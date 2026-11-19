Jordan Seaton has the makeup of a franchise tackle: Seaton's frame, athleticism and bevy of experience make him a tantalizing prospect.

Continued work in the run game: While Seaton can reach impressive blocks, he can improve sustaining them downfield.

A possible addition in Houston: Teams like the Texans could covet Seaton as a long-term protection answer.

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Jordan Seaton has been viewed as a future NFL offensive tackle since before he arrived in college football. He was the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and immediately became the starting left tackle at Colorado, taking on one of the most difficult positions on the field as a true freshman.

His development continued during his second season. Seaton earned second-team All-Big 12 honors despite missing Colorado’s final three games due to injury, showing considerable improvement as a pass protector before entering the transfer portal.

A move to LSU has given Seaton the opportunity to test himself against SEC defensive fronts. He has remained the starting left tackle and become one of the Tigers’ most important players, including being named a team captain. His physical talent has always been evident, but his growing experience has helped turn him into one of the top offensive tackles eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jordan Seaton: Draft info

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 311 pounds

Expected draft position: Top 15

Best film: 2026 Week 4 vs. Texas A&M

Seaton grew up in Washington, D.C. and will therefore be a hometown prospect at the 2027 NFL Draft. He transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year of high school and helped the program finish undefeated. His combination of size and athleticism was apparent from the outset of his playing career and made him a consensus five-star recruit as well as the unanimous top offensive tackle in his class.

His freshman season at Colorado was about as good as could be expected. Freshmen being handed the starting role at offensive tackle is not typical in college football, and the outcome isn’t always pretty. Seaton set a program record for starts by a true freshman en route to earning Freshman All-American honours. He allowed just three sacks all year on an extremely pass-heavy Colorado offense featuring Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Seaton really grew into future first-round conversations in Colorado’s first nine games of 2025 before an injury ended his season. He let up two sacks and only seven pressures across those appearances, including a six game streak without a pressure in conference play. Seaton was unsurprisingly the top-rated offensive tackle available in the portal over last offseason.

Where Jordan Seaton excels

Seaton’s athleticism immediately stands out above the rest of the top offensive linemen in this class. He moves laterally in comfortable fashion and has the range to meet speed rushers before they can threaten him outside. His feet remain active throughout the rep, allowing him to mirror changes of direction without having to lunge at the defender irrationally.

His movement ability allows him considerable margin for error elsewhere. He can recover when his initial positioning is beaten and possesses the lateral quickness to close inside counter-rushing lanes. Few offensive tackles can lose the first stage of a rep and still prevent the defender from reaching the quarterback as often as Seaton does.

He is comfortable varying his approach in pass protection and adjusting to different styles of pass-rushers. Seaton typically remains patient and waits for the defender to reveal his plan, rather than immediately attempting an early punch which can be countered. He’s able to disrupt the rusher’s timing and latches on like a seatbelt when first contact is made. In his first 10 starts for LSU, Seaton has permitted just one sack and one other quarterback hit.

Seaton processes movement well. He has experience passing off rushers against stunts and has quickly built chemistry with the rest of LSU’s offensive line. His balance allows him to change assignments without losing his base.

Seaton adds value in the running game, particularly when he is asked to block in open space. He can reach defenders who are shaded outside him and has the awareness to cut off backside pursuit on runs to the opposite side. He moves smoothly to the second level and can adjust his path to account for linebackers changing direction.

Seaton can generate pushback with his initial contact and has the raw strength to turn defenders away from the play. His lighter playing weight at LSU appears to have improved his mobility without completely removing his skill holding up against power.

85.0% 90.0% 95.0% Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 40.0 60.0 80.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Lauck Mills Lambert Greene III Boley Ponton Paige Heard Sanders Jr. Terrill Sampson Black Milon Giwa Baer Smith Gaston Donkoh Lloyd Green Azzopardi Williams Pritchett Hawkins Cotton Bell Lynch Heywood Perry Mulitalo Roy McCoy Davis Finau Tabansi Clements Williams Ajani Siereveld Howard Knapik Work Seagren James Moore Ghannam Johnson Jacobs Ebosele Pabst Dotzler McCrimon Chaplin Del Grande Frazier Registe Martin Williams III Olivieri Link Greene Howes Carney Morrow Schmidt Perry Brown Lepo Adams Gray Tauanuu Lado Jackson House Ramil Broussard Okunlola Siani Cushman Sadler Robinson Davis Crader Mack McRoy Hall Lovett Shumpert-Perkins Torgeson Klemm Miller Bounds Jefferson Mafi Ugorji Casady Hansen Taylor-Whitfield King Henry Jean-Jumeau Harris Phillips Taylor Floyd Goodman Klisiewicz Sieracki Wood Azubuike Shipp McVay Seaton The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Trevor Lauck OT · IOWA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.0% 19th / 113 Pass Block Grade 84.5 7th / 113 Monroe Mills OT · VIRGINIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.1% 34th / 113 Pass Block Grade 73.8 39th / 113 Guerby Lambert OT · NOTRE DAME Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.3% 17th / 113 Pass Block Grade 75.6 29th / 113 Earnest Greene III OT · GEORGIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.7% 9th / 113 Pass Block Grade 82.7 10th / 113 McKale Boley OT · VIRGINIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.7% 2nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 85.0 5th / 113 Jacob Ponton OT · TEXAS TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.7% 9th / 113 Pass Block Grade 80.7 15th / 113 Elijah Paige OT · USC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.0% 19th / 113 Pass Block Grade 87.4 3rd / 113 Lance Heard OT · KENTUCKY Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.0% 19th / 113 Pass Block Grade 80.1 18th / 113 David Sanders Jr. OT · TENNESSEE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.4% 29th / 113 Pass Block Grade 77.7 26th / 113 Drew Terrill OT · HOUSTON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.8% 61st / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.4 35th / 113 Howard Sampson OT · TEXAS TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 97.2% 1st / 113 Pass Block Grade 88.2 1st / 113 Will Black OT · NOTRE DAME Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.3% 30th / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.2 49th / 113 Judea Milon OT · CINCINNATI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.6% 11th / 113 Pass Block Grade 78.3 24th / 113 Moshood Giwa OT · RUTGERS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.1% 18th / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.9 45th / 113 Ryan Baer OT · PITTSBURGH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.4% 15th / 113 Pass Block Grade 84.8 6th / 113 Carter Smith OT · INDIANA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.4% 15th / 113 Pass Block Grade 80.2 17th / 113 Juan Gaston OT · GEORGIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.8% 7th / 113 Pass Block Grade 69.2 55th / 113 Anthony Donkoh OT · PENN STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.6% 45th / 113 Pass Block Grade 68.7 57th / 113 Jackson Lloyd OT · ALABAMA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.3% 30th / 113 Pass Block Grade 78.4 23rd / 113 Cayden Green OT · MISSOURI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.7% 24th / 113 Pass Block Grade 82.4 11th / 113 Drew Azzopardi OT · WASHINGTON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.5% 13th / 113 Pass Block Grade 88.0 2nd / 113 Zereoue Williams OT · UTAH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.4% 3rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 85.3 4th / 113 Elijah Pritchett OT · NEBRASKA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.9% 23rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 81.4 13th / 113 Gus Hawkins OT · KANSAS ST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.7% 39th / 113 Pass Block Grade 79.2 20th / 113 Joe Cotton OT · CINCINNATI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.6% 11th / 113 Pass Block Grade 83.2 8th / 113 Leon Bell OT · COLORADO Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.2% 4th / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.6 34th / 113 Aidan Lynch OT · VA TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.8% 61st / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.8 46th / 113 Kevin Heywood OT · WISCONSIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.9% 6th / 113 Pass Block Grade 72.4 44th / 113 Jesse Perry OT · TENNESSEE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 73rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 58.4 84th / 113 Bott Mulitalo OT · BYU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 67th / 113 Pass Block Grade 65.9 63rd / 113 Nathan Roy OT · MINNESOTA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.9% 36th / 113 Pass Block Grade 78.3 24th / 113 Matthew McCoy OT · MIAMI FL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.7% 44th / 113 Pass Block Grade 65.6 64th / 113 Terez Davis OT · OLE MISS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.5% 27th / 113 Pass Block Grade 79.1 21st / 113 Paki Finau OT · BYU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.6% 25th / 113 Pass Block Grade 78.5 22nd / 113 Henry Tabansi OT · UCF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.6% 25th / 113 Pass Block Grade 79.8 19th / 113 Calvin Clements OT · KANSAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.0% 103rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.3 76th / 113 PJ Williams OT · SMU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.1% 40th / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.2 49th / 113 Adedamola Ajani OT · INDIANA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.8% 7th / 113 Pass Block Grade 80.4 16th / 113 Austin Siereveld OT · OHIO STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 49th / 113 Pass Block Grade 59.2 83rd / 113 Ryan Howard OT · KANSAS ST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 67th / 113 Pass Block Grade 72.7 43rd / 113 Nathan Knapik OT · ILLINOIS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 73rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 61.4 79th / 113 Luke Work OT · MISSOURI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.2% 53rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 69.1 56th / 113 Grant Seagren OT · NWESTERN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.2% 33rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 76.5 27th / 113 Jayvin James OT · ALABAMA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.9% 36th / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.3 48th / 113 Ian Moore OT · OHIO STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.9% 42nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 73.6 41st / 113 Layth Ghannam OT · VA TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.4% 47th / 113 Pass Block Grade 75.5 30th / 113 Rakeem Johnson OT · MICH STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.2% 85th / 113 Pass Block Grade 67.8 58th / 113 Brayden Jacobs OT · CLEMSON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.0% 35th / 113 Pass Block Grade 82.4 11th / 113 Alvin Ebosele OT · HOUSTON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.6% 81st / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.6 73rd / 113 Nate Pabst OT · FLORIDA ST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.4% 47th / 113 Pass Block Grade 72.8 42nd / 113 Jack Dotzler OT · IOWA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.9% 87th / 113 Pass Block Grade 54.7 97th / 113 Jimarion McCrimon OT · NC STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 73rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.3 36th / 113 Xavier Chaplin OT · FLORIDA ST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.8% 79th / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.6 73rd / 113 Nick Del Grande OT · DUKE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.6% 45th / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.7 32nd / 113 Jordan Seaton OT · LSU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.5% 27th / 113 Pass Block Grade 75.1 31st / 113 Blake Frazier OT · MICHIGAN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.0% 19th / 113 Pass Block Grade 81.1 14th / 113 Kilian Registe OT · TCU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.2% 72nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.8 88th / 113 Aidan Martin OT · WAKE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.2% 53rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 59.7 82nd / 113 Frederick Williams III OT · CAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.9% 59th / 113 Pass Block Grade 63.6 71st / 113 Netinho Olivieri OT · PITTSBURGH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 64th / 113 Pass Block Grade 69.8 53rd / 113 Evan Link OT · MICHIGAN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.2% 4th / 113 Pass Block Grade 82.8 9th / 113 Kodi Greene OT · WASHINGTON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.0% 57th / 113 Pass Block Grade 64.0 68th / 113 Connor Howes OT · OLE MISS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.0% 57th / 113 Pass Block Grade 64.7 67th / 113 Malachi Carney OT · GA TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.8% 43rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 70.3 52nd / 113 Nick Morrow OT · KANSAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.8% 112th / 113 Pass Block Grade 57.7 86th / 113 Hall Schmidt OT · UCLA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.4% 101st / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.4 91st / 113 Rahtrel Perry OT · MARYLAND Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.2% 53rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 60.7 81st / 113 Kevin Brown OT · W VIRGINIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.3% 83rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 57.4 87th / 113 Ashton Lepo OT · OKLA STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 49th / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.4 75th / 113 Tyree Adams OT · TEXAS A&M Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.0% 77th / 113 Pass Block Grade 66.6 61st / 113 Darius Gray OT · S CAROLINA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.5% 13th / 113 Pass Block Grade 76.5 27th / 113 Justin Tauanuu OT · USC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 49th / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.0 77th / 113 Matthew Lado OT · ARIZONA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 67th / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.7 32nd / 113 Rico Jackson OT · NC STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.8% 106th / 113 Pass Block Grade 53.1 104th / 113 Kahlil House OT · STANFORD Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.7% 97th / 113 Pass Block Grade 54.4 99th / 113 Stanton Ramil OT · AUBURN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.8% 61st / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.2 49th / 113 Kavion Broussard OT · ARKANSAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.4% 65th / 113 Pass Block Grade 71.4 47th / 113 Samson Okunlola OT · MIAMI FL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.7% 107th / 113 Pass Block Grade 54.0 100th / 113 Melvin Siani OT · TEXAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 67th / 113 Pass Block Grade 67.3 60th / 113 Preston Cushman OT · UCF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.2% 53rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 63.9 70th / 113 Collin Sadler OT · CLEMSON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.8% 96th / 113 Pass Block Grade 57.9 85th / 113 Lance Robinson OT · LOUISVILLE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 90th / 113 Pass Block Grade 47.7 108th / 113 Weston Davis OT · LSU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.3% 67th / 113 Pass Block Grade 64.8 66th / 113 Fox Crader OT · OREGON Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.6% 99th / 113 Pass Block Grade 61.0 80th / 113 Trevion Mack OT · SYRACUSE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.5% 100th / 113 Pass Block Grade 53.3 102nd / 113 Jacqawn McRoy OT · N CAROLINA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.1% 95th / 113 Pass Block Grade 61.9 78th / 113 Jordan Hall OT · N CAROLINA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.5% 109th / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.5 90th / 113 Bryce Lovett OT · FLORIDA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 90th / 113 Pass Block Grade 44.3 110th / 113 Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins OT · MISS STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.9% 78th / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.8 88th / 113 Shaun Torgeson OT · OKLA STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.6% 108th / 113 Pass Block Grade 48.6 107th / 113 Jalen Klemm OT · ARIZONA ST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.3% 92nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 54.7 97th / 113 Braden Miller OT · DUKE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.1% 40th / 113 Pass Block Grade 74.0 37th / 113 Tristan Bounds OT · ARIZONA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 49th / 113 Pass Block Grade 69.6 54th / 113 Cedric Jefferson OT · UTAH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.3% 30th / 113 Pass Block Grade 73.9 38th / 113 Nuku Mafi OT · PURDUE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.9% 59th / 113 Pass Block Grade 67.7 59th / 113 Emeka Ugorji OT · FLORIDA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 73rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.2 93rd / 113 Carsten Casady OT · W VIRGINIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 86th / 113 Pass Block Grade 65.1 65th / 113 Brandon Hansen OT · ILLINOIS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.9% 111th / 113 Pass Block Grade 36.4 113th / 113 Ben Taylor-Whitfield OT · TCU Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.3% 92nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.4 91st / 113 Maasai King OT · IOWA STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.8% 38th / 113 Pass Block Grade 73.8 39th / 113 Cason Henry OT · LOUISVILLE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.3% 83rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 55.4 96th / 113 Veguer Jean-Jumeau OT · BOSTON COL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.6% 88th / 113 Pass Block Grade 64.0 68th / 113 E'Marion Harris OT · OKLAHOMA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.4% 101st / 113 Pass Block Grade 55.5 95th / 113 Kristian Phillips OT · BOSTON COL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 85.9% 113th / 113 Pass Block Grade 47.4 109th / 113 Jake Taylor OT · IOWA STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.4% 65th / 113 Pass Block Grade 66.0 62nd / 113 Jordan Floyd OT · GA TECH Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.9% 105th / 113 Pass Block Grade 42.4 111th / 113 Malachi Goodman OT · PENN STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.7% 97th / 113 Pass Block Grade 53.3 102nd / 113 Michael Klisiewicz OT · CAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.6% 88th / 113 Pass Block Grade 49.1 106th / 113 Kaden Sieracki OT · BAYLOR Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.8% 79th / 113 Pass Block Grade 62.8 72nd / 113 Malachi Wood OT · KENTUCKY Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.2% 110th / 113 Pass Block Grade 40.8 112th / 113 Clinton Azubuike OT · VANDERBILT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.5% 82nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 56.1 94th / 113 Daniel Shipp OT · MINNESOTA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.3% 92nd / 113 Pass Block Grade 51.7 105th / 113 Miles McVay OT · MISS STATE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.0% 103rd / 113 Pass Block Grade 53.6 101st / 113

Areas for improvement

Seaton needs to become a more consistent run-blocker overall; while useful, his current ability in the run game is not befitting of a top-10 draft pick. His athleticism puts him in position to make difficult blocks, but he does not always sustain them at the point of attack. Defenders can wriggle free despite the size disadvantage.

Seaton’s pad level can occasionally be too upright after making contact, limiting the amount of power he can generate from his lower body. That makes it more difficult for Seaton to create vertical movement against heavier defensive linemen to really generate interior push. This was particularly apparent against the Ole Miss defensive front, which crowded out every run in Seaton’s direction. He finished that game with a rough 39.9 PFF run-blocking grade.

There are no huge issues in Seaton’s pass protection, but he has occasionally overset against smaller speed rushers in the past and opened an inside lane for the edge defender. As noted above, in many cases, his recovery ability can save the rep. But one would imagine this won’t be as easy against better-equipped NFL edge defenders.

Seaton has already played a significant amount of football, although he remains a relatively young prospect. His technique can fluctuate within games, particularly when defenders force him to deal with different rush plans. More consistency should allow his physical talent to dictate matchups from the opening snap.

Best team fits

Houston Texans: For as long as C.J. Stroud is in town, the Texans will take a pass-first approach to offensive football. The Texans are missing the level of consistency Laremy Tunsil once provided at offensive tackle. Seaton’s comfortability managing 50-to-60 dropbacks per game is reminiscent of Tunsil in his prime.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles like to address high-value positions in the first round of the draft. Having lost the beating heart of their offensive line over the last few months, Seaton makes sense to usher in a new era of physicality for a team that has seemingly always been strong in the trenches.

Green Bay Packers: Something tells me the Packers might finally opt for a more bruising run-blocker when they address the offensive line this offseason to kickstart their rushing attack once again. However, if they feel their electric passing offense is all that’s needed to open a Super Bowl window, then Seaton fits the profile. Green Bay has always coveted players in Seaton’s mold, such as David Bakhtiari and Zach Bako-Bewele.

NFL outlook

Seaton has the athletic makeup teams look for in a franchise left tackle. His profile eliminates any question of a move to guard in the NFL, while his reps against high-level competition should prepare him to contribute immediately. Experience is a huge factor working in his favor. Seaton is now up over 2,000 collegiate snaps and is on pace for his third straight season with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 75.0.

The biggest question will be his development in the running game. Seaton can reach the second level and make blocks in space, but he must become more consistent with his leverage at the line of scrimmage against bigger bodies. Adding functional strength is still possible and will help him handle power more reliably without sacrificing his movement skills.

Seaton projects as an immediate starter with the upside to become one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the league. He is not a finished prospect, but the areas that need improvement are outweighed by the traits he already brings to the table. If his technique continues to progress, he has the potential to become a long-term left tackle and one of the first players selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.