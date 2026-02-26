Buying, selling what we're hearing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Tyler Linderbaum seems likely to be headed elsewhere in free agency: Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta mentioned that Baltimore has already made a “market-setting” offer to Linderbaum, although the star center will have plenty of suitors and seems intent on testing free agency.

The Raiders should hold onto Maxx Crosby: Crosby is the only star player on one of the league's worst defenses, with his 386 quarterback pressures over the past five seasons being the fifth most in the NFL. If the Raiders hope to improve their results in the short term, keeping Crosby likely helps that process more than trading him.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Media sessions held by head coaches and general managers at the NFL Scouting Combine always offer intriguing insights about teams' intentions heading into the offseason. With free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, here are a handful of storylines coming out of the combine to buy or sell.

Raiders expect to retain EDGE Maxx Crosby

Verdict: Buy

Several storylines surround the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. They currently possess the second-most salary cap space in the NFL. They hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, likely earmarked for quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, the team’s most pressing matter centers on star edge defender Maxx Crosby, who is at the center of plenty of trade speculation.

General manager John Spytek said that he expects to retain Crosby, though he is always listening to trade offers. Financially, the Raiders would net more than $30 million in cap savings if they deal Crosby, but they don’t have a pressing need to do so.

Crosby is also the only star player on one of the league's worst defenses. His 386 quarterback pressures over the past five seasons are the fifth most in the NFL. If the Raiders hope to improve their results in the short term, keeping Crosby likely helps that process more than trading him.

No guarantee that WR A.J. Brown stays with Eagles

Verdict: Sell

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is no stranger to surprising trades. It was shocking to see the Titans deal him to Philadelphia on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown once again finds himself at the center of trade speculation after a frustrating season for the Eagles' offense, which ranked only 21st in success rate.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said he “can’t guarantee” that Brown, who earned a career-low 80.9 PFF overall grade in 2025, will be on the team’s roster next season. While offers will certainly be made, Philadelphia will have a hard time improving its offense in 2026 without Brown in the fold. A trade would also leave the team with a hefty amount of dead money on the salary cap.

The best option for the Eagles is to patch things up with Brown internally and see if new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion can reignite the offense.

Dolphins: Achane, Waddle staying. “Everything on the table” for Tagovailoa, Fitzpatrick

Verdict: Buy

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are tasked with jumpstarting a rebuild in Miami heading into their first offseason as leaders of the Dolphins organization. Major questions surround their most noteworthy personnel as the team balances retaining young talent and manufacturing financial flexibility.

It seems that star playmakers De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle are ticketed to stay in Miami as the cornerstones of their offense. Waddle, in particular, likely would’ve been traded during this past season if the team was willing to do so.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick seem less likely to be retained, given their hefty salary cap charges. Tagovailoa’s situation, whether it culminates in a trade or a release, will be particularly fascinating to watch unfold over the next few weeks.

Tua Tagovailoa's Career PFF Grades

Click here to explore Tua Tagovailoa's career in PFF Premium Stats!

QB C.J. Stroud not getting traded

Verdict: Buy

Stroud dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness in his third NFL season, which came to a head with two dreadful postseason performances in which he earned 56.6 and 27.3 PFF game grades. His shaky campaign has led to some speculation about whether he is a viable franchise quarterback worthy of a top-of-the-market deal.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio shut down any speculation about a trade, going so far as to call the rumors “moronic.” The Texans’ offensive line is likely to draw more of Caserio’s focus this offseason. As a team, Houston has ranked 19th or worse in PFF pass-blocking grade in each of the past three seasons.

C Tyler Linderbaum staying in Baltimore

Verdict: Sell

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be one of the most sought-after NFL free agents this offseason. Considering the franchise-tag compensation for offensive linemen is more commensurate with tackle salaries, the Ravens are extremely unlikely to go that route with Linderbaum.

Since entering the NFL in 2022, Linderbaum ranks in the 85th percentile or better in PFF run-blocking grade in gap and zone schemes. His PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets similarly places him in the 75th percentile.

General manager Eric DeCosta mentioned that Baltimore has already made a “market-setting” offer to Linderbaum in efforts to retain him. Linderbaum seems steadfast in testing an open market that includes several teams — potentially the Chargers, Giants and Raiders — that could be heavily interested in his services. There is a legitimate chance that Linderbaum will be wearing a different uniform in 2026.