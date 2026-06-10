NFL players who have increased their grade three years in a row

Ja'Marr Chase is hitting his stride: Chase set the highest baseline on the entire list with a strong 83.9 overall PFF grade back in 2022, and he has steadily improved his grade every single season to secure a premier 90.1 career-high mark last year.

Quinn Meinerz captures a rare quadruple improvement track: Elevating his performance every single season since entering the league in 2021, the 27-year-old guard paced all interior offensive linemen in overall grade last year.

Jordyn Brooks enjoyed a turnaround in Miami: After finishing as the lowest-graded qualified linebacker in 2022, Brooks engineered a massive career resurgence by leading the NFL with 180 total tackles while securing a dominant 92.0 run-defense grade in 2025.

For most NFL players, development is not linear. Breakout seasons are frequently followed by regression. Unsustainably good play, injuries and changes of scenery are just a few of several ways in which momentum can stall. It’s very difficult for a player to constantly improve over an extended period of time.

As you will see in this article, a select group of players bucks this trend, steadily climbing the league’s ranks with consistent year-over-year improvement.

Using PFF overall grades, we identified the NFL’s “Triple Improvers” — players who have improved their grade in each of the past three seasons. Whether they’ve become more confident in their current roles or simply set the bar quite low back in 2022, these players have each demonstrated the ability to improve with real consistency.

The primary qualifier for this list is that we considered only players who logged at least 300 snaps in each of the last four seasons. A grand total of 420 NFL players fit the bill, with a perfectly even split between offensive and defensive players.

Of these 420, we have a pool of 21 players whose overall PFF grade has increased every season since 2022. They range from superstars who have made small tweaks to improve each season to former backup-caliber roster members who have since grown into starting roles.

The star players

Each of these players, with the possible exception of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, has been considered among the very best at their positions for several years.

Chase is considered among the best wide receivers of the current generation. He set the highest bar of any player on this list, earning an 83.9 overall PFF grade in 2022, which he has improved on every year since, most recently a 90.1 PFF grade last season.