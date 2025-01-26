AFC, NFC Championships: Anytime touchdown bets

Anytime touchdown bets allow you to wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during a game, giving you action until the final whistle.

PFF's picks for these bets are grounded in comprehensive analysis, factoring in player trends and usage, team performance, strength of opponent and other key data points to give you an edge.

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Robinson’s current betting price likely reflects a midseason stretch where his role in goal-to-go situations diminished, as he recorded just seven such carries from Week 11 through the end of the regular season. However, Robinson has reclaimed that role in the playoffs, with seven goal-to-go carries across two postseason games.

While the Eagles’ run defense has been stout overall this year, they’ll be without key linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was lost in their wild-card win against the Packers. Since then, their run defense has shown cracks, allowing Josh Jacobs and Kyren Williams to average well over five yards per carry.

For a Washington offense that has been efficient at the drive level, Robinson’s restored role in goal-to-go scenarios should lead to plenty of scoring opportunities, even against a tough opponent like Philadelphia.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

We’re going back to the well with Josh Allen in the anytime touchdown market as he continues to deliver. Since the second half of the season, the Bills have leaned heavily on the “tush-push” at the one-yard line, a strategy that has resulted in nearly 10 touchdowns during that span.

This complements Allen’s already dominant ability to rush in the red zone, where his run rate historically spikes, particularly in high-leverage playoff moments.

Against a formidable Chiefs run defense in a must-win game, the Bills will likely turn to Allen’s legs in critical short-yardage situations. With his proven success rate, Allen is more likely to score than the current market odds suggest, making this a strong bet.