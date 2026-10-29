Josh Jacobs draws a favorable matchup: Carolina ranks 24th or worse in several run-defense metrics, while Jacobs led Green Bay with a 45.7% touch rate last week.

Jordan Love has a strong passing outlook: The Packers quarterback has exceeded 240 passing yards in five of seven games and owns a 90.9 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket.

Christian Watson brings explosive-play potential: Watson has six receptions of at least 30 yards this season and has exceeded 60 receiving yards in five consecutive games at Lambeau Field.

This article series has hit two of the last three primetime parlays, so let’s keep this thing rolling with a same-game parlay for the Thursday Night Class between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday Night Football Same-Game Parlay +480

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers: 70+ rushing & receiving yards (-210)

The Panthers‘ defense has been a feeding ground for opposing running backs this season. Carolina ranks 24th or worse in EPA per run play allowed, rushing success rate allowed, explosive run rate allowed, designed rushing yards allowed, designed rushing touchdowns allowed, designed yards per carry allowed, yards after contact per carry allowed, yards before contact per carry allowed and stuff rate.

Jacobs led the Packers with a 45.7% touch rate and cleared this line last week. He recorded 11 carries and seven targets in his debut and should be in a prime position to take advantage of a struggling Panthers run defense.

NFL Run Defenses Weeks 1-8 -0.20 -0.10 0.00 0.10 EPA / run play allowed 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Explosive run rate allowed AVG AVG ARZ ATL BLT BUF CAR CHI CIN CLV DAL DEN DET GB HST IND JAX KC LAC LA LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Cardinals NFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.08 11th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.6% 23rd / 32 Atlanta Falcons NFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.06 17th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 8.6% 9th / 32 Baltimore Ravens AFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.05 19th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 7.9% 4th / 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.03 24th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.4% 22nd / 32 Carolina Panthers NFC South EPA / run play allowed 0.04 30th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 12.4% 26th / 32 Chicago Bears NFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.03 25th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.6% 24th / 32 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.07 13th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 14.1% 31st / 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.08 12th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 15.2% 32nd / 32 Dallas Cowboys NFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.02 27th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.1% 21st / 32 Denver Broncos AFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.04 20th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 12.7% 28th / 32 Detroit Lions NFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.02 26th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 12.4% 27th / 32 Green Bay Packers NFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.07 14th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 8.3% 6th / 32 Houston Texans AFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.02 29th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 8.4% 7th / 32 Indianapolis Colts AFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.05 18th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.4% 17th / 32 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.14 4th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 5.2% 2nd / 32 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.09 10th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 8.4% 8th / 32 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.06 16th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.3% 16th / 32 Los Angeles Rams NFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.07 15th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.4% 18th / 32 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.02 28th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 13.3% 29th / 32 Miami Dolphins AFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.10 7th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.0% 20th / 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.10 6th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 9.9% 13th / 32 New England Patriots AFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.03 23rd / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 9.4% 11th / 32 New Orleans Saints NFC South EPA / run play allowed 0.08 32nd / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 11.8% 25th / 32 New York Giants NFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.04 21st / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 13.4% 30th / 32 New York Jets AFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.16 2nd / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.1% 15th / 32 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East EPA / run play allowed 0.04 31st / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 9.6% 12th / 32 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North EPA / run play allowed -0.10 9th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.0% 14th / 32 Seattle Seahawks NFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.17 1st / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 7.2% 3rd / 32 San Francisco 49ers NFC West EPA / run play allowed -0.11 5th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 2.8% 1st / 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.15 3rd / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 9.3% 10th / 32 Tennessee Titans AFC South EPA / run play allowed -0.04 22nd / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 10.5% 19th / 32 Washington Commanders NFC East EPA / run play allowed -0.10 8th / 32 Explosive run rate allowed 7.9% 5th / 32

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: Anytime touchdown (-110)

Hubbard has been the Panthers‘ go-to option in the red zone this season, leading the team with 16 touches inside the 20-yard line. Outside of quarterback Bryce Young, no other Carolina player has recorded more than four red-zone touches. Hubbard has played 43 of the Panthers‘ 63 red-zone snaps, turning his opportunities into six touchdowns.

The matchup also works in Hubbard's favor. Green Bay's defense ranks below the league average in red-zone touchdown rate allowed, while Carolina ranks seventh in the NFL in converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Love has been slinging the ball this season, clearing this line in five of seven games while averaging 280 passing yards per game, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

The Panthers have struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking 17th in total pressures and 23rd in sack rate. Love has earned an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade when kept clean. Despite blitzing at the league's fourth-highest rate, the Panthers have struggled to get home. Love ranks inside the top 10 in PFF passing grade against the blitz and leads the NFL in passing yards against the blitz this season.

Christian Watson has cleared this line in five consecutive games at Lambeau Field and draws a favorable matchup against a Panthers secondary that will be without its top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Watson ranks second among wide receivers with at least 30 targets in yards per reception (17.5) and sits inside the top 10 in both average depth of target and yards per route run. Watson has the ability to clear this line on a single catch, as he is tied for the league lead with six receptions of 30 or more yards this season.