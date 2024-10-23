All
QB ISO Percentage: Measuring how often quarterbacks operate without help from the offensive scheme

2Y6315C Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

• Nobody grading higher without help than Jayden Daniels: Daniels has earned an 86.0 PFF grade in ISO situations, the highest grade in the NFL. 

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks back, we introduced a metric called “QB ISO Percentage,” which looks at which quarterbacks are assisted the most by the offense they play in. 

What is QB ISO Percentage?

QB ISO Percentage measures how often a quarterback operates without the benefits of offensive play designs intended to make their job easier. “Help” is defined as:

  • Use of motion (standard, ghost, or jet)
  • Play action
  • Quick-game passing concepts
  • RPOs
  • Screens

This metric also includes plays nullified by penalties.

While these elements can simplify a quarterback’s task, receiving such assistance doesn’t negatively reflect on a quarterback’s skill. Instead, QB ISO Percentage adds valuable context to how much support a quarterback receives within their offensive system.Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far.

QB ISO PERCENTAGE THROUGH WEEK 7

Name Team ISO Grade ISO % ISO Dropbacks
Jayden Daniels Commanders 86.0 33.62% 77
Derek Carr Saints 85.6 17.69% 26
Brock Purdy 49ers 81.5 32.22% 87
Joe Burrow Bengals 81.3 34.81% 94
Lamar Jackson Ravens 74.4 30.89% 76
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 73.5 38.14% 111
Aaron Rodgers Jets 73.3 37.20% 109
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 71.3 33.20% 82
Geno Smith Seahawks 70.4 42.11% 144
Justin Fields Steelers 69.0 35.38% 75
Daniel Jones Giants 68.8 37.20% 109
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 68.2 22.84% 53
Kyler Murray Cardinals 68.0 34.31% 82
Kirk Cousins Falcons 67.4 35.23% 99
Drake Maye Patriots 64.7 39.42% 41
Andy Dalton Panthers 64.3 29.73% 55
Dak Prescott Cowboys 63.6 41.79% 112
C.J. Stroud Texans 62.8 21.13% 60
Jordan Love Packers 62.5 30.58% 63
Bo Nix Broncos 60.6 48.58% 137
Justin Herbert Chargers 56.7 24.87% 48
Josh Allen Bills 56.2 34.04% 80
Deshaun Watson Browns 55 35.52% 103
Jared Goff Lions 54.4 26.37% 53
Jalen Hurts Eagles 54.3 36.97% 78
Joe Flacco Colts 52.9 32.80% 41
Tyler Huntley Dolphins 49.2 15.38% 14
Sam Darnold Vikings 48.6 24.30% 52
Bryce Young Panthers 48.4 53.01% 44
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 47.8 40.59% 69
Anthony Richardson Colts 47.6 39.67% 48
Caleb Williams Bears 46.7 39.30% 101
Will Levis Titans 45.9 40.63% 65
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 45.4 16.88% 13
Gardner Minshew Raiders 45.0 25.82% 55
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 44.8 44.44% 40
Mason Rudolph Titans 44.0 39.39% 26
Matthew Stafford Rams 41.9 18.94% 43
Spencer Rattler Saints 31.1 38.78% 38

 

