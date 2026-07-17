2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues, picks 8-10

- Justin Jefferson should rebound: The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is projected to have Kyler Murray throwing passes to him now, which should make him a clear-cut first-round wide receiver like most seasons.
- Take advantage of early ADP: There are several players that are undervalued by ADP currently. This means the difference between various draft picks is mostly who is available in the first three rounds.
- Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.
This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues for Picks 8-10 is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.
Last updated: Friday, July 17