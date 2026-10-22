Demario Douglas over 29.5 receiving yards: Douglas caught seven passes for 86 yards in Week 6, and Romeo Doubs‘ placement on injured reserve could help sustain his expanded role.

Colston Loveland over 39.5 receiving yards: The Bears tight end recorded 65 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta while playing 88% of Chicago's offensive snaps.

Two more receiving props round out the parlay: Efton Chism III is selected for 15-plus yards, while Luther Burden III has cleared his 40-plus-yard line in five of six games this season.

The New England Patriots travel to Chicago riding a three-game winning streak, while the Chicago Bears are riding high after Caleb Williams returned from injury and posted an elite 93.7% adjusted completion rate and 300 passing yards in a 31-23 victory over the Falcons in Week 6.

Here is a same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football between the Patriots and the Bears.

Douglas has stepped into an expanded role in New England's passing game and caught seven of his eight targets for 86 yards last week. He posted a 72.7% route participation rate and was targeted on 28.6% of his routes. With Romeo Doubs on injured reserve, Douglas should have an opportunity to maintain that increased involvement.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears: 40+ receiving yards (-151)

Loveland finally delivered the breakout performance fantasy managers had been waiting for against the Falcons, catching six of his seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Loveland played 88% of the offensive snaps and commanded a 21.2% target share.

With the Bears facing the Patriots in a matchup featuring the second-highest game total of the week, Caleb Williams should look to get his tight end involved once again.

Chism has cleared this line in two consecutive games without A.J. Brown. However, with both Brown and Romeo Doubs on the field in Week 6, Chism saw just one target. While Brown is expected to play tonight, Doubs' placement on injured reserve should open up more routes and opportunities for Chism, making this an appealing line against a vulnerable Bears secondary that ranks 31st in yards allowed per attempt and 28th in explosive pass rate allowed.

Burden has cleared this line in five of six games this season, including four straight. He leads the Bears with a 32.8% adjusted target share and a 17% opportunity rate. According to PFF's matchup chart, Burden is projected to line up primarily against Charles Woods and Marcus Jones, while Rome Odunze draws the matchup against Christian Gonzalez.