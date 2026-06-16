5 long NFL team droughts that could end in 2026

Could the Lions finally reach the Super Bowl?: Detroit has never been to a big game despite starting play in 1930.

The Texans could go further than ever: Houston has never made it to the AFC Championship Game in its 26-season history.

The Steelers could be next to snap their playoff winless streak: Pittsburgh may follow the Bears and Broncos, winning in late January for the first time since the 2016 season.

One of the reasons sports remain so popular internationally is watching something previously considered borderline impossible turn into reality. From a one-of-a-kind single-game performance to a team ending a supposed curse, athletics continue to mystify, defy norms and conjure belief.

That certainly happened this past weekend in the NBA, as the New York Knicks claimed their first NBA championship in 53 years. Even reaching the NBA Finals is something Knicks fans weren’t sure would plausibly happen given the team’s 27-year run between berths.

The NFL has seen similar stretches come to an end of late, including the Bears and Broncos ending their playoff losing streaks in 2025, the Commanders reaching the 2024 NFC Championship Game and the Bengals making their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Yet tons of teams are still waiting for the dam to break on their own infamous accomplishments.

As the Knicks have displayed, hope can arise for even the bleakest franchises. These five lengthy droughts are ones that could potentially — and mercifully — end in 2026.

Although the Lions began play in 1930 — then the Portsmouth Spartans — they’ve never been to a Super Bowl. Detroit does lay claim to four league championships, but the last came during the 1957 season. That 60-year hiatus makes even New York’s wait seem pedestrian.

The Lions got oh-so-close to breaking this streak in 2023 when they led the NFC Championship Game in the third quarter, although Detroit has taken steps back in each of the last two years. That includes failing to capitalize on a legendary 2024 squad.

Even in a down 2025 season, the Lions still finished with the third-best overall PFF grade. Returning a star-studded nucleus on both sides of the ball that should be healthier, Detroit has the makings to be impressive again in 2026. If new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can provide more stability and the defense can see improved cornerback play, the Lions could finally reach the big game in a loaded NFC.

Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game

This point is one that opposing fans have used to continually rib Dallas. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 campaign despite reaching the postseason 13 times in that 30-year window.

Eternal optimism in Dallas can feel trite, but there’s legitimate reason to believe in the Cowboys entering 2026. With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens back in the fold, Brian Schottenheimer’s offense should be one of the top units in the league yet again. Meanwhile, its 32nd-ranked defense by EPA per play has received major boons in hiring coordinator Christian Parker and infusing talent like Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence.

Even with the 28th-graded defense last year, the Cowboys still sat 16th in overall PFF grade. Attaining just a more league-average performance could be enough for Dallas to not only return to action in late January, but also to make some noise. It won’t be easy overcoming the likes of the Rams, Seahawks, aforementioned Lions, 49ers and others, but crazier things have happened.

Buffalo Bills in/winning the Super Bowl

The Bills made infamous history when they lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990-93. Since that year’s fateful meeting, the team has yet to appear in a showdown with the Lombardi Trophy at stake. Along those lines, the franchise has never hoisted the prize.

The team’s 33-year span is relatively staggering considering that quarterback Josh Allen has been the second-most-valuable quarterback by PFF Wins Above Replacement since 2020. Allen’s heroics haven’t been enough to compensate for consistently below-average defenses, which have caused the team to bow out early in seven straight playoffs.

Buffalo hopes that can be rewritten after promoting former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach and plucking prized defensive coordinator candidate Jim Leonhard. Similarly, the Bills will usher in new contributors like D.J. Moore, Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker to try to get over the hump. Allen will always give the Bills a fighting chance to win the AFC, although this year’s field looks significantly more competitive than the 2025 version.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Ranks Metric Value Rank Overall PFF Grade 86.1 9th Offensive EPA/play 0.111 2nd Defensive EPA/play -0.035 13th Average Yards/play 5.7 T-3rd Touchdown Drive Rate Allowed 24.6% 17th

Houston Texans in the AFC Championship Game

The Texans never winning a Super Bowl may seem more forgivable considering the team didn’t start play until 2002. But what’s fairly incomprehensible is that Houston has never even been to the AFC title game. Indeed, the Texans are one of three AFC teams to not reach the conference pinnacle across the last 24 seasons, matching the Browns and Dolphins in the ignominious feat.

Houston has reached the divisional round in three straight years, with the 2025 bunch ranking as DeMeco Ryans’ best by overall PFF grade. But that fifth-place finish on the heels of the league’s stingiest defense still wasn’t enough to overcome a six-turnover-worthy-play outing from C.J. Stroud against the Patriots.

With almost all of its defensive corps intact, the Texans look scary going into this upcoming campaign. If David Montgomery can augment a stagnant run game and a new-look offensive line can better jell, then Ryans may very well lead Houston to uncharted territory.

Pittsburgh Steelers winning a playoff game

This distinction may be tough to recognize for a franchise as storied as the Steelers, which has never finished below .500 since 2003. But despite qualifying for the playoffs in six of the last nine campaigns, Pittsburgh hasn’t prevailed in a single matchup. The only other teams enduring a longer active playoff win drought are the Panthers and Cardinals (11 years), Jets (17), Raiders (25) and Dolphins (27).

Pittsburgh hasn’t played like a true title contender for most of that decade, sitting outside the top seven in overall PFF grade in each of those seasons. But not defeating a single opponent in late January with potential Hall-of-Fame talents in T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger and others is difficult to comprehend.

While prior head coach Mike Tomlin was lauded for his stability, his inability to erase that playoff zero ultimately contributed to his downfall. Replacement Mike McCarthy will be tasked with doing just that, hoping to bolster an offense that finished 20th in EPA per play last year with new names such as Michael Pittman Jr., Max Iheanachor and Germie Bernard.