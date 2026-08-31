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San Francisco 49ers 18, Las Vegas Raiders 12
The San Francisco 49ers held off the Las Vegas Raiders 18–12 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. 49ers outgained the Raiders, 281 total yards to 275.
Cleveland Browns 37, New England Patriots 13
The Cleveland Browns routed the New England Patriots 37–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. Browns outgained the Patriots, 376 total yards to 279.
Buffalo Bills 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 27
The Buffalo Bills edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 28–27 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026. Bills outgained the Steelers, 264 total yards to 232.
Los Angeles Rams 20, Los Angeles Chargers 18
The Los Angeles Rams edged the Los Angeles Chargers 20–18 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 27, 2026.
Baltimore Ravens 41, Washington Commanders 3
The Baltimore Ravens routed the Washington Commanders 41–3 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 22, 2026. Ravens outgained the Commanders, 498 total yards to 170.
Carolina Panthers 16, Houston Texans 13
The Carolina Panthers edged the Houston Texans 16–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Panthers outgained the Texans, 286 total yards to 158.
Atlanta Falcons 17, Miami Dolphins 12
The Atlanta Falcons held off the Miami Dolphins 17–12 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Falcons outgained the Dolphins, 290 total yards to 239.
Jacksonville Jaguars 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0
The Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19–0 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Jaguars outgained the Buccaneers, 237 total yards to 84.
Seattle Seahawks 9, Kansas City Chiefs 9
The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs played to a 9–9 tie in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.
New York Giants 23, New York Jets 6
The New York Giants cruised past the New York Jets 23–6 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Giants outgained the Jets, 389 total yards to 138.
Denver Broncos 34, Minnesota Vikings 6
The Denver Broncos routed the Minnesota Vikings 34–6 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Broncos outgained the Vikings, 402 total yards to 265.
Cincinnati Bengals 30, Philadelphia Eagles 13
The Cincinnati Bengals cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles 30–13 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026. Bengals outgained the Eagles, 420 total yards to 210.
Green Bay Packers 42, Arizona Cardinals 38
The Green Bay Packers held off the Arizona Cardinals 42–38 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.
Detroit Lions 25, Indianapolis Colts 16
The Detroit Lions beat the Indianapolis Colts 25–16 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 29, 2026. Lions outgained the Colts, 360 total yards to 229.
Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 15
The Chicago Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 24–15 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 29, 2026. Bears outgained the Titans, 393 total yards to 254.
New Orleans Saints 27, Dallas Cowboys 24
The New Orleans Saints edged the Dallas Cowboys 27–24 in Preseason Week 3 on Aug. 28, 2026.