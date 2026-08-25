NFL Preseason Week 2: Team of the Week & Player Awards 

- Athan Kaliakmanis was masterful: The rookie quarterback dazzled against the Lions with a 92.7 PFF passing grade.
- Kindle Vildor put together a lockdown performance: The Patriots veteran produced a 95.6 PFF coverage grade across 11 coverage snaps.
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The second week of the 2026 NFL preseason offered more context all around, from rookies establishing themselves as key contributors to veterans seeking to secure a roster spot. Below are PFF’s best performers at every position from the week, along with breakdowns for select honors.
Offense
- QB: Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders
- HB: Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
- WR: Ja'Mori Maclin, Buffalo Bills
- WR: John Metchie III, Carolina Panthers
- TE: Moliki Matavao, New Orleans Saints
- Flex: WR Trebor Pena, Jacksonville Jaguars
- LT: Diego Pounds, Baltimore Ravens
- LG: Bill Murray, Los Angeles Rams
- C: Andre James, Tennessee Titans
- RG: Austin Barber, Cleveland Browns
- RT: Albert Reese IV, Carolina Panthers
Defense
- EDGE: Eku Leota, Arizona Cardinals
- EDGE: Kaimon Rucker, Baltimore Ravens
- DI: Jonathan Ford, Green Bay Packers
- DI: James Thompson Jr., San Francisco 49ers
- LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans
- LB: Nick Niemann, Green Bay Packers
- CB: Kindle Vildor, New England Patriots
- CB: Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- S: Andre Cisco, New York Jets
- S: DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Flex: CB Nyzier Fourqurean, Los Angeles Rams
Special Teams
- K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
- P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- K/PR: Jacob Cowing, San Francisco 49ers
- ST: Thomas Hennessy, New York Jets
Quarterback, Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders
The seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers had a strong second game of the preseason, going 11-for-14 for 162 yards on the road against the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays
Defensive Player of the Week: CB Kindle Vildor, New England Patriots
Vildor was targeted three times from 11 snaps in coverage this week, allowing just one reception for six yards and coming away with a pass breakup. He finished the game with a 95.6 PFF coverage grade.
Offensive Line of the Week: New York Giants
The Giants’ offensive line surrendered four pressures in this game, but none of them came from the five players who started it. J.C. Davis played 81 snaps at left tackle and didn’t give up a pressure from 46 pass-blocking snaps.