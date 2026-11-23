Ja'Marr Chase is the over target: The Bengals receiver has recorded at least 10 receptions in three straight games and faces a Washington defense that blitzes at the NFL's third-highest rate.

Jayden Daniels is the under target: The Commanders quarterback has averaged 6.7 yards per carry this season, but his rushing volume has been lower when Washington is trailing.

Explore the data behind the picks: Use PFF Premium Stats to examine player grades, target rates and matchup trends before placing a wager.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Monday Night Football as 6-point favorites over the Washington Commanders, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. For tonight's matchup, we're targeting a two-leg player prop parlay featuring Ja'Marr Chase over 8.5 receptions (+102) and Jayden Daniels under 41.5 rushing yards (-113), priced at +236.

The Commanders should be well rested coming off a mini-bye, but they'll have their hands full with a Bengals offense led by MVP front-runner Joe Burrow and two wide receivers who rank among PFF's top five at the position through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Cincinnati has also been the more efficient team on both sides of the ball. The Bengals rank second in the NFL in points per drive on offense and 12th in points allowed per drive on defense, while the Commanders rank 24th and 19th, respectively.

The Commanders blitz at the third-highest rate in the NFL, and when the Bengals have faced the blitz, Ja'Marr Chase has led the team in targets. His 8.5-target mark is intimidating, but with how pass-happy the Bengals‘ offense has been through the first 10 weeks of the season, he should see enough targets to go over it.

He has recorded 10 or more receptions in each of his past three games and has led the NFL in targets over that span, too. After a slow start to the season, Chase has been on a prolific run, and I like him to beat even this high number on Monday Night Football.

JC PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Ja'Marr Chase Rank among 69 qualifying WRs Overall grade 4th of 69 Receiving grade 4th of 69 Receiving yards 4th of 69 Touchdowns 4th of 69 Key insight WAS blitz could funnel targets to Ja'Marr Chase WAS blitzes at the 3rd highest rate in the NFL. That could lead to Chase getting more targets, entering this matchup with a 28.57% target rate vs. the blitz (11th at WR). See Chase's full grade profile

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Under 41.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Daniels has just 26 rushing attempts when the Commanders have been trailing this season, and this is a game Washington is projected to lose. His 6.7 yards-per-carry average this season means he would need seven rushing attempts to surpass that total. He had 11 carries in the win over the New York Giants, but seven of those, including three kneel-downs, came with the Commanders leading in the fourth quarter.

Given that the Commanders are expected to chase rather than manage this game, I don't see Daniels going over this total unless he breaks a long run.