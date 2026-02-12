10 NFL units that are well-positioned to improve in 2026

The Ravens should look more like legitimate contenders: Baltimore's defense figures to be much better with Jesse Minter, while its offense could reach new heights with Declan Doyle.

The Cowboys' defense could grow under Christian Parker: The 34-year-old first-time defensive coordinator has a proven track record with the Eagles and Broncos as a pass-game specialist.

The 2026 NFL offseason has only just commenced, with the start of free agency still almost a month away. But as coaching staffs are being rounded into form, it’s never too early to project which new voices can impact critical parts of a team, even if rosters are a ways away from being finalized.

Based on both changes in leadership as well as returning players, here are 10 position groups that feel likely to make a jump in 2026.

The Ravens’ 2025 season went awry for several reasons, with a sluggish defense chief among them. Last year, Baltimore fell to 18th in defensive success rate and 16th in yards per play allowed. The team’s pass rush was a particular issue, tying for 29th in team PFF pass-rush grade.

Enter Jesse Minter. The team’s new head coach has established his track record over the last two years as Chargers defensive coordinator, propelling the team to sit sixth in EPA per play and fourth in success rate in that span. Minter’s best ability could be turning unheralded players into standouts, getting tremendous production out of names like Donte Jackson, Teair Tart, Poona Ford and Elijah Molden.

The Ravens will need to invest more in their defensive line, especially with the futures of Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy uncertain, and the team’s secondary also faces questions. But with Minter’s arrival and the hire of Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, Baltimore’s defense should ascend in 2026.

After ranking 18th in offensive EPA per play over the last two years, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh parted ways with longtime confidant Greg Roman. Harbaugh then proceeded to make a splash, bringing in former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to work with Justin Herbert.

Even though McDaniel didn’t bring desired team success to Miami, his offenses indubitably hummed. From 2022-25, the Dolphins sat sixth in yards per play, 10th in success rate and 12th in scoring drive rate. His track record of offensive wizardry also extends to his days as offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers.

McDaniel should infuse completely new life into Los Angeles’ offense, especially a ground game which is 23rd in rushing EPA per play since 2024. Further, McDaniel will likely improve the team’s motion rate, which was only 18th last season. While the Chargers still need more at pass-catcher next to Ladd McConkey, McDaniel seems like the perfect fit to attack defenses both horizontally and vertically in a balanced fashion.

It may have been tough to recognize just how bad the 49ers’ defense was considering the team’s broader success. Last year, Robert Saleh’s group finished 24th in EPA per play, 26th in success rate and 30th in first downs allowed. San Francisco’s lack of pressure and coverage breakdowns ultimately led to the team’s untimely divisional-round exit.

However, the 49ers’ defense could look much more like the versions we’re accustomed to in 2026. The returns of All-Pro Nick Bosa and Fred Warner will bolster units that ranked 24th and 19th in overall PFF grades, respectively, but adding Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator also figures to be a game-changer. While Morris’ defenses underwhelmed in Atlanta, the Rams ranked top-13 in success rate in two of his three seasons guiding the group — and a similar pattern should follow staying in the NFC West.

Based on the Raiders’ 2025 offensive results, there’s invariably almost nowhere to go but up. The team sat 31st in offensive EPA per play, 30th in success rate and 30th in PFF offensive grade last season. At the same time, the team’s preliminary moves suggest legitimate improvement.

That starts with hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, who has revolutionized the last two units he’s worked with. Indeed, the Seahawks finished seventh in EPA per play en route to winning Super Bowl 60, and the 2024 Saints were a top-10 rushing unit by both EPA per play and success rate.

Kubiak should also have a bevy of prodigious talent to work with, from projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to Brock Bowers to second-year rusher Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas also seems likely to splurge at receiver with its $91 million in cap space, and the return of Kolton Miller should boost one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Under the auspices of Kubiak, it wouldn’t be surprising if Las Vegas finished as an above-average offense in 2026.

The Bills’ defense flashed growth over the course of 2025, sitting 13th in both success rate and EPA per play. However, the team’s pressure rate still sat 19th, and its PFF coverage grade was 20th.

Buffalo’s group should be more coherent under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. One of the most coveted assistants on the 2026 coaching market, Leonhard was masterful as the Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator over the last two years. More specifically, since 2024, Denver owns the fourth-best passing EPA per play and ninth in team PFF coverage grade.

The Bills may need help at all three levels of their defense, especially with Joey Bosa and Tre’Davious White set to be free agents. But Leonhard already has a decent foundation of talent in Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Christian Benford and the ascending Cole Bishop. As he did in Denver, Leonhard could also help turn unsung names into standouts — which he’s done dating back to even his days at Wisconsin.

After going 3-14 and finishing 28th in overall PFF grade, the Titans also can’t do much worse than they did in 2025. While the team’s defense should benefit from Saleh’s arrival, its offense could also click more than before.

Adding Cameron Ward didn’t give Tennessee immediate benefits, as the team sat 30th in offensive EPA per play, 31st in yards per play and 30th in explosive plays generated. But there’s also plenty of potential for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to work with, including Ward — who produced three games with at least a 78.7 overall PFF grade from Week 12 onward. Impressively, those came against the Seahawks, Texans and Jaguars.

Further, Tennessee should retain the bulk of an offensive line with solid, young talent. Indeed, the Titans’ offensive line ended the year 15th in overall PFF grade. If the Titans can add more weapons for Ward via their league-leading $104 million in cap space, then the entire group could start to look more like what Daboll did in Buffalo with Josh Allen.

The biggest culprit in Dallas missing the playoffs was one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Under Matt Eberflus’ leadership, the Cowboys were dead last in EPA per play and success rate, as well as 28th in explosive plays allowed.

Expect the group to be sharper in 2026 with Christian Parker taking over as defensive coordinator. Parker, 34, has looked like a defensive coordinator-in-waiting over the last few years due to his contributions with both the Eagles and Broncos. Working as Philadelphia’s defensive pass game coordinator since 2024, he helped the team lead the league in PFF coverage grade in that span while developing the likes of Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun.

The Cowboys will prioritize adding more at all three stages of the unit, but Parker already has high-upside pieces to work with in Quinnen Williams, Oza Odighizuwa, DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel. Even fielding closer to a league-average defense could be enough to get Dallas back in the postseason considering its offensive firepower.

Despite owning the most expensive defense by payroll and recognizable names across the board, the Steelers’ defense was generally bad in 2025. Pittsburgh allowed the seventh-most explosive plays and placed 20th in success rate, with Teryl Austin’s group again falling victim to miscommunications and poor execution.

Those types of issues are what new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will aim to correct. Graham has consistently maximized his units’ performances given their talent threshold, with last year in Las Vegas no exception. The Raiders ranked 17th in success rate and 11th in rushing EPA per play despite boasting no stars outside of Maxx Crosby.

The Steelers are still awaiting answers on Cameron Heyward’s status for 2026 and could use upgrades at cornerback, safety and linebacker. But with talent in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Harmon and more, Graham could elevate the group back to top-10 status.

The Dolphins’ defense suffered from major personnel turnover in 2025, falling from seventh to 25th in EPA per play while also missing the seventh-most tackles. But with Jeff Hafley’s hire as the team’s new head coach, rectifying that side of the ball is on the horizon.

Hafley was marvelous as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, assisting Green Bay in ranking ninth in EPA per play and sixth in average yards per play allowed. While Hafley did work alongside tremendous players in Micah Parsons and Xavier McKinney, the coach helped form cogent groups lacking tons of consistent star power.

Miami will need to address a secondary that finished 19th in PFF coverage grade, with depth at corner a legitimate issue. But Hafley also inherits a group featuring Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jordyn Brooks, as well as Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb, Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant along his defensive line. There’s a good chance that the Dolphins’ defense will take real strides next season with Hafley and first-year defensive coordinator Sean Duggan.

Baltimore Ravens’ offense

This one may be a bit of a free space on the bingo card, but it’s still a worthwhile projection based on the 2025 season.

Against all odds, the Ravens’ offense ended last year 16th in success rate and 14th in conversion rate. The disappointing result was the culmination of multiple injuries to Lamar Jackson, a poor first half for Derrick Henry and a shaky interior offensive line.

With Jackson back healthy, Henry peaking in the second half of last campaign and Zay Flowers still a go-to option, Baltimore already returns its backbone for one of the league’s best offenses — especially on the ground. But hiring Declan Doyle as the team’s new offensive coordinator could also add more layers, particularly the deep passing game — where Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sat fourth among qualifiers in PFF passing grade. Baltimore’s offensive line will need to improve, especially if Tyler Linderbaum departs, but the Ravens are poised to be back to their torrid ways in 2026.