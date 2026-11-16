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Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay: Chargers vs. Ravens best bets
By Zach Tantillo
  • Chargers present a favorable rushing matchup: Los Angeles ranks 20th in EPA allowed per rushing play and 25th in designed rushing touchdowns allowed, supporting Henry's rushing yardage and touchdown props.

Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay (+305)

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens: 60+ receiving yards (-186)

Zay Flowers has just six receiving yards over his past two games with Joe Fagnano at quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett taking over under center should help him get back on track. Flowers has cleared this line in five of six games with Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Brissett has shown an ability to attack the middle of the field, earning PFF passing grades of 73.0 or better on short, intermediate and deep throws in that area. That plays directly to Flowers' strengths, as he has earned a PFF receiving grade above 90.0 at each of those depths. With Brissett making his first start for Baltimore, expect offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to find ways to get the ball into his best receiver's hands.

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RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: 80+ rushing yards (-115) and anytime TD (-150)

Continuing the idea of setting Brissett up for success, one of the easiest ways for the Ravens to do so is to establish Derrick Henry against a below-average Chargers run defense. Los Angeles ranks 20th in EPA allowed per rushing play and 25th in designed rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Henry has accounted for 41 red-zone touches this season, compared to just 26 for all other Ravens players combined. Given his overwhelming share of the team's red-zone opportunities, Henry is in an excellent position to find the end zone if Baltimore's offense can get back on track with Brissett under center.

Click here for the PFF Red Zone Report…
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