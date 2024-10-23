QB ISO Percentage: Measuring how often quarterbacks operate without help from the offensive scheme

• Nobody grading higher without help than Jayden Daniels: Daniels has earned an 86.0 PFF grade in ISO situations, the highest grade in the NFL.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks back, we introduced a metric called “QB ISO Percentage,” which looks at which quarterbacks are assisted the most by the offense they play in.

What is QB ISO Percentage?

QB ISO Percentage measures how often a quarterback operates without the benefits of offensive play designs intended to make their job easier. “Help” is defined as:

Use of motion (standard, ghost, or jet)

Play action

Quick-game passing concepts

RPOs

Screens

This metric also includes plays nullified by penalties.

While these elements can simplify a quarterback’s task, receiving such assistance doesn’t negatively reflect on a quarterback’s skill. Instead, QB ISO Percentage adds valuable context to how much support a quarterback receives within their offensive system.Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far.

QB ISO PERCENTAGE THROUGH WEEK 7