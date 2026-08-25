NFL Preseason Week 2: Team of the Week & Player Awards 

Athan Kaliakmanis was masterful: The rookie quarterback dazzled against the Lions with a 92.7 PFF passing grade.

Kindle Vildor put together a lockdown performance: The Patriots veteran produced a 95.6 PFF coverage grade across 11 coverage snaps.

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The second week of the 2026 NFL preseason offered more context all around, from rookies establishing themselves as key contributors to veterans seeking to secure a roster spot. Below are PFF’s best performers at every position from the week, along with breakdowns for select honors.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Quarterback, Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders

The seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers had a strong second game of the preseason, going 11-for-14 for 162 yards on the road against the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Kindle Vildor, New England Patriots

Vildor was targeted three times from 11 snaps in coverage this week, allowing just one reception for six yards and coming away with a pass breakup. He finished the game with a 95.6 PFF coverage grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: New York Giants

The Giants’ offensive line surrendered four pressures in this game, but none of them came from the five players who started it. J.C. Davis played 81 snaps at left tackle and didn’t give up a pressure from 46 pass-blocking snaps.