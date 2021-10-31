 NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 44, Detroit Lions 6 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 44, Detroit Lions 6

Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker III (21) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

By Jacob Rosenfarb
Oct 31, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles obliterated the Detroit Lions 44-6 in Week 8 to improve to 3-5 on the season and remain on the fringes of the NFC playoff picture.

Philadelphia dominated in the trenches offensively, averaging over 5.0 yards a carry while totaling four rushing touchdowns in the victory. Nothing was working for Detroit offensively or defensively Sunday as the Lions fell to 0-8 on the year. 

Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts propelled what was an electric Eagles offense Sunday, as the second-year pro finished with 103 yards through the air on 9-of-14 passing to go along with 71 yards on the ground. Hurts was shockingly held without a touchdown in the rout, instead captaining a dominant team-wide rushing performance. Hurts was debatably the most impressive of the Eagles rushers Sunday, as he led the team in both average yards after contact (5.7) and explosive rushes (4).

Hurt was relieved early in the fourth quarter by backup Gardner Minshew, who threw for 11 yards on 2-of-2 passing in the victory. 

Jalen Hurts by Depth of Target
Target Depth Comps./Atts. Yds. Adj. Comp. % TDs
Behind LOS 3/4 8 100% 0
Short (1-9) 1/2 13 100% 0
Medium (10-19) 5/5 82 100% 0
Long (20+) 0/2 0 0% 0
Running Backs 

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each scored two touchdowns Sunday, rushing for 60 and 57 yards, respectively, in the blowout. Howard was the more dynamic ball carrier of the duo, leading all running backs with six first downs and two explosive runs.    

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tight end Dallas Goedert monopolized the few Eagles receiving opportunities Sunday, leading the team with six receptions on seven targets for 72 yards. Goedert picked up four of the unit’s six receiving first downs while registering three explosive plays to pace all pass-catchers.

Quez Watkins led all Philadelphia wide receivers with two receptions for 18 yards. Devonta Smith’s three targets were tops among the team’s wide receivers, yet the rookie was only able to haul in one for 15 yards. 

Offensive Line

The Eagles offensive line performed impressively Sunday, allowing zero sacks in pass protection while fueling an explosive team-wide rushing attack. No member of Philadelphia’s offensive line allowed more than one pressure, as right tackle Lane Johnson, right guard Nate Herbig and left guard Landon Dickerson failed to allow a single pressure in the victory.  

Defensive Line 

Philadelphia’s defensive line manhandled Detroit’s offensive line from the opening snap, as the unit accounted for 21 total pressures and six sacks. Edge rusher Josh Sweat was responsible for two of those sacks, while Ryan Kerrigan paced the unit with five pressures. The group also performed admirably against the run, holding the Lions to an average of just 3.2 yards per carry. 

Defender Pass Rushing Snaps Total Pressures Sacks 
Josh Sweat 21 4 2
Derek Barnett 20 2 1
Ryan Kerrigan 20 5 0
Tarron Jackson 18 1 1
Linebackers 

The Eagles linebackers struggled in coverage, allowing receptions on 13 of their 14 targets for 126 yards as the Lions funneled their passing attack through tight end T.J. Hockenson. Linebacker T.J. Edwards‘ deficiencies in coverage were especially apparent, as the third-year pro allowed receptions on all eight of his targets for 82 yards and two first downs. Edwards was much more stout in run defense, as he led all defenders with 13 total tackles. 

Secondary 

Cornerback Darius Slay captained a dominant performance from the Eagles secondary, as the former All-Pro allowed just two receptions on three targets for 13 yards. Slay was one of a number of Philadelphia defensive backs who flourished in the victory, as the unit surrendered just 96 yards on 12 receptions. 

Defender Coverage Snaps  Receptions Allowed/Targets Yards Allowed Quarterback Rating Allowed
Marcus Epps 40 5/6 50 101.4
Steven Nelson 29 1/1 4 83.3
Darius Slay 29 2/3 13 75.7
Rodney McLeod 29 1/0 0 39.6
Avonte Maddox 26 3/3 22 97.2
Andre Chachere 15 1/1 7 95.8
Detroit Lions

Quarterback

Jared Goff struggled mightily in Sunday’s defeat, finishing with 222 yards through the air on 25-of-34 passing. Detroit’s signal-caller rarely looked to push the ball downfield, averaging a mere 6.0 yards per target — only 32.4% of Goff’s attempts traveled past the first down marker. The seemingly constant pressure Goff faced certainly didn’t help matters, as the sixth-year pro was sacked a season-high five times. One small silver lining was Goff’s security with the ball, as he failed to throw an interception for the first time in three contests.

Jared Goff by Depth of Target
Target Depth Comps./Atts. Yds. Adj. Comp. % TDs
Behind L.O.S 5/5 19 100% 0
Short (1-9) 16/18 130 88.9% 0
Medium (10-19) 4/7 73 71.4% 0
Long (20+) 0/1 0 0% 0
Running Backs 

D’Andre Swift led what was an ineffective Detroit rushing attack, handling 12 of the unit’s 17 carries for 23 yards on the ground. The second-year pro also hauled in all five of his targets for 24 yards receiving. Swift was supplanted by Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike, each of whom were receiving their first offensive snaps of the season. Both running backs received six total touches, as Igwebuike racked up 58 total yards to Jefferson’s 29. 

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tight end T.J. Hockenson totaled a game-high 10 receptions, leading all pass-catchers with 89 yards and five first downs. The third-year pro was also responsible for two of Detroit’s three contested catches, as well as one of the unit’s two explosive plays. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the only Lions wide receiver to log a reception, as he pulled in three of his five targets for 46 yards. St. Brown led all Detroit pass-catchers with an average of 15.3 yards per reception while finishing second on the team with an average of 8.3 yards after the catch per reception. 

Offensive Line

Detroit’s offensive line was not at its best Sunday, providing rushers with an average of just 0.9 rushing yards before contact while allowing a season-high six sacks. Right tackle Matt Nelson was the unit’s poorest performer, allowing nine pressures and two sacks in the loss. 

Defensive Line 

The Lions defensive line failed to make a significant impact in either the run or pass game, as the unit totaled just six pressures and zero sacks while allowing an average of 5.1 yards per rush. Edge rushers Charles Harris and Julian Okwara led the team with two pressures apiece, while Austin Bryant made seven tackles to pace Detroit. 

Defender Pass Rushing Snaps Total Pressures Sacks 
Charles Harris 12 2 0
Trey Flowers 9 0 0
Julian Okwara 7 2 0
Austin Bryant 2 0 0
Linebackers

Detroit’s linebackers performed competently in Sunday’s blowout, struggling to make a substantial impact in the running game while allowing receptions on all four of their targets in pass coverage. Alex Anzalone drew three of those targets, surrendering three receptions for 34 yards and two first downs. 

Secondary

The Lions secondary was rarely tested. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Will Harris led Detroit with two targets apiece. Safety Tracy Walker paced the unit with 17 receiving yards allowed, as no Lions defensive back allowed more than one reception.   

Defender Coverage Snaps  Receptions Allowed/Targets Yards Allowed Quarterback Rating Allowed
Tracy Walker 19 1/1 17 118.8
Jerry Jacobs 18 0/1 0 39.6
Amani Oruwariye 17 1/2 15 75.0
Dean Marlowe 13 0/0 0 0.0
Will Harris 8 1/2 16 77.1
