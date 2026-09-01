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A new chapter of PFF+ pricing

By PFF.com
See the game the way the analysts do.
Monthly PFF+
New – Price Drop! Most Flexible

$9.99

per month, billed monthly

  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
Choose Monthly
Annual PFF+
New – Price Drop! Best Value

$99.99 $8.33 /mo

per year, billed annually

  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
  • Premium Stats
  • Micro transactions available for additional tokens
Go Annual
PFF Pro PFF PRO
Coming Soon! Elite

$199.99 $16.67 /mo

per year, billed annually

  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI with higher base token level
  • Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
  • Micro transactions available for additional tokens
  • Revamped player and team pages
  • Enhanced data and visualizations
  • Improved Interface
  • Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)
Coming Soon!

Betting Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
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