Davante Adams has a favorable matchup: Buffalo ranks seventh worst in EPA allowed per pass, while the PFF Matchup Chart rates Adams' matchup against the Bills' secondary as Great.

Matthew Stafford offers touchdown upside: Buffalo has allowed 10 passing touchdowns through four games, including eight in the red zone, supporting Stafford's three-plus passing touchdowns prop.

Buffalo's receiving props round out the parlay: Dalton Kincaid has caught 15 of 19 targets this season, while Keon Coleman could see additional opportunities with DJ Moore sidelined.

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In a potential Super Bowl preview, the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams enter as 3-point favorites, with the game total set at 54.5.

Los Angeles has the highest-graded defense in the NFL this season, while Buffalo’s offense ranks second in EPA per play, setting up a matchup between two of the league’s best units.

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay (+750)

Leg 1: WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams: 60+ receiving yards (-126)

The Bills defense has struggled in 2026, ranking seventh-worst in the NFL in EPA per pass. The PFF Matchup Chart also gives Davante Adams a “Great” matchup against Buffalo’s struggling secondary.

Adams has topped 60 receiving yards in 10 of his last 11 games when the game total is above 50 points, putting him in a strong position to clear that mark again.

-0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 EPA / pass play allowed 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% Passing success rate allowed AVG AVG ARZ ATL BLT BUF CAR CHI CIN CLV DAL DEN DET GB HST IND JAX KC LAC LA LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Cardinals NFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.37 31st / 32 Passing success rate allowed 50.3% 25th / 32 Atlanta Falcons NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 17th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 43.1% 4th / 32 Baltimore Ravens AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 11th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.8% 11th / 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.17 27th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 50.0% 23rd / 32 Carolina Panthers NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 19th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 47.6% 18th / 32 Chicago Bears NFC North EPA / pass play allowed 0.01 16th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 42.0% 3rd / 32 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 10th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 47.2% 16th / 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.04 7th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.2% 7th / 32 Dallas Cowboys NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.43 32nd / 32 Passing success rate allowed 60.4% 32nd / 32 Denver Broncos AFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.01 12th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 46.4% 15th / 32 Detroit Lions NFC North EPA / pass play allowed 0.24 29th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 54.5% 29th / 32 Green Bay Packers NFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.09 4th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.4% 9th / 32 Houston Texans AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 20th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.0% 6th / 32 Indianapolis Colts AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.14 23rd / 32 Passing success rate allowed 48.1% 19th / 32 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 6th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 47.5% 17th / 32 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.04 8th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 45.3% 12th / 32 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.00 15th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.6% 10th / 32 Los Angeles Rams NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.15 2nd / 32 Passing success rate allowed 41.6% 2nd / 32 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.14 24th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 50.5% 26th / 32 Miami Dolphins AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.32 30th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 57.6% 31st / 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.19 1st / 32 Passing success rate allowed 36.5% 1st / 32 New England Patriots AFC East EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 5th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.2% 8th / 32 New Orleans Saints NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.16 25th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 55.1% 30th / 32 New York Giants NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.08 21st / 32 Passing success rate allowed 50.3% 24th / 32 New York Jets AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.00 14th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 45.5% 13th / 32 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.13 22nd / 32 Passing success rate allowed 48.2% 20th / 32 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.00 13th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 49.1% 21st / 32 Seattle Seahawks NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 3rd / 32 Passing success rate allowed 45.9% 14th / 32 San Francisco 49ers NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 9th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 44.0% 5th / 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 18th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 49.2% 22nd / 32 Tennessee Titans AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.21 28th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 51.8% 27th / 32 Washington Commanders NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.17 26th / 32 Passing success rate allowed 51.9% 28th / 32

Leg 2: QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 3+ passing touchdowns (+144)

The Bills have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL entering Week 5, with eight of their 10 passing touchdowns allowed coming in the red zone. That sets up well for Matthew Stafford, who has thrown the most red-zone touchdown passes in the NFL since the start of the 2025 season. Stafford has also thrown three or more touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games in California.

Leg 3: TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills: Over 3.5 receptions (-215)

Kincaid has hauled in 15 of his 19 targets through four games, averaging 3.75 receptions per game while posting an impressive 3.03 yards per route run and a 78.9% catch rate.

With Buffalo dealing with wide receiver injuries and a high-scoring matchup expected, Kincaid is in a strong position to see increased target volume and capitalize on his efficiency in the passing game.

50.00 100.00 150.00 Targeted QB Rating 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Kelce LaPorta Hockenson Washington Likely Johnson Kincaid Warren Kittle Freiermuth McBride Mayer Schultz Henry Andrews Tremble Woerner Gray Engram Strange Fannin Jr. Dulcich Loveland Farrell Kmet Kraft Helm Otton Knox Pitts Barner Mundt Ferguson The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Travis Kelce TE · KC Targeted QB Rating 146.10 1st / 33 Yards / Route Run 2.18 3rd / 33 Sam LaPorta TE · DET Targeted QB Rating 136.90 2nd / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.82 6th / 33 T.J. Hockenson TE · MIN Targeted QB Rating 111.90 12th / 33 Yards / Route Run 2.02 4th / 33 Darnell Washington TE · PIT Targeted QB Rating 114.30 11th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.52 12th / 33 Isaiah Likely TE · NYG Targeted QB Rating 105.30 16th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.82 6th / 33 Juwan Johnson TE · NO Targeted QB Rating 133.80 4th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.50 13th / 33 Dalton Kincaid TE · BUF Targeted QB Rating 136.30 3rd / 33 Yards / Route Run 3.03 1st / 33 Tyler Warren TE · IND Targeted QB Rating 109.80 14th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.30 15th / 33 George Kittle TE · SF Targeted QB Rating 129.20 6th / 33 Yards / Route Run 2.31 2nd / 33 Pat Freiermuth TE · PIT Targeted QB Rating 133.20 5th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.17 18th / 33 Trey McBride TE · ARZ Targeted QB Rating 109.70 15th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.58 9th / 33 Michael Mayer TE · LV Targeted QB Rating 110.20 13th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.23 16th / 33 Dalton Schultz TE · HST Targeted QB Rating 100.60 21st / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.64 8th / 33 Hunter Henry TE · NE Targeted QB Rating 103.00 17th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.42 14th / 33 Mark Andrews TE · BLT Targeted QB Rating 98.90 23rd / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.54 11th / 33 Tommy Tremble TE · CAR Targeted QB Rating 92.90 25th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.17 18th / 33 Charlie Woerner TE · ATL Targeted QB Rating 47.90 32nd / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.27 32nd / 33 Noah Gray TE · KC Targeted QB Rating 96.40 24th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.11 21st / 33 Evan Engram TE · DEN Targeted QB Rating 121.40 10th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.09 23rd / 33 Brenton Strange TE · JAX Targeted QB Rating 101.10 20th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.96 5th / 33 Harold Fannin Jr. TE · CLV Targeted QB Rating 123.40 8th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.99 24th / 33 Greg Dulcich TE · MIA Targeted QB Rating 99.70 22nd / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.18 17th / 33 Colston Loveland TE · CHI Targeted QB Rating 34.30 33rd / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.72 27th / 33 Luke Farrell TE · SF Targeted QB Rating 63.50 30th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.31 31st / 33 Cole Kmet TE · CHI Targeted QB Rating 122.90 9th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.81 26th / 33 Tucker Kraft TE · GB Targeted QB Rating 101.40 19th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.55 10th / 33 Gunnar Helm TE · TEN Targeted QB Rating 85.40 27th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.55 29th / 33 Cade Otton TE · TB Targeted QB Rating 88.90 26th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.11 21st / 33 Dawson Knox TE · BUF Targeted QB Rating 127.10 7th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.50 30th / 33 Kyle Pitts TE · ATL Targeted QB Rating 82.40 28th / 33 Yards / Route Run 1.14 20th / 33 AJ Barner TE · SEA Targeted QB Rating 56.70 31st / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.96 25th / 33 Johnny Mundt TE · PHI Targeted QB Rating 64.60 29th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.20 33rd / 33 Jake Ferguson TE · DAL Targeted QB Rating 101.80 18th / 33 Yards / Route Run 0.70 28th / 33

Leg 4: WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills: 39+ receiving yards (-109)

Coleman saw the second-most targets among Bills players in Week 4 after DJ Moore left with an injury. With Moore out for the Week 5 matchup against the Rams, Coleman should once again see a high target rate when he is on the field.

His 38.5 receiving-yard line feels low in a game where Buffalo could be forced to throw often, with the game total set at 54.5 points.