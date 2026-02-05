10 NFL players who could flourish under their new head coaches

Can Joe Brady continue to utilize Dalton Kincaid? The Bills tight end has been paramount to their offensive success. Will that continue with Brady as the head coach?

John Harbaugh can help Jaxson Dart ascend: The former Ravens head coach will look to get the best out of the Giants’ 2025 first-round pick.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 21 minutes

Ten head coaches out, 10 new head coaches in. That’s been the order of business in the NFL over the last few weeks, with nearly a third of the league looking to head in a new direction after seasons that didn’t meet their expectations in 2025.

With new hires come new expectations, and the hope that a talented crop of players — maybe some of whom needed a spark — can kick on under new leadership. Let’s look at 10 players who could flourish under their new head coach.

The Ravens ended their 18-year association with former head coach and one-time Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh. Baltimore finished with an 8-9 record in 2025, its worst record since 2021, and missed the playoffs for the second time in eight years. That, as well as some potential disconnect between Harbaugh and some key players, led to the Ravens moving on from the veteran head coach and hiring Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter — who also spent four seasons with the team between 2017 and 2020.

Minter’s arrival could be Mike Green’s (46.3 grade; 113th) gain. The 2025 second-round pick struggled in his rookie season, but still tallied 34 pressures and four sacks off the edge. His ability as a pass-rusher isn’t in question. Green’s 34 pressures were sixth among rookie defenders, and his 21 stops were fifth.

But there’s room to improve, especially against the run. His 47.1 PFF run-defense grade was second-last on the defensive line.

The Chargers’ 70.4 PFF run-defense grade was 11th in 2025, and Minter helped his edge defenders to some strong production against both the pass and run. Veteran Khalil Mack (79.2 grade; 16th) earned another strong grade against the run (77.2 grade), while former Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh (75.5 grade; 26th) had an 81.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2025, the best of his career. Green could be the next edge rusher to thrive under Minter.

Kevin Stefanski wasn’t on the market for long. No sooner than the Browns had fired him after six seasons and two Coach of the Year awards had he been scooped up by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are looking for a spark after missing the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season — and they’ll hope that Stefanski can provide. His imprint on the Atlanta offense will surely help Bijan Robinson (86.6 grade; 3rd) continue to dominate the NFL.

Robinson carried the ball 287 times for a career-high 1,478 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, leading the league with 86 missed tackles forced while adding 36 runs of 10 yards or more and averaging 3.95 yards after contact per attempt. On top of that, Robinson led the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Though his peak can’t get much higher, Robinson will still likely benefit from an offense in Stefanski’s vision. Stefanski’s offenses have historically been at their best when they’re running the ball. In his six seasons in charge, the Browns were 17th in EPA per rushing play and averaged more yards after contact per attempt than any team in the NFL.

However, they were plagued by bad offensive line play in Stefanski’s last couple of seasons. The Falcons’ offensive line compiled a 71.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025, 10th in the NFL, and has been a heavy outside zone team in recent seasons. That likely won’t change under Stefanski, and Robinson can continue to ascend.

The Titans have fallen on hard times over the last few seasons, but look to be heading in the right direction with Cameron Ward (58.5 grade; 36th) under center. Despite their struggles, the Titans are consistently a team that plays hard on defense.

That’s why the Robert Saleh hire feels like such a great fit. Saleh has coached great defenses with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets in recent seasons, and got a lot out of a banged-up 49ers defense in 2025.

There are a few candidates who could flourish under Saleh, but second-year linebacker Cedric Gray (79.0 grade; 9th) feels as likely a choice as any. The 2024 fourth-round pick was quietly one of the NFL’s top linebackers in 2025: His 64 defensive stops were second-most among the position, while his 92.7 PFF run-defense grade was also second.

Saleh has a history of helping some top linebackers develop. He was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator when Fred Warner (93.2 grade; 1st) earned his first All-Pro nod in 2020, and was the Jets’ head coach when Quincy Williams (45.5 grade; 77th) received All-Pro honors in 2023. Gray doesn’t have instincts like Warner in coverage, but he could be a focal point of the Titans’ defense in 2026 and beyond.

Things haven’t been easy for the Giants. They’ve cycled through four full-time head coaches since 2016, and have had just two winning seasons in that time.

However, there’s a sense of hope in New York. There’s a core of talented players worth building around, a young quarterback who showed promise in his rookie season and now, a head coach in John Harbaugh who could change the culture within the building. Harbaugh helped build the Ravens into one of the most consistently well-put-together franchises in the NFL, and he has a tough job ahead of him in New York.

However, with Jaxson Dart (68.4 grade; 27th) under center, Harbaugh has a young quarterback he can work with to push the team in the right direction. Dart completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. He also added 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, the second-most among quarterbacks. Further, Dart’s 5.2% big-time throw rate was also eighth.

Harbaugh has played a role in developing young quarterbacks throughout his career, and will look to play the same part in Dart’s development heading into 2026. The majority of the decision-making in the Giants’ building will go through Harbaugh, who has excellent experience in helping identify the right players and playcallers to put around a young quarterback.

With receiver Malik Nabers (71.9 grade) and running back Cam Skattebo (80.5 grade; 13th) set to return in 2026, an improving offensive line that earned a 71.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and a top-five pick, Harbaugh and Dart have a lot to work with moving forward.

The Cardinals moved on from head coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons in charge. Gannon and the Cardinals were expected to kick on in 2025 after an 8-9 record in 2024, and though they started the season 2-0, they faltered as the wheels fell off the wagon. From Week 3 onward, the Cardinals won just one more game, and looked to be at the end of their tether with quarterback Kyler Murray (72.2 grade).

After a long search, the Cardinals landed with former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as the team’s new head coach. They’ll hope LaFleur can bring some of that Sean McVay offensive wisdom with him.

There’s a chance that LaFleur wants to keep Murray under center. He’s been in the quarterback wilderness before as the Jets’ offensive coordinator, and it’s not a pretty place to be. That’s not a guarantee, though.

However, expect receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (68.4 grade; 55th) to finally flourish in the NFL under LaFleur. The former No. 4 overall pick saw his season derailed by injuries, but still caught 41 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. Also, Harrison tallied five games of at least 60 receiving yards.

Harrison has shown plenty of flashes in his two years in the league, but hasn’t put all of the pieces together yet. That could change under LaFleur, who has worked closely with Rams receivers Puka Nacua (96.1 grade; 1st) and Davante Adams (84.8 grade; 9th) over the last two seasons, as well as Jets star Garrett Wilson (72.5 grade; 39th). All three are among the best receivers in the NFL, and LaFleur could tap into how they had success during his time with the Jets and Rams to help deploy Harrison in the best way possible.

The Pete Carroll experience lasted just one year in Las Vegas. The Raiders hired Carroll after a 4-13 season in 2024 with the hopes that the former Super Bowl-winning head coach could change the culture within the organization.

That didn’t happen. The Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2025 at 3-14 and swiftly moved on from Carroll after just one year. Their head coach search led them to Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is just one game away from winning a Super Bowl.

Kubiak has been one of the best offensive minds in the game for a few seasons now, and takes over the Raiders at a pivotal moment. The team will have the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and looks poised to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. Kubiak will likely get a young and hungry quarterback to develop in his first season in Las Vegas, but it could be Ashton Jeanty (70.4 grade; 35th) who feels the benefit of Kubiak’s hire.

The Raiders' offensive line struggled across the board in 2025, compiling a 56.9 PFF pass-blocking grade — 28th in the NFL — and a 53.0 PFF run-blocking grade — the third-worst. Similarly, Jeanty averaged 0.6 yards before contact per attempt, the worst mark among all players with 100 carries.

The Seahawks‘ running game had its moments in 2025. Kenneth Walker (91.1 grade; 1st) and Zach Charbonnet (86.6 grade; 3rd) earned career-high grades, combining for 1,955 yards and 21 touchdowns. If the Raiders’ offensive line can improve, and Kubiak’s touch on the offense bears out, Jeanty could be in line for a big bump.

The Browns made the decision to move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons in charge. Stefanski was the first head coach since Butch Davis in 2002 to deliver playoff success for the Browns, taking them to the postseason in 2020 and 2023. In the last two seasons, though, the Browns won just eight games — which spurred the hire of former Ravens and one-time Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach.

With Monken in mind, the Browns will hope to improve an offense that finished last with a 55.6 PFF offensive grade in 2025 while also concluding last in EPA per play and success rate. That’ll be a hard task to navigate immediately.

The Browns don’t have a franchise quarterback in the building, and the offensive line needs to be rebuilt, but Monken could be the right coach to help Harold Fannin Jr. (67.9 grade; 23rd) continue to trend in the right direction.

Fannin caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, leading the team in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns. The former Bowling Green tight end is such a specific archetype of a player. He was asked to pass-block on just 5.7% of his snaps, and lined up in the slot far more often than in-line.

Monken and the Ravens ran an offense that was extremely tight-end-centric in recent seasons, with Mark Andrews (64.4 grade; 36th) and Isaiah Likely (56.4 grade; 59th). Although Fannin is a different player than both, his abilities as a receiver and someone who can create after the catch will be coveted by Monken.

After another first-round playoff exit in a year where the Steelers crept into the postseason by the skin of their teeth, long-time head coach Mike Tomlin walked away from the position after 19 seasons in charge. That paved the way for the Steelers to make former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy the team's fourth leader since 1969.

It might not be a popular choice, but McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native and will help the Steelers continue to win games. He could also help D.K. Metcalf (71.1 grade; 41st) get back to his best.

The Steelers traded for Metcalf ahead of the 2025 season, and he caught 58 passes for 900 yards — his lowest output since his rookie season — along with seven touchdowns. His connection with Aaron Rodgers (68.0 grade; 29th) flashed at points, as Metcalf averaged a career-high 7.4 yards after the catch per reception, but there was a feeling of untapped potential with the veteran receiver. That’s something McCarthy could alleviate.

McCarthy is an offensive-minded head coach capable of putting wide receivers in excellent positions to succeed. Under McCarthy’s guidance, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb (77.6 grade; 23rd) generated a career-high 90.9 grade in 2023, catching 144 passes for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular and postseason.

The Bills will likely view the 2025 season as a missed opportunity. With the field more open than in previous seasons, their path to the Super Bowl felt more likely than ever. But the Bills bowed out in the divisional round in a 33-30 loss to the Broncos and elected to move on from long-time head coach Sean McDermott. Rather than bringing in an outside hire, the Bills made their move from within, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the head-coaching role after he spent two years as the team’s offensive leader.

Brady knows the team, and specifically the Buffalo offense, and will look to continue to make the unit tick. That includes getting the best out of tight end Dalton Kincaid (86.8 grade; 2nd). The former first-round pick had his most productive year in 2025 despite missing five games, averaging career-highs in yards per game and touchdowns.

Kincaid was arguably the Bills’ most important receiver when he was healthy and on the field, though those caveats have proved to be a problem. If he can stay healthy in Brady’s offense, Kincaid’s connection with Josh Allen (90.5 grade; 3rd) can sparkle.

Kincaid averaged 14.2 yards per reception across the regular season and the playoffs, and Brady knows how to draw up plays that can get him the ball. If that trend continues in 2026 with Brady now leading the team, Kincaid could remain a central figure in one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Big things were expected of the Dolphins in 2025. They had a roster that was deemed “playoff-worthy” and were anticipated to challenge the Bills at the top of the AFC East. However, the wheels fell off early, and the Dolphins finished with a 7-10 record — their second losing season in a row.

That led to the firing of general manager Chris Grier and, later, head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the team’s new head coach, with an eye on improving the state of the defense likely in mind.

Hafley helped turn the Packers’ defense into an improved unit in his two seasons as defensive coordinator, with the group ranking eighth in EPA per play allowed since 2024. Transforming the Dolphins’ defense, a unit that slotted 25th in EPA per play allowed in 2025, into a juggernaut will be a tough task. There’s a dearth of talent on that side of the ball, but 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant (48.4 grade; 103rd) could start to ascend under Hafley.

Grant struggled in his rookie season, but his 29 pressures were second-most among rookie defensive tackles in 2025. There’s an eye for pass-rushing there, but Grant needs to improve against the run. His 41.2 PFF run-defense grade was 119th at the position.

Hafley has helped the Packers better their woes against the run in two years, with Green Bay ranking 10th in EPA per play allowed per rush until Week 15. It’ll be a big ask, but Grant could live up to his billing as a first-round pick with Hafley in charge.