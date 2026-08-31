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The San Francisco 49ers held off the Las Vegas Raiders 18–12 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. 49ers outgained the Raiders, 281 total yards to 275.

The Cleveland Browns routed the New England Patriots 37–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. Browns outgained the Patriots, 376 total yards to 279.

The Buffalo Bills edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 28–27 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. Bills outgained the Steelers, 264 total yards to 232.

The Los Angeles Rams edged the Los Angeles Chargers 20–18 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026.

The Baltimore Ravens routed the Washington Commanders 41–3 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 22, 2026. Ravens outgained the Commanders, 498 total yards to 170.

The Carolina Panthers edged the Houston Texans 16–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Panthers outgained the Texans, 286 total yards to 158.

The Atlanta Falcons held off the Miami Dolphins 17–12 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Falcons outgained the Dolphins, 290 total yards to 239.

The Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19–0 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Jaguars outgained the Buccaneers, 237 total yards to 84.

The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs played to a 9–9 tie in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.

The New York Giants cruised past the New York Jets 23–6 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Giants outgained the Jets, 389 total yards to 138.

The Denver Broncos routed the Minnesota Vikings 34–6 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Broncos outgained the Vikings, 402 total yards to 265.

The Cincinnati Bengals cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles 30–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Bengals outgained the Eagles, 420 total yards to 210.

The Green Bay Packers held off the Arizona Cardinals 42–38 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.

The Detroit Lions beat the Indianapolis Colts 25–16 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 29, 2026. Lions outgained the Colts, 360 total yards to 229.

The Chicago Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 24–15 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 29, 2026. Bears outgained the Titans, 393 total yards to 254.

The New Orleans Saints edged the Dallas Cowboys 27–24 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.