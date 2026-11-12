2027 NFL Draft Prospect Preview: WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

A dynamic downfield threat: Charlie Becker's long speed and contested-catch skill make him a compelling prospect.

Work to be done to separate: Becker's route-running remains a work-in-progress, especially on intermediate breakers.

Multiple franchises could eye Becker early: Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fit the profile of a team who could add Becker to amplify its passing attack.

Charlie Becker’s rise at Indiana since the latter half of the 2025 season has been one of the most notable of any 2027 draft prospect. He went from barely a supporting role who ran just 41 total routes over the first eight games of Indiana’s undefeated season to one of Fernando Mendoza’s top options down the stretch. He came up with key plays throughout the postseason, including six catches for 126 yards in the Big Ten championship win over Ohio State. Becker also made several key grabs in the national championship game against Miami.

This season has given Becker a chance to show what he can do with an expanded role. Through Indiana’s first nine games, he’s racked up 50 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He brings the size to win outside and the speed to threaten defenses downfield. The next step is showing that he can consistently win in more ways than as a vertical target.

Charlie Becker: Draft info

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 208 pounds

Expected draft position: Top 15

Best film: 2025 Big Ten championship vs. Ohio State

Becker is a Nashville native who ran track, winning Tennessee state titles in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4×400 relay. That background shows up in his long speed and coordination: He can cover ground quickly while tracking the ball and adjusting to throws in the air. This kind of linear playstyle immediately draws parallels to Christian Watson, a comparison that is aging well given Watson’s breakout 2026 NFL season.

Becker’s first campaign at Indiana was mostly a developmental year, with a role on special teams and limited involvement in the passing game. He began to emerge late in 2025, when injuries and opportunity helped move him into a bigger workload.

From Week 9 of last season to Week 9 of this season, Becker has statistically been one of the best performers in all of college football. Over the past calendar year, he is just shy of 1,500 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns. He has PFF receiving grades of 90.1 in the latter half of the 2025 season and 89.7 throughout 2026 so far.

Where Charlie Becker excels

Becker’s best trait is without doubt his ability to come down with contested catches in traffic. He has the length and catch radius to haul in balls well outside his frame, and he tracks the deep ball well over either shoulder. Becker is currently 23-for-35 on contested targets throughout his career; 50/50 balls for most wideouts are 65/35 for Becker.

When the quarterback throws up the sideline, Becker can adjust his body without losing the flight of the ball. He is also comfortable working back to the football on back-shoulder throws. He has now proven this elite ball-tracking ability and natural chemistry with two different passers, removing any possibility that his production was thanks to the ball placement of Mendoza.

Becker’s speed makes his catch-point ability much more dangerous, too. He can threaten a corner vertically and force a safety to respect him over the top. He has enough stride length to stack defenders once he gets into his route, and his acceleration can eat up any cushion given to him off the line of scrimmage. More specifically, 53% of Becker’s career receiving yardage has come on throws farther than 20 yards downfield.

The 2025 tape showed his big-play potential, but his expanded role this season has given him more chances to display what he can offer offenses as a true go-to target on every down. As of Week 10, Becker has yet to drop a single pass in his collegiate career. While the deep ball still accounts for much of his production, Becker is increasingly finding success on short and intermediate routes like slants, where he can use his frame and reputation to gain cushion near the line of scrimmage.

Becker has the requisite size and attitude to be useful in the run game, too. He is willing to engage defenders near the perimeter and can use his length to stay connected and finish the play. His solid experience on special teams likely isn’t essential given his premium draft status, but it is an additional feather in his cap.

60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Receiving Grade 5.0 10.0 15.0 Avg Depth of Target AVG AVG Smith Dixon Harris Duff Buchanan Thomas Wilde Richardson Shipp Williams Bowick Hatcher Marsh Freeman Lawson Pegan Sategna III Sherrill Gilbert Johnson Faison Roebuck Hicks Derry Gibson Alexander Vander Zee Evans III Matthews Hurry Smith Olugbode Tibbs Wingo Mosley V Jackson Allen Diaz Barney Jr. Singleton Moore Hendricks Wesco Jr. Robinson Marsh Clement Jennings Scott Gilmer Boggs Penson Young Wagner Danzy Strong Brown IV Horton Moore Moore Nimrod Smith Small Miller Magwood Charles Manning Wilson III Staley Lee Webb Ragins Becker The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Receiving Grade 92.4 1st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.9 9th / 72 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Receiving Grade 89.7 2nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 15.7 5th / 72 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Receiving Grade 89.2 3rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.9 30th / 72 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Receiving Grade 87.8 4th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.9 15th / 72 KJ Duff WR · RUTGERS Receiving Grade 85.3 6th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 15.6 7th / 72 JJ Buchanan WR · MICHIGAN Receiving Grade 86.4 5th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.9 9th / 72 Amare Thomas WR · HOUSTON Receiving Grade 83.0 8th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.4 64th / 72 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Receiving Grade 83.7 7th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 12.6 27th / 72 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Receiving Grade 80.7 12th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 12.2 29th / 72 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Receiving Grade 81.8 9th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.6 33rd / 72 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Receiving Grade 81.2 10th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.4 57th / 72 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Receiving Grade 80.4 14th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.7 32nd / 72 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Receiving Grade 81.0 11th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.2 12th / 72 Nick Marsh WR · INDIANA Receiving Grade 78.2 15th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.1 24th / 72 Gavin Freeman WR · BAYLOR Receiving Grade 80.6 13th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.9 54th / 72 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Receiving Grade 77.9 16th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.7 55th / 72 Braden Pegan WR · UTAH Receiving Grade 76.7 18th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.7 11th / 72 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Receiving Grade 77.6 17th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.3 50th / 72 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Receiving Grade 76.6 19th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.8 31st / 72 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Receiving Grade 73.6 23rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.6 33rd / 72 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Receiving Grade 74.2 22nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.0 14th / 72 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Receiving Grade 74.4 21st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.3 39th / 72 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Receiving Grade 73.0 25th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 5.5 72nd / 72 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Receiving Grade 72.7 28th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 15.9 4th / 72 Josh Derry WR · UCF Receiving Grade 73.2 24th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 7.8 68th / 72 JV Gibson WR · CINCINNATI Receiving Grade 72.6 29th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.8 45th / 72 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Receiving Grade 72.9 26th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.3 39th / 72 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Receiving Grade 72.8 27th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.3 21st / 72 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Receiving Grade 75.9 20th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.8 62nd / 72 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Receiving Grade 72.2 30th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.0 53rd / 72 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Receiving Grade 69.8 34th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.7 63rd / 72 Yannick Smith WR · SMU Receiving Grade 68.4 42nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.7 55th / 72 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Receiving Grade 70.9 31st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.6 33rd / 72 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Receiving Grade 69.2 37th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.1 60th / 72 Ryan Wingo WR · TEXAS Receiving Grade 70.0 33rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.2 59th / 72 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Receiving Grade 69.5 36th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.6 33rd / 72 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Receiving Grade 68.7 39th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 14.1 13th / 72 Jordan Allen WR · GA TECH Receiving Grade 70.5 32nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.3 66th / 72 Tony Diaz WR · IOWA Receiving Grade 69.7 35th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 12.6 27th / 72 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Receiving Grade 68.9 38th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.0 43rd / 72 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Receiving Grade 68.1 43rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.1 42nd / 72 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Receiving Grade 67.5 45th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.3 39th / 72 Chase Hendricks WR · CAL Receiving Grade 67.7 44th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 7.2 70th / 72 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Receiving Grade 67.5 45th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.4 57th / 72 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Receiving Grade 68.5 40th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 16.8 2nd / 72 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Receiving Grade 67.0 47th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.3 50th / 72 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Receiving Grade 68.5 40th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.2 22nd / 72 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Receiving Grade 66.0 49th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.9 44th / 72 Rico Scott WR · ALABAMA Receiving Grade 65.5 53rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.2 22nd / 72 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Receiving Grade 65.8 51st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.4 20th / 72 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Receiving Grade 65.9 50th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 15.7 5th / 72 Dalen Penson WR · GA TECH Receiving Grade 66.7 48th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.7 18th / 72 Koby Young WR · HOUSTON Receiving Grade 61.9 61st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 16.9 1st / 72 Drew Wagner WR · NWESTERN Receiving Grade 64.6 54th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 6.1 71st / 72 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Receiving Grade 64.0 56th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 12.7 26th / 72 Ian Strong WR · CAL Receiving Grade 65.8 51st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.6 19th / 72 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Receiving Grade 63.0 58th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 16.4 3rd / 72 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Receiving Grade 62.8 59th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.8 16th / 72 T.J. Moore WR · CLEMSON Receiving Grade 61.2 62nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 12.8 25th / 72 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Receiving Grade 63.8 57th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.1 52nd / 72 Chas Nimrod WR · AUBURN Receiving Grade 64.5 55th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.8 45th / 72 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Receiving Grade 62.7 60th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 15.3 8th / 72 Ed Small WR · TCU Receiving Grade 60.6 63rd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.4 49th / 72 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Receiving Grade 59.2 64th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.0 67th / 72 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Receiving Grade 58.9 66th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.7 47th / 72 Waden Charles WR · UCF Receiving Grade 57.7 70th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 10.7 47th / 72 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Receiving Grade 58.2 69th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 9.1 60th / 72 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Receiving Grade 58.4 67th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 8.4 64th / 72 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Receiving Grade 59.2 64th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 7.5 69th / 72 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Receiving Grade 58.4 67th / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.4 38th / 72 Kaleb Webb WR · MARYLAND Receiving Grade 56.0 71st / 72 Avg Depth of Target 11.5 37th / 72 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Receiving Grade 55.7 72nd / 72 Avg Depth of Target 13.8 16th / 72

Areas for improvement

Becker is still developing as a route runner. His most natural work comes vertically, where his speed and length create a clear advantage. He needs to keep expanding the routes he can win on, particularly routes that ask him to sink his hips, make a sharp break and separate quickly across the field. Better consistency at the top of the route will help him avoid becoming predictable.

His size can make it harder to stay low and sudden through his breaks. He can improve the footwork and pacing he uses to set up a defender before changing direction, along with his hand usage against press coverage off the line. More physical NFL corners will try to disrupt his route stem and won’t afford Becker as much room to build speed downfield.

Becker is not remarkably dynamic after the catch. He can pull away from chasing defenders when the deep ball connects in stride, but don’t expect him to dodge and weave through oncoming tacklers and take a bubble screen to the house. Indiana hasn't exactly placed Becker in ideal yards-after-catch situations over the last two years, with more potent ball carriers available on the roster. Consequently, Becker has averaged just 3.8 yards after catch for his career. In a draft packed with big-bodied wideouts, other first-round prospects like Jeremiah Smith and KJ Duff are comfortably ahead of Becker in after-catch production.

Best team fits

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers may just be bad enough to wind up picking first overall, where Jeremiah Smith would be an obvious candidate. But if they can rattle off a handful of wins to close out the season, Becker makes a lot of sense in the Picks 5-10 range. His downfield threat would pair naturally with Justin Herbert, who has long thrived with contested catch receivers at his disposal.

Tennessee Titans: It may be a tough sell for the Titans to address wide receiver once again after selecting Carnell Tate fourth overall a year ago. Where Tate is so successful underneath, Becker would be a natural pairing who can stretch defenses vertically. This would be a swing for the fences offensively for the Titans, but would form a tantalizing young duo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is yet to truly replace the presence Mike Evans offered as a perimeter receiver. The team has begun leaning on its run game to get through the 2026 season, but Baker Mayfield is another aggressive quarterback willing to launch jump balls to a trusted big-bodied receiver when he has one at his disposal. The NFC South’s playoff spot will be on a knife edge all season, and just one win could be the difference between as many as 10 places in the draft order.

NFL outlook

Becker has the physical profile and ball skills to earn a role as an outside receiver. His speed makes him more than just a trusted possession target, and his catch radius gives a quarterback a large window regardless of tight coverage. He has already shown that he can produce when given an enhanced part in the offense, although it can’t be ignored that he has spent his entire career alongside other top receiving prospects like Omar Cooper Jr. and Nick Marsh.

Becker will need to prove he can separate reliably at the next level. The entire league is frightened by the idea of landing the next Marvin Harrison Jr. Becker’s route tree is relatively expansive, but he must become more reliable on intermediate breaking routes and handle press coverage with a more complete release package.

The production is very much there, and his athletic profile would stand out in any draft that doesn’t contain this catalogue of large wideouts. For the wide receiver-needy teams who win their way just out of range for Jeremiah Smith, Becker is an intriguing backup plan. A lot can change between now and draft day, but he has a really strong chance to be WR2 off the board in April.