2024 NFL cornerback rankings ahead of Week 14

• Tarheeb Still climbs the rankings: Still’s breakout performance in Week 13 catapulted him from 33rd to 13th in the rankings, leapfrogging several rookies to claim the top spot among his peers.

• Marlon Humphrey still leads the way: The Ravens cornerback continues to excel at preventing separation, ranking sixth in Lockdown Percentage, ninth in successful coverage over expected (SCOE) and second in positive grade rate.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

If quarterback is the most important position on the football field, then limiting the effectiveness of that player is the most important thing a defense can do. A team can do this in two ways: It can pressure the passer to disrupt his timing, rhythm and accuracy, or it can shut down the opposing receivers.

Each week, after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top cornerbacks of the 2024 season.

Last year, these rankings combined PFF coverage grades with our Successful Coverage Over Expected (SCOE) metric, which measures how well each coverage defender performed on non-targeted coverage snaps. We grade every coverage defender’s ability to prevent separation, whether they are targeted on the play or not.

These rankings will utilize that same data this year but with play-level normalization and expectation adjustments. After all, matching up with a receiver is more difficult than covering running back, and playing man coverage is typically more difficult than matching in a zone.



Here are the top 32 cornerbacks for the 2024 season heading into Week 14.

Week 14 cornerback rankings