44.1% 49th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 5th / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC Success rate 46.7% 29th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.11 60th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Success rate 43.7% 53rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.16 64th / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 Success rate 54.3% 3rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.08 55th / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Success rate 49.7% 17th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.13 62nd / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Success rate 46.7% 28th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 7th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Success rate 46.0% 32nd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.17 3rd / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Success rate 42.9% 57th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.12 61st / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Success rate 45.7% 35th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.04 31st / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Success rate 49.1% 21st / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 45th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Success rate 46.6% 30th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.05 48th / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC Success rate 49.9% 16th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.01 37th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC Success rate 51.7% 8th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 6th / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Success rate 43.0% 55th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.08 52nd / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC Success rate 54.9% 1st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.07 25th / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Success rate 42.9% 56th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.15 9th / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten Success rate 39.0% 68th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 28th / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Success rate 45.1% 40th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.07 51st / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC Success rate 42.3% 62nd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.08 22nd / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Success rate 44.1% 48th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.05 47th / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Success rate 45.8% 34th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.09 56th / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Success rate 46.7% 27th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.14 10th / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Success rate 49.5% 19th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.01 35th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) Success rate 53.1% 5th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.13 11th / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Success rate 51.5% 9th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 13th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Success rate 42.4% 61st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 14th / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Success rate 54.5% 2nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 40th / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC Success rate 50.0% 15th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.06 50th / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Success rate 43.9% 51st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.07 24th / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Success rate 43.9% 50th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.08 23rd / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Success rate 44.9% 43rd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 17th / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Success rate 45.5% 37th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.23 67th / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Success rate 44.6% 45th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.21 66th / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC Success rate 51.1% 11th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.00 36th / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Success rate 46.9% 25th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 46th / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC Success rate 40.2% 66th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.27 68th / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC Success rate 45.9% 33rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 41st / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Success rate 43.8% 52nd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 15th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Success rate 48.4% 22nd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 8th / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Success rate 45.7% 36th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 26th / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Success rate 46.7% 26th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.02 32nd / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 Success rate 45.0% 42nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 43rd / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Success rate 46.1% 31st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.27 1st / 68 Florida Gators SEC Success rate 47.7% 24th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.05 49th / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Success rate 53.2% 4th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.18 2nd / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Success rate 50.7% 13th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 44th / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten Success rate 52.1% 7th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.10 57th / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 Success rate 51.0% 12th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 16th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC Success rate 45.0% 41st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 4th / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten Success rate 44.3% 47th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.02 33rd / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Success rate 43.3% 54th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.11 59th / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Success rate 48.2% 23rd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.02 34th / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Success rate 44.8% 44th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 42nd / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Success rate 53.0% 6th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.09 20th / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Success rate 45.2% 38th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.19 65th / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Success rate 42.7% 58th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 18th / 68

No. 4 UCLA (9-0)

Notable wins: @ Oregon, vs. Wisconsin

Notable losses: None

What PFF data says: UCLA ranks second among FBS teams in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.27) and 47th in EPA per play on offense (0.11). The team averages 2.31 points per drive while allowing just 1.02, the fifth-best mark nationally. UCLA also ranks second in defensive success rate allowed (33.5%) and leads the FBS with 32 turnovers forced.

No. 5 Miami (8-1)

Notable wins: @ Wake Forest

Notable losses: @ Notre Dame

What PFF data says: Miami leads the FBS in EPA per play on offense (0.35) and ranks 36th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.07). Miami also leads the country in offensive success rate (54.9%) and has committed just eight turnovers, tied for the seventh-fewest nationally.

No. 6 Indiana (8-1)

Notable wins: vs. Northwestern

Notable losses: vs. Ohio State

What PFF data says: Indiana ranks 28th among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.17) and 10th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.16). The Hoosiers average 2.54 points per drive while allowing just 0.96, the fourth-best mark in the nation. Indiana also ranks third in defensive success rate allowed (35.4%) and seventh in offensive explosive play rate (19.5%).

No. 7 Tennessee (7-2)

Notable wins: vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky

Notable losses: vs. Texas, @ South Carolina

What PFF data says: Tennessee ranks 51st among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.10) and 11th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.16). The Volunteers average 2.38 points per drive while allowing just 1.11, the 10th-best mark in the country. Tennessee has also forced 22 turnovers, tied for ninth among FBS teams.

Power Four Teams: Defending explosive plays Weeks 1-10 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% Explosive pass rate allowed 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Explosive run rate allowed AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW NOTRED OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UTLONG UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 14.8% 24th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.6% 47th / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.5% 37th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.7% 58th / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 14.4% 19th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.0% 27th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 14.8% 25th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.6% 37th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 18.9% 62nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.7% 10th / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 13.2% 11th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.7% 39th / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 11.2% 6th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.8% 48th / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 9.4% 2nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.1% 28th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 18.4% 57th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.3% 53rd / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 18.2% 55th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 17.8% 67th / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 14.3% 17th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 15.4% 60th / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 19.9% 66th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.3% 45th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 14.8% 26th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.6% 9th / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 17.5% 52nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.3% 44th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.8% 44th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 16.5% 63rd / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 15.2% 32nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 15.1% 59th / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 16.4% 46th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.7% 30th / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 14.4% 20th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.3% 7th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 16.0% 45th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 4.9% 1st / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 15.3% 33rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 10.7% 26th / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 15.5% 39th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.1% 43rd / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 16.7% 48th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.6% 17th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 17.0% 49th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 17.1% 66th / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.4% 35th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.5% 8th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 13.7% 14th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.2% 35th / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 19.0% 64th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.9% 32nd / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 17.4% 51st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 7.7% 5th / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 11.9% 7th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 6.3% 2nd / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 18.8% 60th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.8% 49th / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.6% 41st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.2% 15th / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.5% 38th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.9% 33rd / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 16.5% 47th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.5% 29th / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.2% 31st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 16.4% 62nd / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 13.6% 13th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 11.7% 31st / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 14.5% 21st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.5% 56th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) Explosive pass rate allowed 12.9% 9th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 6.6% 3rd / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 15.5% 40th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.8% 18th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.0% 28th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.4% 46th / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 18.4% 56th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.2% 14th / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 19.9% 65th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.8% 40th / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 15.7% 42nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 10.6% 25th / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 10.4% 5th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 15.6% 61st / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.7% 43rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 10.2% 23rd / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 24.7% 68th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.9% 42nd / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 18.7% 59th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 20.4% 68th / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 17.0% 50th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.8% 41st / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.2% 30th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.9% 19th / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 18.9% 61st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 16.6% 64th / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.0% 28th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.3% 53rd / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 14.6% 22nd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.9% 19th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 10.1% 3rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 16.9% 65th / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 18.9% 63rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.6% 38th / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 15.4% 36th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.3% 55th / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 17.6% 53rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.8% 11th / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 14.7% 23rd / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.4% 16th / 68 Florida Gators SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 15.3% 34th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 10.4% 24th / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 13.0% 10th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.1% 13th / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 13.3% 12th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.8% 11th / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 18.6% 58th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 10.0% 22nd / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 14.9% 27th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.4% 36th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 8.3% 1st / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 9.9% 21st / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 14.3% 18th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.8% 49th / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Explosive pass rate allowed 13.8% 16th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.2% 52nd / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 18.1% 54th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 14.5% 57th / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 13.8% 15th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 12.1% 34th / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Explosive pass rate allowed 10.3% 4th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 8.0% 6th / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Explosive pass rate allowed 23.4% 67th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 13.9% 51st / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Explosive pass rate allowed 12.1% 8th / 68 Explosive run rate allowed 7.0% 4th / 68

No. 8 Alabama (7-2)

Notable wins: @ Kentucky, vs. South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, @ LSU

Notable losses: vs. Georgia, @ Tennessee

What PFF data says: Alabama ranks 25th among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.18) and 28th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.09). The Crimson Tide average 2.72 points per drive while allowing 1.50. Alabama also ranks 14th in offensive success rate (51.4%) and fourth nationally in turnovers forced (27).

No. 9 Texas (7-2)

Notable wins: vs. Ohio State, @ Tennessee, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Missouri

Notable losses: vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida

What PFF data says: Texas ranks seventh among FBS teams in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.16) but just 86th in EPA per play on offense (0.01). The Longhorns average 2.22 points per drive while allowing just 1.07, the eighth-best mark nationally. Texas also ranks second in defensive explosive play rate allowed (9.1%), but its offense ranks 74th in success rate (45.0%).

No. 10 BYU (7-2)

Notable wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Arizona

Notable losses: @ UCF, @ Utah

What PFF data says: BYU ranks 26th among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.18) and 38th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.06). The Cougars average 2.57 points per drive while allowing 1.55. BYU also ranks 30th nationally in offensive success rate (49.5%) and sixth in defensive explosive play rate allowed (10.1%).

No. 11 Wake Forest (8-1)

Notable wins: vs. Louisville

Notable losses: vs. Miami

What PFF data says: Wake Forest ranks second among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.34) and 29th in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.09). The Demon Deacons average 3.46 points per drive, tied for the nation's best mark, while allowing just 1.25. Wake Forest also ranks fourth in offensive explosive play rate (20.3%) and has committed just seven turnovers, the third-fewest nationally.

No. 12 Boise State (8-1)

Notable wins: vs. Memphis

Notable losses: @ Oregon

What PFF data says: Boise State ranks fourth among FBS teams in EPA per play on offense (0.32) but just 90th in EPA allowed per play on defense (0.06). The Broncos average 3.06 points per drive while allowing 2.03. Boise State ranks fifth nationally in offensive success rate (53.5%) and is tied for the fewest turnovers committed (4), but its defense has forced just eight.