Highest-graded centers from the 2025 NFL season: Creed Humphrey is in a tier of his own

The Chiefs' Creed Humphrey is no stranger to being No. 1: For the third time in five seasons, Humphrey was the NFL's highest-graded center. He has yet to earn a season-long PFF overall grade below 80.0

Aaron Brewer has developed into an outstanding blocker: In a career year with the Dolphins, Brewer earned the highest PFF run-blocking grade (91.5) in the NFL.

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

Humphrey was a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Chiefs, grading out as the team’s best offensive player and earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Not only did he rank in the top two in PFF run-blocking (88.5) and pass-blocking (84.1) grades, but he was also the only center to record 80.0-plus PFF grades in both blocking facets.

Humphrey excels in zone schemes, where he has finished with elite 90.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades over the past two seasons (90.6 in 2025, first). He earned the second-best overall PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 (88.5) after logging a 10.4% defeated rate and a 20.8% impact-block rate.

As a pass blocker, Humphrey surrendered the fifth-fewest pressures at the position (eight) at a league-best rate of 1.1%.

The former second-round pick has not garnered a PFF overall grade below 82.1 since entering the league in 2021. In fact, he is PFF’s highest-graded center in that time (95.6), ranking first in pass protection (88.8) and run blocking (95.6).

Brewer earned a career-high 87.4 PFF overall grade in his second season in Miami. The 28-year-old was the position’s best run blocker in 2025 (91.5 PFF run-blocking grade) and also ranked 10th in pass protection (71.2).

Brewer is a versatile run blocker, placing in the top two in zone (87.3) and gap (90.0) PFF run-blocking grade while also generating the highest impact-block rate on this list (22.6%).

Penalties were a big issue for Brewer, who led the position with six in 2025, but he allowed only 12 pressures at a rate of 2.3% (seventh best).

The Texas State product transitioned from left guard to center in 2023 and has developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the league. He ranks as PFF’s fourth-highest-graded center in that span (84.6).

Bortolini was one of the NFL's most improved players in a breakout season for the second-year man out of Wisconsin. He took over for long-time starter Ryan Kelly, who departed for Minnesota in free agency. Bortolini also played in relief of Kelly in 2024, earning a 65.1 PFF overall grade — a number that jumped to 82.6 in 2025.

The Colts fielded a top-three offensive line in 2025 (81.2 PFF overall grade), with Bortolini being a key piece. He excelled in the ground game (88.2 PFF run-blocking grade), where he ranked third across the board in zone (85.2) and gap schemes (76.9), as well as impact-block rate (19.6%).

While his PFF pass-blocking grade was significantly lower (66.2), Bortolini surrendered 17 pressures at a 3.2% rate, which placed him in the middle of the pack for centers in 2025.

Kelly signed with the Vikings after nine seasons in Indianapolis. Although he finished the 2025 season with a career-high 82.2 PFF overall grade, he was limited to eight games with three separate concussions.

When healthy, the former 18th overall pick ranked in the top five in PFF run-blocking (82.6) and pass-blocking (77.7) grades. Kelly allowed only four pressures, while his defeated rate as a run blocker (8.9%) was the lowest of any center on this list. He was at his best in gap schemes, where he earned a second-ranked 86.2 PFF run-blocking grade. He also graded out as the Vikings’ top offensive player in 2025.

Age (will be 33 at the start of the 2026 season) and injury risk will be a concern for Kelly ahead of the 2026 season, as he has missed 16 games over the past two seasons. Even in that time, the 10th-year veteran is still the eighth-highest-graded center over the past two seasons (75.7).

Linderbaum, the No. 3 player on the PFF Free Agent Rankings, continued to show that he is one of the NFL's best run-blocking centers in 2025. He posted an 83.7 PFF run-blocking grade (fourth) while excelling in zone schemes (84.1 zone PFF run-blocking grade, fourth). However, pass blocking continues to be an Achilles heel for Linderbaum, who surrendered a career-high 26 pressures (ninth most) at a rate of 5.2% (also a career high).

Should he leave Baltimore, the 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler would be in high demand. He immediately helps in the run game (91.2 career PFF run-blocking grade, third), and, despite his inconsistency in pass protection (66.3), ranks as a top-15 pass blocker for his career among centers. Linderbaum is the fourth-highest-graded center in the league (87.0) since 2022 and has raised his PFF overall grade in every season.

Neuzil took over as the Falcons' starting center in the wake of Drew Dalman’s departure to Chicago, and he emerged as one of the best zone run blockers in the league (83.3 PFF run-blocking grade, fifth). Neuzil generated the fourth-best impact-block rate among players on this list (18.4%), as well as the fourth-lowest defeated rate (11.4%).

The fifth-year pro struggled in pass protection, where he finished with a 59.3 PFF pass-blocking grade (ninth worst). It was his second sub-60.0 mark in pass protection since breaking into the lineup in 2023.

The undrafted free agent from Appalachian State has improved his PFF overall grade in every season in that span, with 2025 marking his biggest jump. He ranks as the ninth-best run-blocking center over the past two seasons (76.8).

The 24-year-old Frazier has quickly become one of the best anchors in the league, slotting in as one of the 10 highest-graded centers in each of his first two seasons.

Frazier’s PFF run-blocking grade dipped to 71.4 this season from 80.5 in 2024, but he improved in pass protection, jumping from 68.6 in 2024 to 75.8 in 2025 (fifth). He surrendered 11 pressures at a rate of 1.7% (fourth best) while committing only one penalty. He also ranked fourth in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (99.1).

Frazier is the NFL's sixth-highest-graded center since 2024 (79.3), having earned top-10 marks in run blocking (79.2) and pass protection (73.9).

Dalman spent his first four seasons in Atlanta before signing a three-year deal with the Bears in 2025. Not only did he play every offensive snap for the team this season, but he was also named to his first Pro Bowl.

Dalman is another center on this list who has struggled in pass protection, although he earned a career-best 67.3 PFF pass-blocking grade this season. He allowed the third-most pressures at the position (31), at a rate of 4.2% (third highest on this list).

Dalman shines as a run blocker, where he generated the sixth-lowest defeated rate in 2025 (11.8%). He’s best in zone schemes, where he earned an eighth-ranked 79.2 PFF run-blocking grade. Since 2023, Dalman ranks sixth in PFF run-blocking grade (88.2).

The 10th-year veteran has anchored the 49ers' offensive line since 2022, earning a 70.7 PFF overall grade in that span.

Brendel generated the highest run-blocking defeated rate on this list (16.8%), but he still performed well in zone schemes, earning a 74.6 PFF run-blocking grade (ninth best). His 16.6% impact-block rate helped him tie for the eighth-best PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 (74.0).

Although he didn’t allow any sacks in pass protection, Brendel still conceded 27 pressures at a rate of 4.3%, leading to a 62.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. However, it was his highest PFF pass-blocking grade over the past three seasons.

McGovern spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Bills as a free agent in 2023. He went from a 55.3 PFF overall grade in 2023 to a 69.5 mark in 2024 to a 70.9 figure in 2025.

McGovern does not have the elite facet grades of some others on this list, but he’s still a solid all-around blocker, ranking in the top 15 in PFF run-blocking (68.6) and pass-blocking (70.8) grades. He improved his allowed pressure rate to 2.8% this season (4.3% in 2024) and has not surrendered a sack since 2023.

After one season in Chicago (2024), Shelton returned to the Rams in 2025, where he played from 2019 to 2023. It was an up-and-down season for the eighth-year veteran, who recorded a career-high 77.2 PFF run-blocking grade (seventh) and also the fifth-worst PFF pass-blocking grade (53.1) among centers.

Since 2023, Shelton ranks 11th in PFF run-blocking grade (78.2) among centers. He excels in the Rams’ zone-blocking scheme, where he earned a sixth-ranked 82.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025.

Shelton is sometimes a liability in pass protection, having allowed the fourth-most pressures in the same span (86). Although he ranks near the bottom in pass protection (56.4 PFF pass-blocking grade since 2023, ninth worst), his pressure rate has gradually gone down in each of the past three seasons.