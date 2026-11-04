Darian Mensah leads the Heisman race: The Miami quarterback is the new betting favorite at +156, leading FBS quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (92.8), passing touchdowns (25) and several other metrics.

Malachi Toney emerges as a contender: The Miami wide receiver has +305 odds and leads the FBS with 13 touchdown receptions and a 95.0 PFF receiving grade.

Jeremiah Smith loses his favorite status: Previously listed at -220, the Ohio State wide receiver has slipped behind Miami‘s top contenders heading into Week 10.

It looked as though the Heisman Trophy was already signed, sealed and delivered to Jeremiah Smith just a few weeks ago, when he was the odds-on favorite at -220. Now, heading into Week 10, there is a new leader in the clubhouse.

Let’s take a look at the updated Heisman Trophy betting landscape heading into Week 10. You can explore all the data behind these prospects, with college football statistics dating back to 2014, through PFF Premium Stats and PFF Premium Stats Pro.

What Mensah has done this season is hard to put into words, so let's let the data do the talking.

The Hurricanes quarterback ranks first among FBS quarterbacks in overall PFF grade (93.1), passing grade (92.8), completion percentage (80.7%), completion percentage over expectation (+16.4%), adjusted completion percentage (86.2%), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (144.1). Oh, and he has thrown just one interception all season.

Miami faces Notre Dame this week in a top-five clash, and Mensah's Heisman moment could very well come this weekend with a win in South Bend.

Power Four Quarterbacks Weeks 1-9 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% Big Time Throw % 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% Turnover Worthy Play % AVG AVG Lopez Leavitt Jennings Dampier Fifita Stockton Hawkins Jr. Kienholz Houser Russell Mestemaker Chiles Carr Maiava Weigman Sayin Bachmeier Simmons Craig Heintschel Chambliss Colandrea MacIntyre Moore Philo Brown French IV Hoover Grunkemeyer Pribula Jenkins Daniels Johnson Warren Mendoza Eget Marshall Carr Bailey Sagapolutele Taylor Milivojevic Edwards Jr. Sellers Becht Boley McKenzie Manning Lagway Jackson Jones Jr. Raynor Browne Hammond Williams Jr. Brown Raiola Curtis Dieffenbach Underwood Lindsey Minchey Brown Brousseau Angeli Washington Wilson Geriner Lonergan Joseph Reynolds Reed Hecklinski Mateer Iamaleava Puckett Lewis Brandon Surace Mensah The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Darian Mensah QB · MIAMI FL Big Time Throw % 6.9% 6th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 24th / 80 Gio Lopez QB · WAKE Big Time Throw % 5.6% 16th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.4% 5th / 80 Sam Leavitt QB · LSU Big Time Throw % 4.9% 23rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 10th / 80 Kevin Jennings QB · SMU Big Time Throw % 5.5% 17th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 52nd / 80 Devon Dampier QB · UTAH Big Time Throw % 7.5% 3rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 6th / 80 Noah Fifita QB · ARIZONA Big Time Throw % 4.9% 23rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 6th / 80 Gunner Stockton QB · GEORGIA Big Time Throw % 6.6% 9th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 29th / 80 Michael Hawkins Jr. QB · W VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 8.9% 2nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 80 Lincoln Kienholz QB · LOUISVILLE Big Time Throw % 6.8% 8th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 30th / 80 Katin Houser QB · ILLINOIS Big Time Throw % 5.2% 18th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 42nd / 80 Keelon Russell QB · ALABAMA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 33rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 42nd / 80 Drew Mestemaker QB · OKLA STATE Big Time Throw % 6.3% 11th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.3% 64th / 80 Aidan Chiles QB · NWESTERN Big Time Throw % 4.2% 32nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 19th / 80 CJ Carr QB · NOTRE DAME Big Time Throw % 6.9% 6th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 31st / 80 Jayden Maiava QB · USC Big Time Throw % 2.9% 56th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 22nd / 80 Conner Weigman QB · HOUSTON Big Time Throw % 4.4% 28th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 24th / 80 Julian Sayin QB · OHIO STATE Big Time Throw % 5.1% 19th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 52nd / 80 Bear Bachmeier QB · BYU Big Time Throw % 3.6% 43rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.9% 38th / 80 Austin Simmons QB · MISSOURI Big Time Throw % 3.6% 43rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 52nd / 80 Jaden Craig QB · TCU Big Time Throw % 5.0% 21st / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 39th / 80 Mason Heintschel QB · PITTSBURGH Big Time Throw % 7.0% 5th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 37th / 80 Trinidad Chambliss QB · OLE MISS Big Time Throw % 5.1% 19th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 34th / 80 Anthony Colandrea QB · NEBRASKA Big Time Throw % 3.2% 48th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 31st / 80 George MacIntyre QB · TENNESSEE Big Time Throw % 2.7% 60th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.8% 3rd / 80 Dante Moore QB · OREGON Big Time Throw % 4.0% 35th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.8% 14th / 80 Aaron Philo QB · FLORIDA Big Time Throw % 1.2% 76th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 10th / 80 Byrum Brown QB · AUBURN Big Time Throw % 1.6% 72nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 6th / 80 JC French IV QB · CINCINNATI Big Time Throw % 3.1% 50th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.1% 4th / 80 Josh Hoover QB · INDIANA Big Time Throw % 5.0% 21st / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 10th / 80 Ethan Grunkemeyer QB · VA TECH Big Time Throw % 2.5% 67th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 80 Beau Pribula QB · VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 4.3% 31st / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 6th / 80 Keyone Jenkins QB · UCF Big Time Throw % 2.6% 62nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 80 Ashton Daniels QB · FLORIDA ST Big Time Throw % 6.0% 12th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 42nd / 80 Avery Johnson QB · KANSAS ST Big Time Throw % 1.5% 74th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 34th / 80 Davis Warren QB · STANFORD Big Time Throw % 2.7% 60th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 24th / 80 Alberto Mendoza QB · GA TECH Big Time Throw % 3.8% 40th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.7% 70th / 80 Walker Eget QB · DUKE Big Time Throw % 4.6% 26th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 19th / 80 Isaiah Marshall QB · KANSAS Big Time Throw % 9.0% 1st / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 73rd / 80 Tommy Carr QB · MICHIGAN Big Time Throw % 1.4% 75th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 24th / 80 CJ Bailey QB · NC STATE Big Time Throw % 3.1% 50th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 39th / 80 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB · CAL Big Time Throw % 3.9% 38th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 48th / 80 Kamario Taylor QB · MISS STATE Big Time Throw % 4.0% 35th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 48th / 80 Alessio Milivojevic QB · MICH STATE Big Time Throw % 4.6% 26th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 39th / 80 Billy Edwards Jr. QB · N CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 2.1% 68th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.2% 46th / 80 LaNorris Sellers QB · S CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 3.5% 45th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.1% 61st / 80 Rocco Becht QB · PENN STATE Big Time Throw % 4.4% 28th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 22nd / 80 Cutter Boley QB · ARIZONA ST Big Time Throw % 4.4% 28th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 80 Mason McKenzie QB · BOSTON COL Big Time Throw % 4.0% 35th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 59th / 80 Arch Manning QB · TEXAS Big Time Throw % 5.7% 15th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 68th / 80 DJ Lagway QB · BAYLOR Big Time Throw % 5.8% 13th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 52nd / 80 KJ Jackson QB · ARKANSAS Big Time Throw % 3.0% 53rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 57th / 80 Tramell Jones Jr. QB · FLORIDA Big Time Throw % 3.2% 48th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 57th / 80 Jaylen Raynor QB · IOWA STATE Big Time Throw % 3.5% 45th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 65th / 80 Ryan Browne QB · PURDUE Big Time Throw % 4.9% 23rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.8% 71st / 80 Will Hammond QB · TEXAS TECH Big Time Throw % 3.7% 42nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.2% 72nd / 80 Demond Williams Jr. QB · WASHINGTON Big Time Throw % 2.6% 62nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 10th / 80 Hank Brown QB · IOWA Big Time Throw % 2.8% 58th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 33rd / 80 Dylan Raiola QB · OREGON Big Time Throw % 3.9% 38th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 65th / 80 Jared Curtis QB · VANDERBILT Big Time Throw % 7.2% 4th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 65th / 80 Ty Dieffenbach QB · UCLA Big Time Throw % 5.8% 13th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.4% 51st / 80 Bryce Underwood QB · MICHIGAN Big Time Throw % 3.0% 53rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 68th / 80 Drake Lindsey QB · MINNESOTA Big Time Throw % 2.6% 62nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 52nd / 80 Kenny Minchey QB · KENTUCKY Big Time Throw % 0.8% 77th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 24th / 80 Elijah Brown QB · WASHINGTON Big Time Throw % 0.0% 79th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 48th / 80 Jackson Brousseau QB · CAL Big Time Throw % 0.7% 78th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.7% 2nd / 80 Steve Angeli QB · SYRACUSE Big Time Throw % 3.3% 47th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.8% 77th / 80 Malik Washington QB · MARYLAND Big Time Throw % 1.6% 72nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 34th / 80 Isaac Wilson QB · COLORADO Big Time Throw % 3.1% 50th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.4% 75th / 80 Holden Geriner QB · PITTSBURGH Big Time Throw % 2.8% 58th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.6% 1st / 80 Dylan Lonergan QB · RUTGERS Big Time Throw % 3.0% 53rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 73rd / 80 Colton Joseph QB · WISCONSIN Big Time Throw % 2.6% 62nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 63rd / 80 Tait Reynolds QB · CLEMSON Big Time Throw % 1.7% 71st / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.2% 46th / 80 Marcel Reed QB · TEXAS A&M Big Time Throw % 2.1% 68th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 42nd / 80 Jeremy Hecklinski QB · IOWA Big Time Throw % 2.9% 56th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.8% 79th / 80 John Mateer QB · OKLAHOMA Big Time Throw % 2.6% 62nd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.1% 61st / 80 Nico Iamaleava QB · UCLA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 33rd / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 76th / 80 Parker Puckett QB · MISS STATE Big Time Throw % 0.0% 79th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 19th / 80 Julian Lewis QB · COLORADO Big Time Throw % 2.0% 70th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.2% 78th / 80 Faizon Brandon QB · TENNESSEE Big Time Throw % 3.8% 40th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.9% 60th / 80 AJ Surace QB · RUTGERS Big Time Throw % 6.6% 9th / 80 Turnover Worthy Play % 7.2% 80th / 80

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Smith’s drop in the Heisman rankings isn’t necessarily an indictment of his play. It is a combination of Mensah and Malachi Toney’s incredible runs, Julian Sayin being out indefinitely, Smith coming back down to earth a bit after an insane start to the season and Ohio State’s loss to USC.

From Weeks 1-6, Smith earned a 94.5 receiving grade, having produced 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, including a bye week for Ohio State, Smith has posted a respectable 71.8 receiving grade, 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State does not have a currently ranked opponent left on its schedule. And if Miami is able to take down Notre Dame, Smith’s Heisman hopes might be long gone.

Power Four Wide Receivers Weeks 1-9 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Toney Smith Lee Becker Dixon Hernandez Buchanan Wilde Harris Duff Harris Sowell Young Glasker Hatcher Mizell Richardson Marshall Brown Durr Jr. Shipp Bowick Thomas Williams Darby Pegan Marsh Waseem McMillan Epps Freeman McCoy Sategna III Sherrill Faison Lawson Henry Roebuck Knight Evans III Alexander Brooks Kasper Gilbert Tracy Hicks Townsend Allen Olugbode Coleman Coleman-Williams Wilson Johnson Matthews Dixon-Wyatt Diaz Vander Zee Tibbs Morgan Gibson Watkins Jr. Magee Barney Jr. Moore Jr. Martin Jackson McCuin Barkate Smith Jennings Wingo Brooks Jr. Mosley V Fields Hendricks Marsh Cox Stewart Singleton Montague Jr. Boggs Moore Hayes Robinson Derry Cooper Gilmer Bennett Jr. Wagner Young Walker Salley Jr. Clement Hines Hurry Brown Scott Rowe Jr. McCray Wesco Jr. Strong Bullard Jr. Penson Richardson Williams Brown IV Upshaw Danzy Moore Kekahuna Small Horton Black III Johnson Houston Anderson Johnson Lewis Trimble Moore Neider Nimrod Miller Harbor Green Bray Manning Wilson III Magwood Johnson Miller Smith Abdul-Rahim Gladding Onovughe Hilton Jr. Henry Ellis Scott Pough Lee Charles Eskildsen Staley Eakin Morrissette Hunter Webb Phillips Meeks Hudson Brown Brown Ragins Jackson Montgomery Fuhrmann Vines-Bright The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Malachi Toney WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.1% 1st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 2nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Cayden Lee WR · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 4th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 6th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Carlos Hernandez WR · WAKE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 7th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 JJ Buchanan WR · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 31st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 3rd / 157 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 7th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 KJ Duff WR · RUTGERS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 18th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Jackson Harris WR · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 16th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Chase Sowell WR · PENN STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 11th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Wyatt Young WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 5th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Legend Glasker WR · BYU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 3rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.4% 2nd / 157 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Isaiah Mizell WR · ARIZONA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 25th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 24th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Chris Marshall WR · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Que'Sean Brown WR · VA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 16th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Chris Durr Jr. WR · MARYLAND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 9th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 14th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 40th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Amare Thomas WR · HOUSTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 22nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 12th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Kenny Darby WR · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Braden Pegan WR · UTAH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Nick Marsh WR · INDIANA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 151st / 157 Asaad Waseem WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 15th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Nik McMillan WR · KANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 42nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 DJ Epps WR · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Gavin Freeman WR · BAYLOR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 125th / 157 Lawayne McCoy WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 23rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Tyrell Henry WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 12th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 9th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Yamir Knight WR · SMU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 31st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Lotzeir Brooks WR · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Kyler Kasper WR · BYU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Javon Tracy WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Xavier Townsend WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Jordan Allen WR · GA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 125th / 157 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Cam Coleman WR · TEXAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 91st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Ryan Coleman-Williams WR · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Dallas Wilson WR · FLORIDA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 50th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 76th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 78th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt WR · USC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Tony Diaz WR · IOWA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 65th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Semaj Morgan WR · UCLA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 39th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 149th / 157 JV Gibson WR · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Winston Watkins Jr. WR · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Sanfrisco Magee WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 DeAndre Moore Jr. WR · COLORADO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Da'Shawn Martin WR · VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 76th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Devin McCuin WR · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 40th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Cooper Barkate WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Yannick Smith WR · SMU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 64th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Ryan Wingo WR · TEXAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Chris Brooks Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Horatio Fields WR · OLE MISS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Chase Hendricks WR · CAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 43rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 114th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Nahzae Cox WR · KANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Evan Stewart WR · OREGON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 89th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Johnathan Montague Jr. WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Omari Hayes WR · IOWA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Josh Derry WR · UCF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Jalen Cooper WR · SMU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 48th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 157th / 157 Mazeo Bennett Jr. WR · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Drew Wagner WR · NWESTERN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Koby Young WR · HOUSTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Trent Walker WR · HOUSTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Derrick Salley Jr. WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Tanook Hines WR · USC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 48th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 136th / 157 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 90th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Tyler Brown WR · CLEMSON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 151st / 157 Rico Scott WR · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 149th / 157 Brian Rowe Jr. WR · UCLA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Chrishon McCray WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 88th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Ian Strong WR · CAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Rodney Bullard Jr. WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Dalen Penson WR · GA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 43rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 143rd / 157 Jared Richardson WR · DUKE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Rashid Williams WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.7% 9th / 157 Daylyn Upshaw WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 116th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Trech Kekahuna WR · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Ed Small WR · TCU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Ben Black III WR · RUTGERS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 114th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Isaiah Johnson WR · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 122nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Jourdin Houston WR · RUTGERS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 141st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Nic Anderson WR · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Marquis Johnson WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Terrence Lewis WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 122nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Brayden Trimble WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 136th / 157 T.J. Moore WR · CLEMSON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 138th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 John Neider WR · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 156th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Chas Nimrod WR · AUBURN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 DJ Miller WR · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 145th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 157 Nyck Harbor WR · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Javarius Green WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 141st / 157 Jaden Bray WR · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Ricky Johnson WR · UTAH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 140th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 141st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding WR · MARYLAND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 116th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Jordan Onovughe WR · STANFORD Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Eugene Hilton Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Malachi Henry WR · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Landon Ellis WR · UCLA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Jeremy Scott WR · TCU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Dawson Pough WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 148th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 139th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Waden Charles WR · UCF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 150th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Brett Eskildsen WR · PENN STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 131st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 148th / 157 Coy Eakin WR · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 91st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 De'Nylon Morrissette WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Nyziah Hunter WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Kaleb Webb WR · MARYLAND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Jojo Phillips WR · BYU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 143rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Antonio Meeks WR · WAKE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 145th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Micah Hudson WR · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 144th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Tristen Brown WR · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 148th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 CJ Brown WR · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.7% 9th / 157 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 150th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 3rd / 157 Radarious Jackson WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 147th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 142nd / 157 Naeshaun Montgomery WR · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 152nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Isaiah Fuhrmann WR · GA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Raiden Vines-Bright WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 157th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157

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Malachi Toney struck the first Heisman pose of the 2026 season, and there is a real chance he could do the real thing in New York City later this year. And as we did with Toney's quarterback, Darian Mensah, letting the data do the talking is the best way to show how dominant the sophomore receiver has been.

Toney leads FBS wide receivers in overall PFF grade (95.2), receiving grade (95.0), positively graded play rate (16.1%), receptions (73), touchdown receptions (13), yards per route run (4.30), receiving grade out of the slot (95.2), receiving grade against man coverage (94.6), receiving yards against man coverage (427) and receiving touchdowns against man coverage (6).

But the most incredible stat is that he has been targeted 83 times without recording a single drop this season, the most targets without a drop in the FBS.

Over the three weeks that Smith has trended down, Toney has skyrocketed. Since Week 7, Toney has posted a 92.1 receiving grade, 34 catches for 423 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.