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2026 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Jeremiah Smith falls, Miami duo trending up going into Week 10
By Zach Tantillo
  • Darian Mensah leads the Heisman race: The Miami quarterback is the new betting favorite at +156, leading FBS quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (92.8), passing touchdowns (25) and several other metrics.
  • Malachi Toney emerges as a contender: The Miami wide receiver has +305 odds and leads the FBS with 13 touchdown receptions and a 95.0 PFF receiving grade.
  • Jeremiah Smith loses his favorite status: Previously listed at -220, the Ohio State wide receiver has slipped behind Miami‘s top contenders heading into Week 10.

It looked as though the Heisman Trophy was already signed, sealed and delivered to Jeremiah Smith just a few weeks ago, when he was the odds-on favorite at -220. Now, heading into Week 10, there is a new leader in the clubhouse.

Let’s take a look at the updated Heisman Trophy betting landscape heading into Week 10. You can explore all the data behind these prospects, with college football statistics dating back to 2014, through PFF Premium Stats and PFF Premium Stats Pro.

Darian Mensah Miami (FL) Hurricanes · QB
Odds +156

QB Darian Mensah, Miami (FL) (+156)

What Mensah has done this season is hard to put into words, so let's let the data do the talking.

The Hurricanes quarterback ranks first among FBS quarterbacks in overall PFF grade (93.1), passing grade (92.8), completion percentage (80.7%), completion percentage over expectation (+16.4%), adjusted completion percentage (86.2%), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (144.1). Oh, and he has thrown just one interception all season.

Miami faces Notre Dame this week in a top-five clash, and Mensah's Heisman moment could very well come this weekend with a win in South Bend.

Power Four Quarterbacks
Weeks 1-9
0.0%2.0%4.0%6.0%8.0%10.0%Big Time Throw %0.0%2.0%4.0%6.0%8.0%Turnover Worthy Play %AVGAVG
Lopez
Leavitt
Jennings
Dampier
Fifita
Stockton
Hawkins Jr.
Kienholz
Houser
Russell
Mestemaker
Chiles
Carr
Maiava
Weigman
Sayin
Bachmeier
Simmons
Craig
Heintschel
Chambliss
Colandrea
MacIntyre
Moore
Philo
Brown
French IV
Hoover
Grunkemeyer
Pribula
Jenkins
Daniels
Johnson
Warren
Mendoza
Eget
Marshall
Carr
Bailey
Sagapolutele
Taylor
Milivojevic
Edwards Jr.
Sellers
Becht
Boley
McKenzie
Manning
Lagway
Jackson
Jones Jr.
Raynor
Browne
Hammond
Williams Jr.
Brown
Raiola
Curtis
Dieffenbach
Underwood
Lindsey
Minchey
Brown
Brousseau
Angeli
Washington
Wilson
Geriner
Lonergan
Joseph
Reynolds
Reed
Hecklinski
Mateer
Iamaleava
Puckett
Lewis
Brandon
Surace
Mensah
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Start your free trial of PFF Pro today!

Jeremiah Smith Ohio State Buckeyes · WR
Odds +290

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+290)

Smith’s drop in the Heisman rankings isn’t necessarily an indictment of his play. It is a combination of Mensah and Malachi Toney’s incredible runs, Julian Sayin being out indefinitely, Smith coming back down to earth a bit after an insane start to the season and Ohio State’s loss to USC.

From Weeks 1-6, Smith earned a 94.5 receiving grade, having produced 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, including a bye week for Ohio State, Smith has posted a respectable 71.8 receiving grade, 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State does not have a currently ranked opponent left on its schedule. And if Miami is able to take down Notre Dame, Smith’s Heisman hopes might be long gone.

Power Four Wide Receivers
Weeks 1-9
0.0%5.0%10.0%15.0%Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.0%1.0%2.0%3.0%4.0%Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Toney
Smith
Lee
Becker
Dixon
Hernandez
Buchanan
Wilde
Harris
Duff
Harris
Sowell
Young
Glasker
Hatcher
Mizell
Richardson
Marshall
Brown
Durr Jr.
Shipp
Bowick
Thomas
Williams
Darby
Pegan
Marsh
Waseem
McMillan
Epps
Freeman
McCoy
Sategna III
Sherrill
Faison
Lawson
Henry
Roebuck
Knight
Evans III
Alexander
Brooks
Kasper
Gilbert
Tracy
Hicks
Townsend
Allen
Olugbode
Coleman
Coleman-Williams
Wilson
Johnson
Matthews
Dixon-Wyatt
Diaz
Vander Zee
Tibbs
Morgan
Gibson
Watkins Jr.
Magee
Barney Jr.
Moore Jr.
Martin
Jackson
McCuin
Barkate
Smith
Jennings
Wingo
Brooks Jr.
Mosley V
Fields
Hendricks
Marsh
Cox
Stewart
Singleton
Montague Jr.
Boggs
Moore
Hayes
Robinson
Derry
Cooper
Gilmer
Bennett Jr.
Wagner
Young
Walker
Salley Jr.
Clement
Hines
Hurry
Brown
Scott
Rowe Jr.
McCray
Wesco Jr.
Strong
Bullard Jr.
Penson
Richardson
Williams
Brown IV
Upshaw
Danzy
Moore
Kekahuna
Small
Horton
Black III
Johnson
Houston
Anderson
Johnson
Lewis
Trimble
Moore
Neider
Nimrod
Miller
Harbor
Green
Bray
Manning
Wilson III
Magwood
Johnson
Miller
Smith
Abdul-Rahim Gladding
Onovughe
Hilton Jr.
Henry
Ellis
Scott
Pough
Lee
Charles
Eskildsen
Staley
Eakin
Morrissette
Hunter
Webb
Phillips
Meeks
Hudson
Brown
Brown
Ragins
Jackson
Montgomery
Fuhrmann
Vines-Bright
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Start your free trial of PFF Pro today!

Malachi Toney Miami (FL) Hurricanes · WR
Odds +305

WR Malachi Toney, Miami (+305)

Malachi Toney struck the first Heisman pose of the 2026 season, and there is a real chance he could do the real thing in New York City later this year. And as we did with Toney's quarterback, Darian Mensah, letting the data do the talking is the best way to show how dominant the sophomore receiver has been.

Toney leads FBS wide receivers in overall PFF grade (95.2), receiving grade (95.0), positively graded play rate (16.1%), receptions (73), touchdown receptions (13), yards per route run (4.30), receiving grade out of the slot (95.2), receiving grade against man coverage (94.6), receiving yards against man coverage (427) and receiving touchdowns against man coverage (6).

But the most incredible stat is that he has been targeted 83 times without recording a single drop this season, the most targets without a drop in the FBS.

Over the three weeks that Smith has trended down, Toney has skyrocketed. Since Week 7, Toney has posted a 92.1 receiving grade, 34 catches for 423 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

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