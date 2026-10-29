- Josh Jacobs draws a favorable matchup: Carolina ranks 24th or worse in several run-defense metrics, while Jacobs led Green Bay with a 45.7% touch rate last week.
- Jordan Love has a strong passing outlook: The Packers quarterback has exceeded 240 passing yards in five of seven games and owns a 90.9 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket.
- Christian Watson brings explosive-play potential: Watson has six receptions of at least 30 yards this season and has exceeded 60 receiving yards in five consecutive games at Lambeau Field.
This article series has hit two of the last three primetime parlays, so let’s keep this thing rolling with a same-game parlay for the Thursday Night Class between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers.
Thursday Night Football Same-Game Parlay +480
RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers: 70+ rushing & receiving yards (-210)
The Panthers‘ defense has been a feeding ground for opposing running backs this season. Carolina ranks 24th or worse in EPA per run play allowed, rushing success rate allowed, explosive run rate allowed, designed rushing yards allowed, designed rushing touchdowns allowed, designed yards per carry allowed, yards after contact per carry allowed, yards before contact per carry allowed and stuff rate.
Jacobs led the Packers with a 45.7% touch rate and cleared this line last week. He recorded 11 carries and seven targets in his debut and should be in a prime position to take advantage of a struggling Panthers run defense.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: Anytime touchdown (-110)
Hubbard has been the Panthers‘ go-to option in the red zone this season, leading the team with 16 touches inside the 20-yard line. Outside of quarterback Bryce Young, no other Carolina player has recorded more than four red-zone touches. Hubbard has played 43 of the Panthers‘ 63 red-zone snaps, turning his opportunities into six touchdowns.
The matchup also works in Hubbard's favor. Green Bay's defense ranks below the league average in red-zone touchdown rate allowed, while Carolina ranks seventh in the NFL in converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: 240+ passing yards (-189)
Love has been slinging the ball this season, clearing this line in five of seven games while averaging 280 passing yards per game, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.
The Panthers have struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking 17th in total pressures and 23rd in sack rate. Love has earned an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade when kept clean. Despite blitzing at the league's fourth-highest rate, the Panthers have struggled to get home. Love ranks inside the top 10 in PFF passing grade against the blitz and leads the NFL in passing yards against the blitz this season.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers: 60+ receiving yards (-152)
Christian Watson has cleared this line in five consecutive games at Lambeau Field and draws a favorable matchup against a Panthers secondary that will be without its top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.
Watson ranks second among wide receivers with at least 30 targets in yards per reception (17.5) and sits inside the top 10 in both average depth of target and yards per route run. Watson has the ability to clear this line on a single catch, as he is tied for the league lead with six receptions of 30 or more yards this season.