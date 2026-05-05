15 extension candidates for the 2026 NFL offseason

Major money coming up in the NFC West: Stars like Puka Nacua, Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams should get paid in the coming months.

Decisions to make in Atlanta and Detroit: Both the Falcons and Lions have prolific, young rushers to extend in addition to other premium players.

Don't sleep on Michael Jackson Sr.: The Panthers cornerback has been the most valuable in football over the last two years and is a natural extension candidate with just one year left on his deal.

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is complete, the upcoming four months are undoubtedly the quietest in the football calendar. While coaches, players and executives will relish much of a break, there’s always work to be done — especially on the contract front.

Indeed, the late spring and early summer is a ripe time to extend stars on expiring contracts. We’ve already witnessed standouts like Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Texans edge defender Will Anderson and new Rams corner Trent McDuffie break the bank this offseason, but who’s next in line? These 15 names have to like their odds.

Since Nacua debuted with the Rams in 2023, he’s been essentially unstoppable. In that span, Nacua leads all receivers in PFF receiving grade (95.6) and PFF Wins Above Replacement (1.91) while slotting second in first downs gained (224). As a measure of his consistency, Nacua has earned at least a 90.2 overall PFF grade in every pro season.

It’s true that off-field incidents have clouded Nacua’s perception, but there’s no denying how elite he is on the gridiron. Los Angeles is poised to make him the highest-paid receiver in league history, surpassing Smith-Njigba’s four-year, $168.6 million deal.

Seattle’s recent draft classes were at the crux of its Super Bowl title, and none more so than 2023. In addition to nabbing the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, the Seahawks also picked Witherspoon, who’s lived up to the billing. Over the last three years, the former fifth overall pick ranks first among cornerbacks in overall PFF grade (90.8) and second in WAR (1.30).

Whether playing inside or out, rushing the passer or hanging in coverage, Witherspoon is a true do-it-all cornerback that’s unquestionably entering rare territory. McDuffie’s four-year, $124 million extension feels like the watermark for the 25-year-old Witherspoon.

London was eligible for an extension as early as last offseason, but his price has only ascended going into 2026. The former eighth overall pick has been dynamic no matter who’s been under center for the Falcons, tying for eighth in PFF receiving grade (91.9) and placing 10th in WAR (1.08) among all receivers over the last three years. Moreover, London has averaged at least 1.87 yards per route run in all four of his pro campaigns.

Not turning 25 until July, London figures to be a cornerstone for the Falcons regardless of what happens with the team’s quarterback situation in 2026.

While London may be more top of mind given he’s currently slated to play on the fifth-year option this season, Robinson is also on the precipice of a record contract. After a slower rookie campaign, Robinson has exploded over the last two years, ranking second among running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.0), first in missed tackles forced (157) and second in yards after contact per attempt (3.5). On top of that, the former eighth overall pick has registered at least an 82.2 PFF receiving grade in both of the last two years.

The NFL generally hesitates in paying running backs top dollar, but the All-Pro Robinson is worth every penny. The 24-year-old should get close to, if not exceed, Saquon Barkley’s two-year, $41.2 million deal.

As has become well-documented, Robinson isn’t the only superstar rusher to come out of the 2023 class. Gibbs has performed at nearly as dynamic a level for the Lions, sitting fifth in PFF rushing grade (92.0) and fourth in missed tackles forced (175) since his debut. Further, Gibbs has generated at least 27 explosive carries in each of those years, demonstrating his game-breaking ability.

The Lions and Falcons have their respective rushers on the fifth-year option for 2026, but each will try to finalize extensions first. Considering Jeremiyah Love being taken third overall by the Cardinals as well as Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III both signing deals worth over $43 million, it figures to be a banner offseason for the position.

Gonzalez fell to the 17th selection in the 2023 draft, and New England has reaped the rewards. The Oregon product has turned into a consistently great cover corner with the Patriots, owning at least a 76.9 PFF coverage mark in every year while allowing a career 63.5 passer rating. Likewise, Gonzalez places in the 98th percentile in coverage grade at outside cornerback and the 77th percentile in forced incompletion rate since 2023.

The Patriots spent big money to woo Carlton Davis III to Foxboro, and Gonzalez should shatter that $44.5 million total on his new deal.

Olave made this list a year ago, and his outlook hasn’t changed in New Orleans. Playing a career-best 887 snaps in 2025, Olave was marvelous with a 79.7 PFF receiving grade, 1.98 yards per route run and just a 3.8% drop rate. Since 2022, Olave’s 90.0 receiving mark ties for 15th at the position.

New Orleans drafted Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick in recent weeks, and every intention seems to be pairing him with Olave for the long term as the team builds around Tyler Shough.

The Cardinals exercised Johnson’s fifth-year option, meaning they don’t necessarily need to work out an extension now. But Johnson has proven extremely worthwhile, flourishing over the last two years in compiling an 82.2 overall PFF grade. Although the former sixth overall selection has given up nine sacks in that span, his 80.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ties for eighth among qualified tackles, and his 5.6% pressure rate allowed ties for 17th.

As evidenced by the draft, Arizona has started to build its roster in Mike LaFleur’s mold. As the Cardinals keep their eye on the horizon for a long-term quarterback, the 24-year-old Johnson is an essential building block.

Carter didn’t quite enjoy the season he anticipated last year, recording only a 55.1 overall PFF grade while playing just 698 snaps. Still, he was monstrous as a pass-rusher with a 77.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 46 pressures generated. That’s exactly what Carter has done since breaking into the league, with his 13.5% pass-rush win rate slotting ninth among qualified interior defenders in that span.

Philadelphia added Jordan Davis, Carter’s running mate, to their long list of talented players on large deals earlier this offseason. Carter should be next up, becoming the ninth Eagle to ink a contract worth at least $60 million — and an expected A.J. Brown trade would help catalyze the extension.

After a more pedestrian first season, Wright has turned into one of the league’s best tackles. Since 2024, Wright ranks 11th in WAR (0.50) and 15th in overall PFF grade (85.1) at the position. He’s been particularly lucrative in the run game, where his 86.5 PFF run-blocking mark places sixth.

With the Bears’ offensive beginning to take shape under Ben Johnson in 2025, Wright remains a key part of the team’s upward trajectory. The 24-year-old should fetch at least $23 million per season on his new contract.

Darnell Wright's Stable PFF Metrics, 2024-25

Campbell recently had his fifth-year option declined, but that was due to its inordinate cost for off-ball linebackers rather than the quality of his play. The former Iowa standout rebounded from a poor rookie year to become one of the best linebackers in the NFL, as his 90.2 overall PFF grade led all qualifiers last year. Likewise, Campbell’s 0.36 WAR is the most among his peers since 2024.

Off-ball linebacker contracts can be tricky due to the volatile nature of the position, but Campbell feels worthy of being close to the top of the market. Detroit will likely make a push to extend the 25-year-old, avoiding seeing him test free agency in the offseason.

The Bengals’ defense has gotten some legitimate upgrades this offseason, but it already had a burgeoning star in Turner as early as last year. The former second-round pick broke out with a 78.1 PFF coverage grade and 77.3 passer rating when targeted, with his 26% forced incompletion rate the highest among qualified cornerbacks.

Cincinnati did draft Tacario Davis in the third round to pinpoint another possible starter at cornerback, but the move shouldn’t (and likely won’t) preclude an extension for Turner. The Bengals figure to soon field a third defender earning at least $20 million per season.

Dl Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Even in a crowded interior defender landscape, Williams is still worthy of getting his recognition based on consistently good play. Since 2024, the former sixth overall pick ranks sixth at the position in overall PFF grade (85.4), and his 124 pressures accrued are fourth.

Although Williams will turn 32 in June, he remains a quintessential part of Seattle’s outstanding defense — and is in line to finish his decorated career out west.

After transitioning inside in the pros, Skoronski has gotten consistently better each year of his NFL career. The high came in 2025, where his 79.0 overall PFF grade was the fifth-best among qualified guards. On top of that, Skoronski’s 81.1 PFF pass-blocking mark sits third since 2024.

The Titans have made investing in Cameron Ward a priority this offseason via both free agency and the draft. Extending Skoronski would proliferate that focus, keeping a top-tier guard in place as the team’s offensive line continues to gel.

Jackson might be the best NFL player that many wouldn’t consider putting in the “elite” tier. In 2025, he was truly lockdown with an 85.8 PFF coverage grade, 65.1 passer rating allowed, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Those metrics helped him be named to PFF’s All-Pro Team.

Although Jackson is 29 and has been more up and down throughout his career, he’s become a steady presence in his two years in Carolina — leading all corners in WAR (0.65) in his two campaigns there. The Panthers would be shrewd to keep him for the foreseeable future next to Jaycee Horn.