See the game the way the analysts do.
New – Price Drop! Most Flexible
$9.99
per month, billed monthly
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
New – Price Drop! Best Value
$99.99 $8.33 /mo
per year, billed annually
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
- Premium Stats
- Micro transactions available for additional tokens
Coming Soon! Elite
$199.99 $16.67 /mo
per year, billed annually
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI with higher base token level
- Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
- Micro transactions available for additional tokens
- Revamped player and team pages
- Enhanced data and visualizations
- Improved Interface
- Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)
Coming Soon!