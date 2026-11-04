Malachi Toney WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.1% 1st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 2nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 4th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 6th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Carlos Hernandez WR · WAKE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 7th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 31st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 3rd / 157 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 7th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 18th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 16th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Chase Sowell WR · PENN STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 11th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Wyatt Young WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 5th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 3rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.4% 2nd / 157 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Isaiah Mizell WR · ARIZONA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 25th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 24th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Chris Marshall WR · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Que'Sean Brown WR · VA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 16th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Chris Durr Jr. WR · MARYLAND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 9th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 14th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 40th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 22nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 12th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 151st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 15th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 42nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 125th / 157 Lawayne McCoy WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 23rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Tyrell Henry WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 12th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 9th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 31st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Lotzeir Brooks WR · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Javon Tracy WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Xavier Townsend WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 125th / 157 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 33rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 91st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Ryan Coleman-Williams WR · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Dallas Wilson WR · FLORIDA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 50th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 76th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 78th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt WR · USC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 26th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 65th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 51st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 39th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 149th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Winston Watkins Jr. WR · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 45th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Sanfrisco Magee WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 DeAndre Moore Jr. WR · COLORADO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Da'Shawn Martin WR · VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 76th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 17th / 157 Devin McCuin WR · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 40th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Cooper Barkate WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 64th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Chris Brooks Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 70th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 79th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 138th / 157 Horatio Fields WR · OLE MISS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 43rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 114th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 89th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Johnathan Montague Jr. WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 14th / 157 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Omari Hayes WR · IOWA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 48th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 157th / 157 Mazeo Bennett Jr. WR · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 57th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Derrick Salley Jr. WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 116th / 157 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 97th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 48th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 136th / 157 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 90th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 151st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 61st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 149th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Chrishon McCray WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 88th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 66th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Rodney Bullard Jr. WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 43rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 143rd / 157 Jared Richardson WR · DUKE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 20th / 157 Rashid Williams WR · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 82nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.7% 9th / 157 Daylyn Upshaw WR · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 85th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 116th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Trech Kekahuna WR · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 73rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Ben Black III WR · RUTGERS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 114th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Isaiah Johnson WR · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 122nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 11th / 157 Jourdin Houston WR · RUTGERS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 141st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 79th / 157 Nic Anderson WR · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Marquis Johnson WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 106th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Terrence Lewis WR · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 122nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Brayden Trimble WR · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 136th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 138th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 John Neider WR · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 156th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 127th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 145th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 157 Nyck Harbor WR · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Javarius Green WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 141st / 157 Jaden Bray WR · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 133rd / 157 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 100th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 140th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 141st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 46th / 157 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding WR · MARYLAND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 116th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 122nd / 157 Jordan Onovughe WR · STANFORD Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 109th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 84th / 157 Eugene Hilton Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Malachi Henry WR · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 53rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 93rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 59th / 157 Dawson Pough WR · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 148th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 5th / 157 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 139th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 150th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Brett Eskildsen WR · PENN STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 127th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 131st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 148th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 91st / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 De'Nylon Morrissette WR · PURDUE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 118th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 70th / 157 Nyziah Hunter WR · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 124th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 94th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 132nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 143rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 31st / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 145th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 90th / 157 Micah Hudson WR · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 144th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 103rd / 157 Tristen Brown WR · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 148th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 38th / 157 Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.7% 9th / 157 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 150th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 3rd / 157 Radarious Jackson WR · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 147th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 142nd / 157 Naeshaun Montgomery WR · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 152nd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 27th / 157 Isaiah Fuhrmann WR · GA TECH Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 153rd / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 144th / 157 Raiden Vines-Bright WR · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 157th / 157 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 153rd / 157