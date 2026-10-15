Key trends favor the parlay: Increased opportunities for Wilson, favorable receiving matchups for Harvey and Shaheed and Nix's touchdown streak highlight Thursday night's selections.

Passing matchups support Shaheed and Nix: Denver will be without Patrick Surtain and Talanoa Hufanga, while Nix has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.

The Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Thursday Night Football in a matchup that offers a glimpse of what could have been in the 2025 postseason. Both teams enter Week 6 looking to build momentum, with several player trends and favorable matchups creating opportunities in the betting market.

Here's a four-leg same-game parlay at +700 for Thursday night's showdown.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 80+ rushing and receiving yards (-117)

Since Jadarian Price was placed on injured reserve, Emmanuel Wilson has seen a significant increase in opportunities. Over the past two weeks, Wilson has averaged 23 touches per game with a 70.3% rushing share. He has also recorded five receptions for 50 receiving yards during that span, making his 80-plus-yard line very attainable.

Harvey enters Thursday’s matchup against Seattle averaging five receptions on 5.5 targets per game and has cleared this line in three of his four appearances. Denver passes on 76.6% of his snaps, setting up a favorable matchup against a Seahawks defense that allows 26.8% of opponent completions to running backs, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. If Denver leans on its passing game, Harvey should serve as a reliable checkdown option for Bo Nix.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks: 20+ receiving yards (-115)

Shaheed has just 90 receiving yards this season, but Thursday night's matchup presents an opportunity for a breakout performance. The Broncos will be without both Patrick Surtain and Talanoa Hufanga, leaving their secondary vulnerable to big plays. Shaheed leads the Seahawks with three 30-plus-yard targets this season and has cleared this line in seven games with Seattle. With his big-play ability, it could take just one or two receptions against a depleted Denver secondary to cash this leg.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: 1+ Passing Touchdown (-336)

Nix has struggled mightily this season, recording 11 turnover-worthy plays, the second-most in the NFL behind Justin Herbert. Despite those struggles, Nix has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season and in nine consecutive games against NFC opponents. Seattle's defense ranks 25th in red-zone conversion rate allowed and 19th in touchdown passes allowed, presenting a favorable matchup for Nix to continue his streak.