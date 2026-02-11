2026 NFL Offseason: Playing matchmaker for teams that need quarterbacks

The Jets could be in play for Tua Tagovailoa: With New York desperate for a starter, the former Dolphins starter could fit in Frank Reich's scheme and wouldn't cost much in a trade given his salary.

Although Super Bowl 60 ended only three days ago, the football world has already barreled toward the offseason. Just ask Klint Kubiak, who went from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Seahawks to now running the Raiders.

Big fish on the free-agent market and alluring prospects in the NFL Draft will dominate conversations for the next two months, with stars available at nearly every position. However, the most intrigue may (as usual) be at quarterback.

In an offseason where a slew of teams will swap out players under center — but with few quality options available — let’s try to align each franchise with a 2026 quarterback option. Note that this selection is not only based on the probability of that player-team combination coming to fruition, but also what would make the most sense.

Teams Needing Immediate Starters

The aforementioned Kubiak leaves the championship panache of Seattle and heads to a Raiders organization seeking its first playoff win since 2002. After the team’s trade for Geno Smith backfired, Las Vegas will assuredly seek an upgrade — and all signs point toward that being Mendoza.

The Heisman Trophy winner compiled a 90.7 PFF passing grade with 23 big-time throws compared to just 12 turnover-worthy plays in 2025, helping Indiana win its first national title in school history. Mendoza’s size, clutch playmaking, excellence when blitzed (86.3 passing grade) and overall makeup render him the No. 1 prospect on the PFF Big Board as well as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

Las Vegas could receive a ransom if it traded down in the draft. But considering the thin quarterback market and the franchise’s rare position to select a first-round passer, it seems a near certainty that Mendoza will join Kubiak to accelerate the Raiders’ rebuild.

The Jets are stuck between a rock and a hard place this offseason when it comes to quarterback. The team’s two-year, $40 million investment in Justin Fields has already aged poorly, but it seems highly unlikely that New York will take a signal-caller with the second overall pick in the draft. Still, Aaron Glenn’s offense must upgrade at the position, possibly by taking a big swing.

Tagovailoa underwhelmed in a big way last season, leading the league with a 5.4% turnover-worthy play rate and being benched after Week 15. At the same time, he’ll be 28 during the 2026 campaign and flashed with an 88.6 PFF passing grade in 2023. His talent is still evident, as reflected in games last year against the Panthers and Falcons.

With the Jets bringing in Frank Reich as their new offensive coordinator, landing an accurate quarterback who can attack horizontally seems most logical for his West Coast scheme — and Tagovailoa has proven capable of that throughout his career. As Glenn’s and general manager Darren Mougey’s seats continue to warm, the team can’t be passive in fixing an offense that ranked 30th in passing EPA per play last year. Tagovailoa’s $56 million cap hit is tough to swallow, but it should also make him easier to acquire — especially if Miami can incur some of his salary.

The Dolphins’ new leadership core is now operating, with both general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley arriving from Green Bay. It’s only sensible that the team’s next quarterback would also follow from the Packers.

Over the last two years, Willis displayed potential when given opportunities as Jordan Love’s backup. Across 314 snaps, the former third-round pick registered an 85.8 overall PFF grade with five big-time throws and only one turnover-worthy play. He’s also showcased his dual-threat ability with an 80.4 PFF rushing grade.

The 26-year-old Willis could be in real demand this offseason as a young, high-upside option on a shorter-term and cheaper contract. Maybe no team seems better-positioned to land him than the Dolphins, who desperately need to shed Tagovailoa’s pay while upgrading under center.

The Colts are in a bit of an odd spot this offseason, returning enough talent to compete yet again but also without much long-term certainty. Jones, the overwhelming favorite to return to Indianapolis, seems to fit that timeline.

After seizing the team’s starting role in training camp, Jones posted a 68.7 PFF passing grade with a 76.2% adjusted completion percentage, although he tallied more turnover-worthy plays (18) than big-time throws (13). Still, the Colts led the league in EPA per play until he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14, and he was a capable creator within Shane Steichen’s RPO-heavy scheme.

In a different offseason with superior quarterback options, the Colts would be inclined to explore a better player. But based on their current window, giving Jones a short contract that doesn’t break the bank — and lets them reevaluate every year — would be shrewd, with the hopes that Jones can play more like his first-half self.

With the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy as their new head coach and installing various assistants with ties to his Packers regime, all signs point toward Aaron Rodgers coming back to Pittsburgh at age 42. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the best option for the Steelers, even if a trade for Jones has an outwardly slim chance.

Jones capitalized on his unexpected opportunity with the 49ers last year, earning a 76.7 overall PFF grade with a 79.6% adjusted completion percentage — though, like Daniel Jones, he also committed more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. Still 27 and under contract for just 2026, Jones profiles as someone that organizations will try to pry away from San Francisco.

As of now, the 49ers have expressed no desire to trade Jones. But a team like Pittsburgh with 12 draft picks, including five in Rounds 3-4, could give San Francisco an offer it can’t refuse. Jones presents the ideal blend of high-potential talent and youth that the Steelers have lacked in recent memory, also coming with few ramifications if he underperforms. He could be a nice fit in McCarthy’s offense.

The Cardinals, like the Dolphins, seem inclined to want to trade Murray following a confusing 2025 season. But with few explicit starting opportunities being open this cycle and an offensive-oriented staff coming in, he could also remain a Cardinal.

In 2025, Murray posted a 69.5 PFF passing grade with four big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays across five games before suffering a foot injury, which ultimately hampered him for the rest of the year. However, former head coach Jonathan Gannon implied that Arizona had chosen to keep backup Jacoby Brissett as its starter, even if Murray had been healthy.

Although Murray’s play has declined in recent seasons, he posted an 82.1 overall PFF grade as recently as 2024. Improving an offense that was 22nd in scoring drive rate will be Mike LaFleur’s task, and there simply might not be a better option than Murray in addressing that. If Arizona can’t strike a deal with the Jets, Dolphins or Steelers, then Murray will probably return to his post.

Teams Seeking Depth

The Vikings began their offseason in unexpected fashion by firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah well after their season ended, with the team’s recent quarterback fiasco playing a significant role in his dismissal. It doesn’t seem as though J.J. McCarthy’s time as a starter is over yet, but Minnesota needs more competitive depth — especially given his injury history.

In the second year of his $180 million contract with the Falcons, Cousins played to a 75.0 PFF passing grade with only a 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate across 289 dropbacks. Cousins looked more recovered from his torn Achilles in 2023, but he’ll also be 38 at the start of the season and three years removed from his 85.1 passing grade.

Atlanta is expected to cut ties with Cousins in March, and while a return with Kevin Stefanski is not out of the picture, he’ll presumably seek a destination where he can compete to start. The Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals and Steelers could all make sense for the veteran as a stopgap option, but a reunion with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota seems like the best and most probable pairing for all involved.

The Browns, like other organizations on this list, are in a strange situation. New head coach Todd Monken inherits an offense that placed last in virtually every advanced metric, but one that’s also limited under center. It would make sense for Huntley to join that group.

Huntley filled in well for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore last year with a 79.5 overall PFF grade and a 68.8 PFF passing mark. He owns familiarity with not only Monken, but also Cleveland after his dalliance with the team last August.

The Browns are still hamstrung by Deshaun Watson’s mega-deal, but he’s not a sure bet to start in 2025 — let alone be healthy. Monken may also be intrigued by Shedeur Sanders, who underperformed as a rookie despite boasting discernible pre-draft talent. Inserting Huntley into the starting mix would give Cleveland another decent option in what figures to be another rebuilding season considering the team’s extensive offensive needs.

Stefanski arrives in Atlanta needing to rejuvenate a talented offense that placed 18th in EPA per play last season. While Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start when healthy, his durability and performance leave the Falcons clamoring for a reliable backup.

Even at age 41, Flacco was a solid spot starter for both the Browns and Bengals in 2025. The veteran played to a 67.1 PFF passing grade and a 3.6% big-time throw rate, and only 12.2% of his pressured dropbacks were converted into sacks.

If Cousins leaves Atlanta, Flacco would be a logical replacement as a mentor to Penix who could also be called off the bench if needed — or if the 2024 first-round pick isn’t fully recovered from his torn ACL. Plus, Flacco’s two-year stint with Stefanski in Cleveland is an added bonus.