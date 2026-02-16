Super Bowl 60 veterans on the hot seat in 2026

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

Talented NFL skill position players can meaningfully contribute to their team’s offensive success even as their skills wane. However, glaring drop-offs in performance and season-ending injuries sometimes result in their abrupt replacement in the lineup. The article below breaks down three skill position veterans from the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots who are on the hot seat entering 2026.

The New England Patriots signed No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract last offseason following a season-ending ACL tear suffered while playing for the Houston Texans. Diggs, 32, required first-read usage to produce consistently. If the Patriots’ front office chooses to release Diggs with a post-June 1 designation, they can save $43,300,000 while losing just $9,700,000 in dead money. His pending court case is a factor. He finished as the Weeks 1-17, half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) WR20. Diggs’ 83.1 PFF offense grade ranks 10th among 50 NFL wide receivers with at least 700 offensive snaps.

New England limited Diggs to a 57.0% regular season offensive snap rate. He logged a 54.9% Wild Card Weekend-to-AFC Championship Game offensive snap rate and logged a 63.4% Super Bowl LX offensive snap rate.

He is unlikely to increase his snap share in a fantasy-friendly manner if he remains with the team in 2026.

Diggs failed to produce more than 40 receiving yards among Patriots postseason games, catching three of four targets for 37 yards in Super Bowl LX.

Diggs’ 22.2% target rate ranks third-worst among his 11 NFL seasons and ranks 17th among 28 NFL wide receivers with at least 100 targets. Although he impressively averaged 2.08 yards per route run (YPRR), ranking 10th among qualifying NFL wide receivers, he struggled to produce on plays on non-first-read plays.

Diggs’ 92 first-read targets account for 76.7% of his 120 targets and tie for the 18th-most among NFL wide receivers. He averaged 2.36 YPRR on plays designed for him and just 1.59 YPRR on non-first-read plays.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels deserves credit for maximizing Diggs’ contributions on a limited snap count, but Diggs’ waning ability to win on his own bodes poorly for his 2026 snap share and usage. Expect the Patriots to acquire a potential No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. Diggs is on the hot seat.

Kupp is unlikely to retain the No. 2 wide receiver role after producing multiple career-worst receiving metrics in his first season with the team. Kupp’s 73.1 PFF offense grade is the third-worst among his nine NFL seasons.

Kupp caught six of 11 targets for 61 receiving yards in Super Bowl LX. It was his first time earning double-digit targets in a single game during his Seahawks tenure.

He failed to total more than 90 receiving yards in a single game all season.

Among Kupp’s nine NFL seasons, Kupp produced career lows in target rate, YPRR and slot-target rate. His yards after the catch per reception and deep-target rate metrics are the second-worst.

Kupp’s receiving data among 42 NFL wide receivers with at least 85 targets.

NFL WR Receiving Cooper Kupp PFF Receiving Grade 73.6 (No. 28) Targets 89 (No. 41) Target Rate 17.7% (No. 35) Deep-Target Rate 7.9% (No. 38) Slot-Target Rate 8.2% (No. 17) Yards Per Route Run 1.49 (No. 32) Catch Rate 69.7% (No. 12) Average Depth Of Target 8.6 (No. 36) Missed Tackles Forced 11 (T-No. 15) Yards After Contact Per Reception 5.2 (No. 7) Explosive Pass Plays 17 (T-No. 35)

Kupp remains a capable pass catcher, and he still holds his own as a post-catch producer despite his waning traits. He is best suited to a rotational No. 3 or 4 role and can be considered firmly on the hot seat entering 2026.

Charbonnet suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Seahawks’ divisional round playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers and has one year remaining on his rookie contract. He operated as the team’s primary running back on passing downs, short-yardage situations and in scoring position. Seahawks No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker is scheduled to enter free agency this offseason after being named Super Bowl LX’s most valuable player. With Walker potentially commanding a hefty payday, which could result in him playing elsewhere next season, and Charbonnet’s uncertain availability next season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider could opt to initiate a backfield reset via the 2026 NFL draft and free agency. Charbonnet’s 86.6 PFF offense grade closely trails Walker’s 91.4 PFF offense grade. Charbonnet is quietly on the hot seat.

Charbonnet dominated high-value snaps in Seattle’s backfield this season. The Seahawks cannot enter the season with an unreliable backup playing on such critical downs. If the front office meets Walker’s asking price, Walker’s extensive injury history could prevent the coaching staff from allowing him to operate as a full-time player with Charbonnet sidelined.

Charbonnet’s usage data among Seahawks running backs in Weeks 1-Divisional Round.

Seattle Seahawks RB Usage Zach Charbonnet Offensive Snaps – Share 497 – 45.6% Short-Yardage Snaps – Share 74 – 66.1% Red Zone Snaps – Share 103 – 53.1% PFF Offense Grade in Red Zone 80.2 Green Zone Snaps – Share 58 – 63.7% PFF Offense Grade in Green Zone 82.8 2-Min. Drill Snaps – Share 90 – 83.3% 3rd Down Snaps – Share 127 – 65.5% 4-Min. Drill Snaps – Share 18 – 90.0% PFF Pass-Blocking Grade 47.8 1st & 2nd Down Snaps – Share 357 – 40.5%

Charbonnet, 25, boasts elite rushing metrics and subpar receiving and pass-protection metrics.

Charbonnet’s rushing data among 35 NFL running backs with at least 155 rushing attempts and his receiving data among 51 NFL running backs with at least 20 targets.

NFL RB Rushing & Receiving Zach Charbonnet PFF Rushing Grade 90.5 (No. 3) Rush Att. 189 (No. 25) Missed Tackles Force Per Rush Att. 0.24 (T-No. 5) Yards After Contact Per Rush Att. 3.3 (No. 9) Yards Per Rush Att. 4.0 (No. 27) 1st-Down &/Or TD Conversion Rate 25.9% (No. 8) Explosive Run Plays 13 (No. 32) PFF Receiving Grade 56.4 (No. 41) Targets 23 (T-No. 49) Target Rate 11.4% (No. 47) Yards Per Route Run 0.71 (No. 44) Missed Tackles Forced 4 (T-No. 38) Yards After Contact Per Reception 6.1 (No. 47) Explosive Pass Plays 2 (T-No. 38)

Charbonnet is on the hot seat entering his final contracted season.