Amon-Ra St. Brown is among the biggest Days 2 and 3 hits: The Lions got a star in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He boasts 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades against man (92.3, fifth) and zone (92.3, third) coverages while also owning 90.0-plus marks at every level beyond the line of scrimmage.

Jakobi Meyers has made the most of his NFL career after going undrafted: Heralded as one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, Meyers has become an intermediate and deep weapon who drops few passes. Alabama's Germie Bernard has a similar analytical profile and will certainly hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, teams will be narrowing down their draft boards and grouping players into various buckets. Several of the class' wide receivers are bona fide first-round picks, while others will be solid additions on Days 2 and 3.

The current NFL landscape is a good reminder that there will be wide receiver hits in the middle and late rounds, from Cooper Kupp in the third round in 2017 to Jauan Jennings in the seventh round in 2020.

So, we're looking back at some of those mid-to-late round gems since 2016 (when PFF began grading college football), as well as a 2026 prospect who may align with the player in some way. Note that these are not direct comparisons — only prospects with some similarities in grading profile, size, usage, etc.

Draft Concerns: Off-the-field issues, offensive weapon without a clear role at the next level

Hill began his college career at Garden City Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2014 season. That year, as a running back and receiver, he caught 31 of 36 targets for 266 yards while also rushing for 537 yards. He recorded 26 explosive gains and forced 25 missed tackles. As a rusher, Hill picked up 272 yards after contact at a rate of 2.7 yards per attempt. An arrest led to his dismissal from Oklahoma State, and he spent his final college season at West Alabama (2015).

Hill’s game-breaking speed (4.29-second 40-yard dash) and playmaking potential were evident from the start, but he was also viewed as an offensive weapon without a clearly defined NFL role. He put those concerns to rest, quickly becoming a star with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-2021) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, with whom he enjoyed consecutive 1,700-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Hill has been one of the league's most dangerous vertical threats. Since 2016, he ranks second in deep targets (278), and he has caught 125 of those passes for 4,755 yards and 47 touchdowns (first in both categories). Not only does he own a perfect 99.9 PFF receiving grade on 20-plus-yard targets, but Hill also holds a 96.6 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level. He has seen 360 career targets between 10-19 yards downfield, where he’s gained 3,896 yards (third most) and caught 14 touchdown passes.

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Draft Concerns: Size, lack of versatility, injuries

Thompson brings similar height and speed (4.26) to Hill and lived on the outside at 5-foot-9 in college (1,111 career snaps from wide alignments). While he did not display the same level of versatility as Hill in college, his game-breaking potential is undeniable. Thompson missed much of the 2023 season (with Oklahoma) with nagging injuries but caught seven of 11 targets for 241 yards and two touchdowns. That small sample size earned him a 93.2 PFF receiving grade.

Thompson transferred to Mississippi State for the 2025 season and caught 57 passes for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a 79.9 PFF receiving grade for the year.

Like Hill, Thompson’s strength is downfield, as he recorded 96.0-plus PFF receiving grades at the deep and intermediate levels in 2025. Thompson brought in 21 of 29 targets between 10 and 19 yards for 384 yards. Meanwhile, he caught 11 deep passes for 478 yards. Five of his six touchdowns came from those plays.

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Draft Concerns: Excelled against FCS competition, doubts about ability to translate

Kupp was electric at Eastern Washington, setting multiple records during his four seasons with the Eagles (2013-2016). He dominated from slot alignments, earning an 89.2 PFF slot receiving grade in his final season (2016). He caught 99 passes from the slot for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 3.00 yards per route run.

Kupp easily answered questions about his ability to translate to the NFL, becoming one of the best slot receivers over the past decade. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2021, including a “triple crown” season in 2021. In that span, Kupp ranked in the top two in targets (488), catches (368) and receiving yards (4,638) and placed fourth in touchdown catches (35).

The now-32-year-old graded out as PFF’s best slot receiver over those three seasons, in addition to earning a strong 81.6 PFF receiving grade across 154 outside targets. Kupp managed 84.0-plus PFF receiving grades against zone (84.8, 11th) and man looks (93.2, third).

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

Draft Concerns: May be a slot-only player; solid but not elite production after transferring to four different schools, leading to questions about NFL role and development

While Coleman and Kupp are opposites in size and college production, both were slot stars. Coleman finished his college career with two consecutive seasons of at least 60 catches and 700 yards receiving in the SEC (Missouri and Mississippi State). In 2024, his best season, he caught 74 passes for 932 yards and an 80.1 PFF receiving grade.

Coleman earned an elite 97.6 PFF slot receiving grade over the past three seasons (second best), hauling in 149 of 200 slot targets for 1,863 yards (third most), eight touchdowns and 88 first downs (second most). Coleman ranks in the top three in missed tackles forced (47) and explosive gains from the alignment (42).

He was effective against both coverage schemes in 2025, notching 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades against man (70.1) and zone (74.4). Finally, his 88.1% separation rate over the past three seasons ranks in the 94th percentile.

Draft Concerns: Lack of explosiveness, separation against man coverage, drop rate

Godwin enjoyed a great career at Penn State, finishing with 2,083 receiving yards from 2014 to 2016. He earned an 82.9 PFF receiving grade across 128 catches, averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception and forced 20 missed tackles.

He was at his best in wide alignments (94.8 PFF receiving grade, 11th best in the 2017 class), but he also displayed slot potential on a much smaller sample size (68.0 PFF receiving grade across 31 targets). Godwin also owned a solid 82.9 PFF receiving grade on contested targets.

The biggest concerns for Godwin entering the 2017 NFL Draft were his drop rate (7.9% over his last two seasons) and low separation rate (30.4%, 34th percentile).

Godwin has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Buccaneers, forming one of the best receiver duos in the league with Mike Evans. He became an inside-outside threat, with over 3,000 career snaps in both slot (96.0 PFF receiving grade) and wide alignments (84.7). Godwin recorded five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2019 and 2023, ranking as the league's 14th-highest-graded receiver in that span (89.9).

The now-30-year-old continues to thrive in contested situations (85.7), and his drop rate and separation rates have improved to 3.2% and 85.7% (87th percentile), respectively.

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2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Draft Concerns: Drops, next level separation

Bell is a highly productive, inside-outside threat with similar concerns to Godwin's coming out of the draft. While Bell owns a much higher overall separation rate (76.9%), that number drops to just 54.0% against man coverage. He also has a 7.1% drop rate over his past two seasons on a similar number of targets.

Bell is the third-most-targeted receiver in the 2026 class over the past two seasons, and he ranks first in receiving yards (2,138). He caught 151 passes while slotting into the top five in yards after the catch per reception (7.7) and yards per route run (2.74).

The 60th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board graded well in the slot (80.0 PFF receiving grade) and on the outside (91.5 PFF receiving grade) at UConn. Like Godwin, Bell is a strong contested-catch player (84.9 PFF receiving grade). He can also attack both coverages, posting near-identical PFF receiving grades against each scheme in 2025 (81.0 against man, 79.9 against zone).

Draft Concerns: Good route runner with questions about acceleration and suddenness

Across 2017 and 2018, his final college seasons, McLaurin ranked in the bottom 15 in the 2019 draft class in threat rate (16.0%), while teammate Parris Campbell led the way (34%). McLaurin, however, still caught 64 passes in that span for 1,137 yards, earning a 71.0 PFF receiving grade. He tallied 17 touchdowns, 44 first downs and 26 plays of 15-plus yards.

McLaurin profiled as a solid contested-catch receiver (80.3 PFF receiving grade) who could stretch the field. He earned a 71.5 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level, bringing down 17 of 27 targets for 255 yards and six touchdowns. He also posted an elite 90.1 PFF receiving grade from beyond 20 yards, where he scored 11 touchdowns off 16 catches.

Drafted in the third round by Washington in 2019, McLaurin produced five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2020 and 2024. He ranked 21st in PFF receiving grade in that span (89.5), as well as in the top 10 in receiving yards (5,762 yards), explosive gains (140) and yards gained after contact (1,005). He has managed to produce despite playing with 12 starting quarterbacks across his seven-year NFL career.

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)

Draft Concerns: Durability from injury concerns, nuanced route runner with questions about quickness and separation, lack of post-catch production

Daniels spent his first two seasons at Liberty, where he caught 55 passes for 1,064 yards in 2023. He played at LSU in 2024 before transferring to Miami in 2025. Daniels caught 92 passes for 1,037 yards between both stops, earning a 72.2 PFF receiving grade in the process.

He never fully returned to his 2023 form due to knee injuries, but he can still deliver big plays, evidenced by his seven touchdowns and 12 explosive gains across 50 catches in 2025 with the Hurricanes.

Daniels may not have McLaurin’s combination of speed and burst, but he is also a strong contested-catch player who knows how to stretch the field. He posted an 80.3 PFF receiving grade on contested catches over the past two seasons, bringing down 17 of 24 targets for 12 first downs and four touchdowns.

He also earned a 71.5 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level, with 17 catches for 284 yards and five touchdowns. But he was at his best on deep passes, garnering an 89.2 PFF receiving grade. Daniels caught 11 deep passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

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Draft Concerns: Ascending slot receiver, but a below-average athlete

Meyers spent his entire three-year college career at North Carolina State and was the second-highest-graded slot receiver in the 2019 draft class (97.8). He recorded 146 slot catches for 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns over his final two seasons. He was also a great blitz outlet (89.9 PFF receiving grade, second best), bringing in 49 passes for 40 first downs with 20 explosive gains on plays where his quarterback was blitzed.

Although Meyers saw most of his work in the slot in college, he has turned into a versatile NFL receiver. He has seen 148 targets on the outside over the past two seasons, earning a 91.7 PFF receiving grade on those plays. Overall, he has caught 163 passes for 1,874 yards between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars since 2024. He also holds the league's fourth-best drop rate in that span (2.3%).

Another defining aspect of Meyers’s game is his downfield ability. Since 2024, he has been targeted 108 times beyond 10 yards, logging 53 catches for 1,009 yards. He owns an 84.1 PFF receiving grade on targets beyond 20 yards and ranks sixth in PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level (90.0).

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Germie Bernard, Alabama

Draft Concerns: Versatile with good athleticism, but doesn’t always play up to his size

While Meyers did not display his versatility until reaching the NFL, Bernard’s has been his calling card. He earned 84.0-plus PFF receiving grades from slot (84.7) and wide alignments (87.0) in college. Since transferring to Alabama in 2024, Bernard caught 114 passes for 1,656 yards and tallied 52 plays of 15-plus yards while averaging 5.9 yards after the catch per reception. Forty-eight of his catches came from the slot, where he gained 639 yards.

Bernard may have been used differently in college, but he mirrors Meyers in size and PFF grading profile. While his PFF receiving grade against the blitz (72.1) doesn't align with Meyers', he still caught 47 passes for 634 yards and 32 first downs while ranking 12th in targets (74) on those plays.

Bernard is also great downfield. His 92.3 PFF receiving grade on intermediate targets ranks sixth in the class, and he produced an 81.8 mark on targets beyond 20 yards. Bernard caught 54 passes beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage for 1,194 yards (fourth most) over the past two seasons.

Draft Concerns: Projected as a possession receiver who would be limited due to a lack of speed and quickness

Jennings served as a tall (6-foot-3) slot receiver with Tennessee, standing out for his route running and physicality. He broke out in 2019 with 59 catches for 969 yards and eight touchdowns while forcing 30 missed tackles.

Over his final two seasons, Jennings was college football's sixth-highest-graded slot receiver (96.8). He was also a top-10 red-zone threat (79.5), recording nine touchdowns off 13 catches. Jennings' size worked to his advantage in contested situations (79.3 PFF receiving grade), where he gained 13 first downs off 16 catches with four touchdowns.

As Jennings enters year six of his NFL career, currently without a home for the 2026 season, he has yet to post a 1,000-yard season while serving as a third receiving option behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel early in his career. His role expanded over the past two seasons, helping him record 135 catches for 1,686 yards. Jennings tallied 15 touchdowns and 85 first downs in that span.

The now-28-year-old has not forced missed tackles at the same volume he did in 2019 (48 since 2023), but he remains an excellent contested-catch receiver (91.1 PFF receiving grade since 2024). He has brought down 39 contested passes in that time for 474 yards and 27 first downs.

Jennings has been effective against both man (79.3) and zone (73.5) coverages, and while he only has six red-zone catches since 2024, four have gone for touchdowns. He also owns a 93.2 PFF receiving grade on targets beyond 10 yards.

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2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Draft Concerns: Elite size and strength with below-average speed

Fields spent three seasons at Virginia (2022-2024) before playing for Notre Dame in 2025. He is the same size as Jennings with the same concerns about speed (4.61-second 40-yard time) and separation (64.8% career rate, 58th percentile). Fields produced a 79.1 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons and plays primarily on the outside (1,822 career snaps). However, his grading profile matches some of Jennings' strengths.

Fields ranks fourth in the class in contested targets (48) since 2024. He also holds the sixth-best PFF receiving grade in those situations (90.8). He turned 24 contested catches into 476 yards with 18 first downs and five touchdowns over the span.

The 6-foot-4 pass catcher earned 88.0-plus PFF receiving grades at the intermediate (89.5) and deep levels (88.1). He racked up 918 receiving yards and eight touchdowns beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage over his final two seasons.

Draft Concerns: Great size and speed as a vertical threat with questions about next-level separation

Collins is another taller receiver (6-foot-4) who thrived as a vertical threat in college. Over his last two seasons at Michigan (2018 and 2019), Collins was targeted 70 times beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and brought in 37 passes for 963 yards with 12 touchdowns. He earned a 72.3 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level but really shone on deep targets (90.8, tied for 13th).

He generated only a 65.2% separation rate, though, with that number dropping to 46.5% against man coverage. Collins made up for it with his elite contested-catch ability (92.2 PFF receiving grade, third). He brought in 25 of 39 contested targets for 607 yards and nine touchdowns in that two-year span.

Those traits have been his strengths in the NFL, as well, as Collins has recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since 2023. He is the NFL's third-highest-graded receiver in that span (93.0), with 245 catches for 3,808 yards (fifth most). He places in the top 10 in several metrics, including explosive gains (105) and yards after contact (689), and ranks behind only Puka Nacua in yards per route run (2.73).

Collins’ separation rates are still low (75.6% overall, 62.9% against man coverages), but he remains an elite contested-catch receiver (91.3 PFF receiving grade since 2023) and downfield threat, with a league-leading 98.0 PFF receiving grade on passes between 10-19 yards since 2023.

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

Draft Concerns: Creates mismatches with his size but can struggle to generate separation

Lane is another 6-foot-4 receiver who doesn't separate overly well (73.0% career rate, 61st percentile) but makes up for it with his contested-catch ability (90.6 PFF receiving grade since 2024, seventh). He brought down 22 of his 46 contested targets (fifth most) for 20 first downs and eight touchdowns over the past two years. Lane is also a red-zone weapon, pacing the class with an 88.7 PFF receiving grade on such plays.

Lane recorded 75.0-plus PFF receiving grades against both man (75.7) and zone (76.7) coverages in 2025, while tying Carnell Tate for eighth in PFF receiving grade on 10-19-yard targets (91.8).

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Draft Concerns: Drop rate (13 drops in three seasons, 6.7% rate) and ability to separate consistently

St. Brown played three seasons at USC, including a shortened 2020 season due to COVID. In his two full seasons with the Trojans, St. Brown earned a 76.9 PFF receiving grade, ranking as the ninth-highest-graded slot receiver in that span (93.2 PFF receiving grade).

He was great when his quarterbacks faced pressure, recording a 76.8 PFF receiving grade (tied for eighth) and a 70.4 PFF receiving grade against the blitz. St. Brown earned 70.0-plus receiving grades at every level of the field beyond the line of scrimmage, grading best on deep balls (89.3). He was targeted 43 times beyond 20 yards, catching 20 passes for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns. While USC also featured St. Brown in outside alignments (546 career snaps), he notched only a 58.3 PFF receiving grade on those plays.

That number has flipped in the NFL as St. Brown has become one of the best inside-outside threats in the league. He has four consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards and is the highest-graded slot receiver in that span (96.5). He has also developed into an elite outside receiver (95.1).

St. Brown is a quintessential playmaker, ranking as a top-five receiver in multiple target situations. Not only does he boast 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades against man (92.3, fifth) and zone (92.3, third) coverages, but he also owns 90.0-plus receiving grades at every level beyond the line of scrimmage.

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Antonio Williams, Clemson

Draft Concerns: Route refinement, limited acceleration and burst, and injury history

Williams is 2 inches shorter than St. Brown (6-foot-1) but has graded equally well from the slot, with a ninth-ranked 92.3 PFF receiving grade. His PFF receiving grade on the outside (62.7) is also similar to St. Brown’s coming out of college.

In all, Williams caught 130 passes for 1,519 yards and 15 scores over his final two seasons. He averaged 9.1 depth yards per target but still tied for 13th in explosive gains (41) and averaged 2.14 yards per route run.

Like St. Brown, Williams finished with 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades in multiple target situations. He performed well against both coverage schemes in 2025 (75.6 PFF receiving grade against man, 74.1 against zone) and ranks in the top 15 in the draft class in pressure (75.7) and blitz situations (83.4) since 2024.

Williams boasts 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades at every level of the field in that span, including an eighth-ranked 92.8 mark on deep passes.

Draft Concerns: Route refinement and ability to separate at the next level

Doubs saw 70-plus targets and recorded 40-plus catches in each of his four seasons at Nevada. He achieved consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021 and ranked 11th in targets in that span (200). In all, he caught 140 passes for 2,134 yards (fourth most) and 20 touchdowns (tied for most).

Doubs was an elite vertical threat, notching 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades at the intermediate (90.2) and deep levels (92.8). He caught 61 passes beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage for 1,456 yards (fourth most), and 19 of his 20 touchdowns came from those plays.

Although he has yet to record a 1,000-yard season in the NFL, Doubs owns a solid 78.6 PFF receiving grade since 2023. He has caught 180 passes for 2,370 yards, 131 first downs and 20 touchdowns. He has not averaged much after the catch (3.1 yards per route run), but he still has 66 plays of 15-plus yards. Doubs continues to make his living downfield (92.3 PFF receiving yards beyond 10 yards), but he has also become a short-area weapon, tallying 64 first downs and 10 touchdowns within nine yards of the line of scrimmage.

Like other receivers on this list who rank on the lower end of the separation scale (76.0%, 40th percentile), Doubs is great on contested targets. Over the past three seasons, he’s brought in 45 contested catches for 585 yards with eight touchdowns and 29 first downs.

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Eric McAlister, TCU

Draft Concerns: Route running refinement that could hinder separation at the next level

McAlister enters the draft with similar size and production as Doubs. He racked up 168 career catches for 3,067 yards across four seasons at Boise State (2022, 2023) and TCU (2024, 2025). McAlister doesn’t have the speed concerns that Doubs did, but he does face similar questions about his separation ability after generating a 57.9% separation rate against single coverage at TCU (52nd percentile), along with a 67.4 PFF receiving grade against man coverage.

McAlister excels against zone looks, where he tied for the ninth-best PFF receiving grade in the class in 2025 (80.7). He recorded a better PFF receiving grade on contested than Doubs (76.7 to Doubs' 69.4 and led the draft class with an 86.5 PFF receiving grade against pressure.

Like Doubs, McAlister flashed as an elite vertical threat, bringing in 46 passes beyond 10 yards for 1,172 yards (tied for seventh most) and 12 touchdowns. McAlister earned an 87.6 PFF receiving grade at the intermediate level and a 91.9 mark on targets beyond 20 yards.

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Khalil Shakir, Boise State (Buffalo Bills fourth-rounder in 2022)

Draft Concerns: Versatile but lack of physical traits makes him hard to project into a defined role

Shakir spent his entire college career at Boise State (2018-2021), finishing with at least 700 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. He earned a 91.7 PFF receiving grade over his final two seasons (sixth best), bringing in 129 passes for 13 touchdowns and 89 first downs in that span. He was also tough to bring down post-catch, averaging 6.0 yards after the catch per reception and gaining 302 yards after contact. Shakir forced 26 missed tackles and recorded 48 gains of 15-plus yards.

Boise State used Shakir in the slot (1,004 career snaps), often as a screen threat. He recorded 324 yards, three touchdowns and 18 first downs off 43 screen passes in his final three seasons. He has thrived in a similar role with the Bills, with an overall 82.4 PFF receiving grade since 2023 and a fourth-ranked 85.8 PFF receiving grade on screens. He ranks third in screen targets in that span (72), with 65 catches for 470 yards (second most) and 22 first downs (tied for most).

Due to his usage, his average target depth is only 5.1 yards over the past three seasons (second lowest since 2023). However, he ranks in the top five in yards gained after contact (721) and missed tackles forced (55), helping him average 7.3 yards after the catch per reception (third highest).

2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Draft Concerns: Projects more as an offensive weapon without a defined role rather than a true slot receiver

Branch is a speedster (4.35-second 40-yard time) who knows how to evade and pull away from defenders. After two seasons at USC (2023-2024), he broke out at Georgia with 81 catches for 811 yards. Like Shakir, Branch was a screen weapon, with his 46 such targets ranking first in the class.

Branch excelled in that role, earning a 97.2 PFF receiving grade on screens. He was also electric post-catch, ranking in the top five in yards after contact (261), yards after the catch (634) and missed tackles forced (20).

Branch was targeted much less beyond the line of scrimmage but earned 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades at each level. Most of those targets came within nine yards (21), where he caught 18 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 68 times from slot alignments in 2025, finishing with a fourth-ranked 88.2 PFF slot receiving grade.

Puka Nacua, BYU (Los Angeles Rams fifth-rounder in 2023)

Draft Concerns: Lacks speed, acceleration and elusiveness

Nacua began his college career at Washington (2019, 2020) before transferring to BYU for his final two seasons (2021, 2022). His stock rose behind a 90.7 PFF receiving grade (tied for fourth in the class). He caught 92 catches in that span for 1,430 yards with 58 first downs and 11 touchdowns.

Nacua was also a threat at any level of the field. Not only did he earn a 92.6 PFF receiving grade on targets beyond 10 yards (35 catches for 924 yards), but he was also a dangerous screen weapon (82.8 PFF receiving grade, seventh).

The now-24-year-old's separation rates raised concerns, particularly his 44.3% mark against man coverage (12th percentile). He eased that with a fifth-ranked 92.6 PFF receiving grade on contested passes, bringing in 16 of 27 such targets for 442 yards and 14 first downs.

None of the original concerns remain. Through his first three seasons, Nacua holds a PFF-record 95.5 receiving grade. He has been the definition of a matchup nightmare, ranking first in receiving yards (4,845), yards after the catch (2,089), yards after contact (1,093), missed tackles forced (68), gains of 15-plus yards (126) and yards per route run (3.16). He is also the league's highest-graded contested-catch player (96.2), slot receiver (96.7) and screen weapon (96.6).

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2026 NFL Draft Counterpart: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Draft Concerns: Lack of high-end speed, high drop rate

Concepcion is smaller than Nacua with better quickness and elite separation ability (96th percentile). A 9.0% career drop rate is Concepcion’s biggest red flag. However, he still racked up 114 catches for 1,379 yards, 15 touchdowns and a 72.9 PFF receiving grade. He forced 21 missed tackles, gained 349 yards after contact (eighth most) and recorded 33 gains of 15-plus yards between his time at North Carolina State (2023, 2024) and Texas A&M (2025).

Concepcion played primarily from the slot (1,083 snaps) but also earned a 71.9 PFF receiving grade across 86 outside targets. He brought in 53 of those passes for 790 yards, seven touchdowns and 22 explosive gains. He was a solid receiver on contested plays, too, bringing in 17 of 35 such targets for 10 touchdowns and a 75.6 PFF receiving grade.

The Texas A&M product logged 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades at every level beyond the line of scrimmage, grading out best from 20-plus yards, where he brought in 17 of 48 targets for 534 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed an ability to win against both coverage schemes, recording 78.0-plus PFF receiving grades against man (78.3) and zone (78.5) looks in 2025.