2026 NFL Draft: The most-improved units after Round 1

The Chiefs got a dynamic playmaker at cornerback: Mansoor Delane instantly elevates a Kansas City corner room that needed more star power.

The Jets upgraded their weaponry: After sitting last in PFF receiving grade in 2025, New York added both Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. to complement Garrett Wilson.

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The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was expected to be a chaotic one, and it didn’t disappoint. From the Rams’ stunning selection of Ty Simpson at No. 13 to Rueben Bain Jr.’s slide to the Seahawks sticking and taking Jadarian Price, the initial 32 picks of the draft were indeed eventful and unexpected.

Amid the craziness, multiple teams got significantly better at major areas of need. After just one day, here are eight positions that saw humungous jumps.

The Chiefs could’ve addressed a number of spots with their initial first-round selection, but cornerback was the most glaring weakness on the team. Kansas City acquired a star in Mansoor Delane to plug that hole.

After seeing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson head to the Rams, the Chiefs’ projected cornerback room included Nohl Williams, Kristian Fulton and Kader Kohou — none of whom played even 460 snaps in 2025, and only of whom had reached a 62.0 overall PFF grade. As a result, Kansas City acquired Delane, who ranked third in PFF coverage grade (90.7) and second in passer rating when targeted (31.3) among qualified corners a year ago.

It’s debatable whether or not the Chiefs needed to move up three spots to grab Delane, but the pick undoubtedly gives the team a blue-chip upgrade in what was a thin room.

Like the Chiefs, the Dolphins had a dire need at cornerback going into the draft. While Miami didn’t select Delane as many projected, it still got more than a mediocre consolation prize in Chris Johnson.

With Rasul Douglas still unsigned and Jack Jones headed to San Francisco, the Dolphins lost both of their primary boundary corners from last season. In turn, first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan maneuvered up three spots to grab Johnson — whose 16.1 passer rating allowed was the lowest among qualified cornerbacks in 2025. Moreover, Johnson should mesh very nicely in Jeff Hafley’s zone-oriented scheme after recording a nation-high 91.9 PFF coverage grade on such looks.

Miami still needs more next to Johnson, but the rising San Diego State product swiftly raises the floor of the Dolphins’ cornerback group.

The Cowboys entered the first round in pursuit of upgrades at any level of their defense, especially so at safety. They did just that in landing Caleb Downs.

A year ago, Dallas safeties produced a 48.8 overall PFF grade, which tied for 30th. Enter Downs, who was nothing but a star over his three years in college football. The Ohio State stud earned at least an 85.6 overall grade in each of those seasons while sitting in the 91st percentile in both PFF coverage and run-defense marks.

Landing Downs was not only tremendous value at Pick 11, but also gave the Cowboys a terrific safety duo with free-agent signing Jalen Thompson. The team’s room is now night and day for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Cleveland Browns wide receivers

The Browns entered Day 1 with overwhelming needs at both tackle and wide receiver. They executed both well in selecting Utah’s Spencer Fano at No. 9 and Texas A&M’s KC Concepion at No. 24, with the latter providing juice to a bad receiving corps.

In 2025, Cleveland wideouts were dead last in PFF receiving grade and EPA per play, with Jerry Jeudy especially regressing (57.9 receiving mark). Concepcion should help off the bat after playing to a 79.9 receiving grade with 2.46 yards per route run in 2025.

While Concepcion does have some drop concerns (career 9.3% rate), his natural separation ability and skill after the catch should make him the top dog in the Browns’ receiver group from the get-go.

After opting for David Bailey with the second overall pick, the Jets were expected to add to their receiver unit with their second first-round choice. They not only did that, but also snagged another premier pass-catcher in the process.

Despite Garrett Wilson playing to a 72.5 overall PFF grade, Jets pass-catchers yielded the league’s lowest PFF receiving mark in 2025. New York responded by drafting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at Pick 16 and then bolstering their unit further with Indiana standout Omar Cooper Jr. at Pick 30. Both pass-catchers earned at least 1.62 yards per route run in their final collegiate seasons.

The Jets selecting Sadiq after already acquiring Mason Taylor last year drew some warranted skepticism. But, there’s no questioning that Sadiq and Cooper bring New York much more explosiveness, versatility and overall potential on an offense that’s searching for energy.

For months, the Ravens were predicted to upgrade their interior offensive line with Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane. They did just that with the 14th overall selection, and the fit is very logical.

Baltimore’s guards had been problematic for some time, with the group earning the 27th-ranked overall PFF grade a year ago. Ioane gives the Ravens a rock-solid player following his final season at Penn State, where he permitted only four pressures while securing a 78.6 PFF run-blocking score.

The Ravens may have lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, but they now have another All-Pro caliber interior lineman in Ioane — and one that could turn a weakness into a strength for Lamar Jackson.

The Saints seemed to be deciding between a wideout, edge defender and cornerback with the eighth overall pick. With Delane off the board, New Orleans opted for Jordyn Tyson — and the move should provide landmark help.

In Tyler Shough’s rookie year, Saints receivers secured the 15th-best PFF receiving grade but sat 26th in EPA per play. Indeed, Chris Olave was the only consistent New Orleans wideout with at least 1.25 yards per route run. Tyson’s twitchy route-running should ameliorate that after compiling an 89.5 receiving mark across the last two campaigns.

Tyson’s extensive injury history can be concerning, but there’s no doubting his tantalizing potential. He and Olave are poised to form a prolific trio for Shough entering his sophomore season, giving Kellen Moore a sought-after weapon.

Amid wide-ranging predictions with their two top-10 picks, the Giants opted for a pair of reliable, talented players in Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. In particular, New York’s top pick figures to significantly overhaul its linebacker room.

Giants linebackers were subpar in 2025, ranking 25th in overall PFF grade with the third-worst PFF run-defense mark. While Reese was projected by some as an NFL-level edge rusher, his off-ball skillset — highlighted by his prodigious closing speed, ability to read and react and block deconstruction — will fit right in for John Harbaugh's defense, which is already stacked at edge defender. More specifically, Reese’s 86.5 run-defense grade and 6% missed tackle rate give him high upside at linebacker.

Even after signing Tremaine Edmunds, the Giants needed another reliable presence over the middle of Harbaugh’s defense. That’s exactly what Reese should be for years to come.