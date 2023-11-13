Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

A statistical review of NFL Week 10: Browns get the better of the Ravens, Texans pull off the upset vs. the Bengals

2T70544 Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts after the team scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Timo Riske
Nov 13, 2023

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 10 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click below to jump to a game:

IND@NE | CLV@BLT | HST@CIN | SF@JAX | NO@MIN | GB@PIT 
TEN@TB | ATL@ARZ | DET@LAC | NYG@DAL | WAS@SEA | NYJ@LV
DEN@BUF

Indianapolis Colts 10, New England Patriots 6

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Cleveland Browns 33, Baltimore Ravens 31

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Houston Texans 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

San Francisco 49ers 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Green Bay Packers 19

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Tennessee Titans 6

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Arizona Cardinals 25, Atlanta Falcons 23

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Detroit Lions 41, Los Angeles Chargers 38

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Dallas Cowboys 49, New York Giants 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Seattle Seahawks 29, Washington Commanders 26

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Las Vegas Raiders 16, New York Jets 12

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.