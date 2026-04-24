2026 NFL Second-Round Mock Draft: Ravens grab Jermod McCoy, Bears select Chris Bell

The 49ers kickstart the action with Denzel Boston: Holding the 33rd overall pick, San Francisco may look to upgrade a receiving corps that is still sans reliable depth.

The Ravens halt Jermod McCoy's fall: Baltimore takes a shot on the uber-talented corner, giving Jesse Minter another uber-talented defensive back.

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The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft came and went in an eyeblink, with some stunning selections leaving lots of talented players available. While Day 1 is always the most fascinating, Day 2 is still very intriguing to see which teams scoop up lingering prospects.

Following eight trades on Thursday during the first round — and 21 of the 50 best players on PFF’s Big Board still up for grabs — we should be in store for more fireworks Friday night. Here’s a predictive look at how the second round could play out, starting with the 49ers.

The 49ers could opt for a tackle or edge defender here, but they displayed heavy interest in receivers with their documented top-30 visits — which makes sense given their need for more depth at the position. Boston’s blend of separation skill, contested catch ability (career 76.9% rate) and run-blocking prowess (77.1 grade in 2025) feel like too much to pass up for Kyle Shanahan considering the team lacks reliably healthy options out wide.

Holding nine more picks in the draft, the Raiders are a team that could certainly move up in the second round — and Picks 33-42 are always ripe for maneuvering. Las Vegas will likely try to acquire a weapon for first overall pick Fernando Mendoza at some point, but the team has also made a concerted effort to upgrade its defensive front seven this offseason. Interior defender remains a need, and McDonald’s 91.0 PFF run-defense grade would better a group that placed 30th in that category in 2025.

After moving back repeatedly on Thursday, the Bills might still not be done. But with a slew of defensive talent available, it would be difficult for Buffalo to pass at making a pick here. Rodriguez’s all-around acumen (92.3-plus PFF grades in coverage and run defense) are sorely needed in the Bills’ depleted linebacker room.

If the Cardinals stick at this spot, defense feels like it would be the sensible decision. Arizona’s preference for long-armed edge defenders would theoretically rule out the top options at this slot, and the team needs more playmakers in the secondary — particularly with Garrett Williams on an expiring contract and after losing Jalen Thompson. Whether playing safety or nickel, Stukes’ 90.4 PFF coverage grade would be a strong asset from nearby.

With only one pick left in the top 100, the Giants feel like natural trade-down options in this position. After securing Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick, the Saints may pivot to defense in the second round. Following Alontae Taylor’s departure, New Orleans needs a slot playmaker — and Terrell would qualify after producing an 82.3-plus overall grade in both of the last two years.

The Texans are always content to move up or down, and the Eagles are consistently ripe for a move up. With three more top-100 picks, Howie Roseman could be poised to bolster a safety room that lost both Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. McNeil-Warren’s length and range (92.0 PFF coverage grade) would be a seamless fit in a pairing many projected in Round 1.

The Browns could take a number of directions here, including edge rusher if they’re bracing for a Myles Garrett trade. But slot cornerback could use an upgrade with Myles Harden’s struggles a season ago. Insert Ponds, whose playmaking against both the run and in coverage (86.0-plus grades in each last year) would reinforce Cleveland’s secondary.

The Chiefs could double-dip in their secondary if they stay here, but the demand for edge-rushing talent would feel great — particularly for the Dolphins, who have tons of capital to move up in the second round. While Parker’s 2025 campaign wasn’t as fruitful as 2024, the 21-year-old’s 41 pressures and 77.5 PFF run-defense grade would be welcome on an edge rusher unit that ranked 31st in overall PFF grade last year.

The Bengals were rumored to eye secondary help before trading the 10th overall pick prior to the draft. Cincinnati could opt for either decorated Tennessee cornerback here, but Hood’s cleaner medicals mixed with great coverage work (80.3 PFF coverage grade in 2025) would give the team a running mate for D.J. Turner II.

After trading away Dexter Lawrence, the Giants have a (literal) gaping hole along their interior defensive line. Although Miller is more work-in-progress as a pass-rusher, his elite run defense (90.2 grade in 2025) is enough to make him compelling here.

The Chiefs nabbed Peter Woods with the 29th overall pick, but they still require more pass-rushing from their secondary edge rusher next to George Karlaftis. Selecting edge defenders with shorter arms hasn’t been an issue for Brett Veach before, which makes Howell’s 19.9% pass-rush win rate an outstanding fit.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has already established himself as a prolific trade artist, and with New York boasting just one more pick in the top 100, the Steelers could help grant more Day 2 capital. Following Pittsburgh’s selection of Max Iheanachor at Pick 21, the team will likely pivot to wide receiver — and may try to usurp the Ravens at 45. Bernard’s career 6.4 yards after the catch per reception and 2.5% drop rate would mesh well inside next to D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

The Ravens have a tendency to snatch falling blue-chip players, and McCoy could very well follow suit. Baltimore has a need at cornerback given Marlon Humphrey’s woes last year, and McCoy’s 89.6 PFF coverage grade presents a long-term solution. General manager Eric DeCosta has had no problems balancing talent with injury before, too.

General manager Jason Licht always seems inclined to prepare for the future, which means that an interior defender could be in play here with both Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey on expiring contracts. Hunter’s quickness for his size manifests in his 84.5 PFF run-defense grade, and he’d continue overhauling Tampa Bay’s defensive line after picking Rueben Bain Jr.

Making their first selection in 2026, the Colts badly need a linebacker after trading away Zaire Franklin. Allen isn’t a perfect prospect given his coverage profile, but his downhill excellence (88.6 PFF run-defense grade and career 7.4% missed tackle rate) would present a significant boost for Indianapolis’ defense.

The Falcons have needs at all three levels of their defense as general manager Ian Cunningham makes his inaugural draft pick. Golday could be a natural replacement for Kaden Elliss given his versatile alignment profile, overall athleticism and 90.6 PFF run-defense grade.

The Vikings zagged in Round 1, taking Caleb Banks when most had projected them to select Dillon Thieneman. Minnesota’s defensive efforts could continue via Haulcy, whose 88.6 PFF coverage grade would benefit a unit that no longer has Harrison Smith.

Possessing only five picks, the Chargers aren’t a team that’s extremely likely to trade up. But if the board falls this way with two high-end guards falling, it would be tough for general manager Joe Hortiz not to swoop one up. Bisontis’ 98.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency is exactly what the Chargers need on the inside to fortify their ailing offensive line.

The Panthers made a bit of a surprise choice when they took Monroe Freeling in the first round, and it seems like finding another weapon for Bryce Young is high on the team’s agenda. Stowers’ 85.3 PFF receiving grade would be welcome in a room that slotted 31st in the metric a year ago.

With their first pick in 2026, the Packers are oriented to select a cornerback given that both Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are on effective one-year contracts. Cisse’s physicality and ball skills, especially in zone — where he earned a 72.1 PFF coverage grade in 2025 — make him an ideal fit.

The Jets always have a penchant for taking offensive linemen, and the team’s need is apparent on the interior with Joe Tippmann on an expiring deal. Pregnon’s grip strength manifests itself in his well-rounded game, finishing with an 85.8-plus PFF pass- and run-blocking grade in 2025.

Another trade down for the Texans? It could happen, especially with the Patriots wielding 11 picks and in need of an edge rusher. Young’s 17.4% pass-rush win rate and 9.3% run stop rate would better a New England group that requires more in both dimensions.

The Lions might finally be inclined to add a true complement to Aidan Hutchinson in the second round, and Thomas would fit the bill. His 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade would help mitigate the loss of Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The Jaguars have clear holes at linebacker and running back following the departures of Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. In Trotter, they can fill the former with his 89.2 PFF run-defense grade and career 9% missed tackle rate.

Holding two picks late in the second round, the Bears might not be inclined to make both — which could invite a team like the Titans to trade up. Tennessee’s efforts to help Cameron Ward would continue with Dunker, whose 82.0 overall PFF grade and strong movement skills could slot in at guard or tackle.

After acquiring Denzel Boston at the top of the second round, San Francisco will presumably add a defensive playmaker at Pick 58. Jacas’ 88.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 14.9% pass-rush win rate are needed on a 49ers front that ranked 23rd in pass-rush grade at the position — especially after losing Bryce Huff to retirement.

59. Houston Texans: Dl Gracen Halten, Oklahoma

As the Texans finally make their second pick, the target could very well be interior defender. Halton’s explosive athleticism gives him upside after recording a career-high 84.7 overall PFF grade with the Sooners in 2025.

60. Chicago Bears: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

After trading D.J. Moore to the Bills, it would only be fitting if the Bears found his replacement with Buffalo’s second-round pick. Bell’s career 5.8 yards after the catch per reception and usage versatility would be delightful in Ben Johnson’s offense.

The Rams are always tough to prognosticate, as we witnessed with their first-round selection of Ty Simpson. Although they might opt for a wide receiver here, Los Angeles could also use a linebacker with Omar Speights a 2027 free agent. Louis’ versatility (72.3-plus PFF coverage and run-defense grades) could be a fun asset for Chris Shula.

Making their first 2026 draft pick in the 62nd slot, the Broncos still have a glaring need at tight end — where the team was dead last in PFF receiving grade. Klare’s production dipped with the Buckeyes in 2025, but his profile with Purdue (85.6 receiving mark) should intrigue Sean Payton. Although this might be rich for Klare, Denver has indicated that it’s not afraid to pull the trigger on prospects it likes despite being higher than consensus.

63. Houston Texans: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

With both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o soon to be free agents, the Texans would be shrewd to pick a starting-caliber linebacker. With few such options remaining, Hill makes sense given his 79.7 PFF run-defense grade, 4.5% missed tackle rate and local ties.

After standing pat at Pick 32, the Seahawks will almost certainly move out of Pick 64 as they look to recoup more draft capital. The Raiders are a potential dance partner, moving up three picks to grab a prized weapon for Mendoza. Stribling’s sure-handedness (career 4% drop rate), effectiveness after the catch (6.0 yards after the catch per reception) and excellence on deep passes (95.3 PFF receiving grade) would infuse more to a Las Vegas receiving corps without assets.