See the game the way the analysts do.

Monthly PFF+ New – Price Drop! Most Flexible $9.99 per month, billed monthly PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens Choose Monthly Annual PFF+ New – Price Drop! Best Value $99.99 $8.33 /mo per year, billed annually PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens

Premium Stats

Micro transactions available for additional tokens Go Annual PFF Pro PFF PRO Coming Soon! Elite $199.99 $16.67 /mo per year, billed annually PFF+ content and tools

Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting

Access to mock draft simulator

Guru AI with higher base token level

Upgraded Premium Stats Pro

Micro transactions available for additional tokens

Revamped player and team pages

Enhanced data and visualizations

Improved Interface

Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape) Coming Soon!