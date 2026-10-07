Jeremiah Smith leads the Heisman Trophy race: The Ohio State wide receiver owns a 94.9 PFF grade, averages 5.72 yards per route run and has produced 423 yards and six touchdowns over his past two games.

Darian Mensah has emerged as Smith's top challenger: The Miami quarterback carries +500 odds while leading FBS quarterbacks with a 92.8 PFF grade and recording 15 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Keelon Russell is gaining momentum: The Alabama quarterback's Heisman odds improved from +1600 to +800 after an elite-graded performance against Mississippi State, setting up a pivotal matchup with Georgia.

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The Heisman Trophy race is taking shape as the college football season approaches its halfway point. Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensah and C.J. Carr are among the stars building compelling cases, but there is still plenty of time for the race to shift over the second half of the year.

Here is a breakdown of the five leading contenders for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+100)

There isn’t a better player in college football than Jeremiah Smith. Point blank. The true junior wide receiver is the highest-graded player in the FBS at 94.9. He is currently averaging 5.72 yards per route run while leading the nation in explosive receptions (21).

Over the past two weeks against Illinois and No. 14 Iowa, Smith has turned 30 targets into 23 catches for 423 yards and six touchdowns. This is his award to lose at this point.

QB Darian Mensah, Miami (FL) (+500)

Mensah has been arguably the most impactful transfer from the 2026 class and is currently the highest-graded quarterback in the FBS at 92.8. He has thrown for 15 touchdowns with zero interceptions and just two turnover-worthy plays. Mensah has excelled on throws 10-plus yards downfield, leading the FBS with a 97.2 passing grade and a perfect 158.3 passer rating on such throws.

Right now, he lacks a “signature Heisman moment,” but with games against Florida State, No. 25 Pittsburgh, North Carolina and No. 3 Notre Dame in the coming weeks, he has a chance to make up ground on Smith.

QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+800)

Second-year starter CJ Carr has been as steady as any quarterback in the country. He has earned an 80.0-plus passing grade on short, intermediate and deep throws while posting an 80.2% adjusted completion percentage.

Carr has the third-highest passing grade in the FBS at 92.0 and has thrown at least three touchdowns and rushed for another in three consecutive starts. Similarly, Carr lacks a signature Heisman moment but has matchups against No. 8 BYU, No. 4 Miami and No. 24 SMU over the next six games.

QB Keelon Russell, Alabama (+800)

Keelon Russell is the new kid on the block when it comes to the Heisman conversation. The first-year starter’s odds rose from +1600 to +800 after earning an elite PFF grade in a win over ranked Mississippi State.

Russell has been dominant on deep throws (20-plus yards) this season, leading the FBS with a 98.8 passing grade, 659 yards and 19 completions while recording zero turnover-worthy plays on those throws. He is also the second-highest-graded quarterback in the FBS at 92.6.

Russell’s Heisman moment could come this week against No. 2 Georgia.

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+1600)

Chambliss’ Heisman momentum has stalled since Ole Miss’ win over LSU, with a blowout loss to Florida and a bye week slowing his rise. He still ranks fifth in the FBS with 305.5 passing yards per game and 10th in points responsible for per game.

Chambliss also ranks in the top 10 with an 80.6 passing grade under pressure and is second among Power Four quarterbacks with a 43.8% big-time throw rate on deep passes. Matchups against No. 14 Missouri, No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia over the next five weeks could put him right back in the Heisman race.

Honorable mention: QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+2900)

Gunner Stockton makes this list because another dominant performance this week against No. 6 Alabama could send his Heisman odds skyrocketing. Stockton is coming off a 90.1 grade for a game in which he posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage and three touchdowns. The senior is the third-highest-graded quarterback in the country heading into Week 6.