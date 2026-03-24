Most improved NFL units after free agency

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

With the first few major waves of free agency in the rear view mirror, NFL rosters are beginning to look vastly different from the ones that only recently concluded the 2025 NFL season. The wheel just keeps on turning as the NFL calendar barrels towards the 2026 NFL Draft.

There’s still a whole draft class of work to be done for a lot of NFL teams, but some units across the league are already taking shape, and look a lot better than they did just a few months ago. Expect to see a few big spenders here, but who are the most improved units in the NFL after free agency?

Las Vegas Raiders defense

Improvement of any kind would have been a win for the Raiders, especially on defense — and in truth, the bar for improvement was low to begin with. The Raiders defense finished the season with a 49.1 PFF grade, dead last in the NFL, and ranked 22nd in EPA per play allowed. The concerning lack of talent in the secondary meant the defense compiled a 33.3 PFF coverage grade, 29th among defenses. Upgrades were needed, and only the Tennessee Titans spent more money in free agency than the Raiders.

Losing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was a big hole to fill. Graham had arguably helped the Raiders’ defense outperform its expectations over the last few seasons and is one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL, but former run game coordinator and defensive line coach Rob Leonard will have an improved unit to work with after the Raiders were aggressive in free agency.

The Raiders' two big free agency signings on the defensive side of the ball were linebackers Quay Walker (46.0 grade; 76th) and Nakobe Dean (62.2 grade; 43rd). The pair struggled for different reasons in 2025 but wreaked havoc upon college offenses for the Georgia Bulldogs across two seasons. Both have shown that they can utilize their skill sets in the NFL. The money on Walker’s contract raises questions, and Dean also carries injury concerns, but in terms of giving the Raiders some juice at the second level, it’s a huge upgrade.

The secondary upgraded the slot, thanks to the addition of former Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Taron Johnson (57.9 grade; 74th), whose PFF grade has dipped below 60.0 in the last two seasons. Nonetheless, he can still provide serviceable starter play in a position of need for Las Vegas. Importantly, the Raiders were also able to improve their edge situation.

Re-signing Malcolm Koonce (59.1 grade; 83rd) to a one-year contract is a nice move to help provide edge depth. Koonce struggled to get back to his 2023 form after tearing his ACL and missing the entirety of the 2024 NFL season, but if he can get closer to that form next season, he’ll certainly be a plus.

Signing Kwity Paye (59.0 grade; 85th) gives the Raiders a strong force against the run, even if his pass-rushing has yet to really come on after five seasons in the NFL. Paye has earned a 65.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the last four seasons, and there is still time for him to grow as a pass-rusher. Especially if he plays across from Maxx Crosby (79.7 grade; 15th). Crosby is back with the team after the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of their trade for the five-time Pro Bowler, and though he could still end up being dealt again, for now, there’s a good chance he remains in Las Vegas — and that will absolutely make the Raiders a better defense.

New York Jets defense

Like the Raiders, the only way for the Jets’ defense in 2026 is up. Their 56.8 PFF grade was 26th in the NFL, and the defense was 30th in EPA per play allowed. Aaron Glenn’s unit struggled to have any real identity in year one and cratered after trading away star defenders Quinnen Williams (88.8 grade; 2nd) and Sauce Gardner (76.9 grade; 10th). Those deals netted the Jets significant draft capital that should shape their roster in the coming years, but equally left them bereft of real talent. A big offseason is needed; otherwise, it feels like the writing is well and truly on the wall for Aaron Glenn heading into his second season in charge. With no long-term answer at quarterback on the roster, the Jets traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Raiders to bring former quarterback Geno Smith (60.9 grade; 34th) back to the team. The real improvements came on the defensive side of the ball, though, as a unit more befitting of Glenn’s identity is taking shape.

The Jets started free agency by trading a seventh-round pick for Dolphins’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (81.8 grade; fifth) and handing the former All-Pro a three-year $40 million extension. Fitzpatrick recorded his second-highest ever PFF grade in 2025 and has shown there’s still some top play left in him. The Jets’ 32.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025 was the second-lowest in the NFL and help in the secondary was sorely needed. Adding Nahshon Wright (65.9 grade; 40th) will provide a starter at corner. Wright was tied for the most interceptions among cornerbacks in the regular season with five but allowed the fifth-most yards in coverage. His boom-or-bust style of play will at least give the Jets more opportunities to force takeaways.

Improvements on the edge were paramount, too. The Jets had the lowest pressure rate (29.1%) and the second-fewest sacks (29) among defenses, and though they could target an edge rusher with the second or 16th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets improved the position with the signings of Joseph Ossai (64.0 grade; 70th) and Kingsley Enagbare (61.2 grade; 77th) at edge. Ossai had a career-high 43 pressures and five sacks in 2025 and earned a 70.7 PFF run-defense grade. Enagbare hasn’t caught fire in four seasons with the Packers and never logged more than 550 snaps in an NFL season, but he’s a warm body that can provide serviceable short-term depth.

Finally, the Jets brought in two veterans who can be adults in the room. David Onyemata (78.2 grade; eighth) had another strong season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, and his 25 run stops were 15th among defensive tackles, and his 74.2 PFF run-defense grade was eighth. The gem of the Jets’ free agency was the signing of 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis (81.4 grade; fifth). Davis has been one of the top linebackers in the NFL for nearly the last decade, and he continues to play elite football deep into his thirties. All in all, the Jets’ defense is going to look a lot different in 2026.

New Orleans Saints offense

The Saints exceeded their limited expectations in 2025. Early contenders for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints started the season 2-10 before a late-season surge culminated with a four-game win streak, finishing with a 6-11 record. A big reason for the Saints’ second-half of-the-season improvement was the defense quietly asserting itself as a top unit, ranking ninth in EPA per play allowed and fifth in success rate. However, the offense showed vast improvement once second-round rookie Tyler Shough (74.6 grade; 19th) took over the starting role in Week 9. Shough went 5-4 as the starter, and the Saints were 21st in EPA per play from Week 9 onwards.

Shough’s performances under center were key to the Saints’ success, but the young offensive line showed real improvement, as rookie first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. (73.3 grade; 28th) and Taliese Fuaga (64.5 grade; 49th) likely cemented themselves as salient pieces of an up-and-coming offensive line. Former first-round pick Chris Olave (78.0 grade; 22nd) had a real rebound year, building chemistry with Shough while setting career highs in catches (100), receiving yards (1163) and touchdowns (nine). The offense had a runway to improve, but extra pieces were still needed.

Addressing the run game was a dire need for the Saints. Their 68.8 PFF run grade was 31st in the NFL, and the Saints were 31st in explosive runs in 2025 (36). With Alvin Kamara (51.7 grade; 59th) declining and dealing with injuries, there was a talent issue in the Saints’ backfield, but their 49.8 PFF run blocking grade was also second-last in the NFL. The Saints strengthened their run-blocking ability in free agency by grabbing former Bills guard David Edwards (70.3 grade; 22nd), the second-rated guard in PFF’s free agent rankings, on a four-year, $61 million deal.

Edwards’ 66.3 PFF run blocking grade was 34th among guards in the NFL, and he was a permanent fixture on the Bills’ offensive line, one of the best run-blocking lines in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. He’s a more than capable pass-blocker, compiling a 75.0 PFF pass blocking grade, 15th at the position. Edwards is going to help create the rushing lanes for new running back Travis Etienne (74.2 grade; 25th) to attack.

Etienne hasn’t been the most effective running back in his four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was an important part of an improved offensive unit in 2025 and rushed for a career-high 1,174 rushing yards. He’s not the final piece of the puzzle for any offense, but Etienne could be a marked improvement for an offense that just needed a little more juice in the backfield. He finished the season in the top 15 for missed tackles forced (46) and 10-plus-yard runs (28) among running backs. The combination upgrade of Etienne and Edwards, as well as the addition of tight end Noah Fant (56.4 grade; 59th), who can add some ancillary pass-catching and blocking, means the Saints are poised to head into the NFL draft with a chance to add one more pass-catcher and potentially take a big leap forward in 2026.

The aim for the Commanders this offseason was, and still is, to get younger. The roster was the oldest in the league in 2025, and their 2024 season feels like a long time ago. Changes are needed, and so far, the signs are positive. Major moves were made to upgrade the edge, and Odafe Oweh (75.5 grade; 26th) and K’Lavon Chaisson (59.0 grade; 85th) were the big hitters. The two combined for 101 pressures and 17 sacks in 2025, as Chaisson had a career-best season for the New England Patriots and Oweh was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers midseason. They can be a considerable upgrade from Jacob Martin (58.4 grade; 89th) and Von Miller (64.4 grade; 66th) in 2026, and both players will be just 27 years old at the start of the season. Charles Omenihu, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, can be solid edge depth. His 75.0 PFF run defense grade was a career-high last season, and he has proven to be a good rotational pass-rusher.

The Commanders' secondary looks better on paper now. The Marshon Lattimore trade never quite worked out how the front office would have hoped, and he moved on in free agency, but the team replaced him with former Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (48.7 grade; 107th). Robertson is undersized and earned a 48.0 PFF coverage grade in 2025 but compiled 60.0-plus PFF coverage grades in each of the previous three seasons. At safety, the Nick Cross (59.8 grade; 66th) addition has the potential to be an excellent move. Cross has been a demon as a run-defending safety since the Indianapolis Colts drafted him back in 2022, notching a 77.0-plus PFF run defense grade in each of his last three seasons. His coverage ability has been inconsistent, but Cross is just 24 years old. He’s someone who can be a long-term contributor.

Losing Bobby Wagner (78.6 grade; ninth) left a hole in the middle of the Commanders’ defense. The veteran linebacker has played good football for the past two years in Washington, especially against the run, and will be missed as a veteran leader, but signing Leo Chenal (75.1 grade; 11th) helps fill the void. Chenal has never logged more than 450 snaps in a season in his four years with the Chiefs, but he has three straight seasons with a 75.0-plus PFF grade. His play in coverage could be an upgrade over Wagner at this point in his career, and Chenal compiled a 76.2 PFF run defense grade in 2025 — he’s a plus against the run. Lastly, Tim Settle’s contract might be a little steep at three years, $25.5 million, but his 71.3 PFF grade and 78.0 PFF pass rushing grade were career-highs in 2025.

Another one of the big spenders, the Panthers spent the fourth-most in contracts, and as a result, they had one of the best free agencies among all NFL teams. The defense has struggled in recent seasons but improved from 32nd in EPA per play in 2024 to 23rd in 2025. Positive regression was more than guaranteed — the Panthers were a historically bad defense in 2024 — but the Panthers still verged on the bad side of defensive play in 2025. Heading into 2026, they should be closer to league-average, and possibly even better.

Rookie second-rounder Nic Scourton (68.0 grade; 51st) had an impactful first season in the NFL, generating 34 pressures — fourth-most among rookie edge rushers — and eight sacks, but the Panthers still needed more on the edge. Their 29.5% pressure rate was second-lowest in the NFL, and their 38.0% pass-rush win rate ranked 26th. The Panthers just couldn’t consistently generate pressure or win up front. The 2026 NFL Draft has options at edge, but the Panthers took an almighty swing for the fences in free agency, signing Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract. Phillips has an immense amount of potential and had 73 pressures in 2025, the ninth-most among edge rushers in the regular season, after splitting his time between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded to the latter before the trade deadline.

The gamble isn’t with what Phillips does on the field, it’s how often he’s on it. He played 17 games this season for the first time since 2022, after playing just 12 games in the previous two seasons combined. Giving Phillips that sort of contract means the Panthers clearly know the risk and that they’re comfortable with it. Phillips’ run defense has dipped in recent seasons — his 59.4 PFF run-defense grade was his lowest since 2021, his rookie season — but the physical tools and previous good performances against the run mean a bounce-back is likely. Phillips wasn’t the Panthers’ only high-risk, high-reward move.

Their other major signing was former Jaguars’ linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had a career-best season in 2025. His 88.4 PFF grade was the third-highest among linebackers, and Lloyd was a linchpin for one of the NFL’s most improved defenses. Lloyd was excellent in coverage, snagging five interceptions and compiling a 78.9 PFF coverage grade. His 28 pressures were the third-highest among linebackers, too, and Lloyd logged a career-high 103 pass-rushing snaps in 2025. That extra ability to blitz unlocked another wrinkle to Lloyd’s game. The risk comes from the limited sample size of excellent play. Lloyd hadn’t lived up to his first-round draft billing until his final year with the Jaguars, and the Panthers are paying him $16 million a year to hope he can do it again. He’s proven to be a game-changer, and anything close to 2025 will absolutely help the Panthers’ defense take the next step forward.