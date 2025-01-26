All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

AFC, NFC Championships: Anytime touchdown bets

By Judah Fortgang

Anytime touchdown bets allow you to wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during a game, giving you action until the final whistle.

PFF's picks for these bets are grounded in comprehensive analysis, factoring in player trends and usage, team performance, strength of opponent and other key data points to give you an edge.

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Robinson’s current betting price likely reflects a midseason stretch where his role in goal-to-go situations diminished, as he recorded just seven such carries from Week 11 through the end of the regular season. However, Robinson has reclaimed that role in the playoffs, with seven goal-to-go carries across two postseason games.

While the Eagles’ run defense has been stout overall this year, they’ll be without key linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was lost in their wild-card win against the Packers. Since then, their run defense has shown cracks, allowing Josh Jacobs and Kyren Williams to average well over five yards per carry.

For a Washington offense that has been efficient at the drive level, Robinson’s restored role in goal-to-go scenarios should lead to plenty of scoring opportunities, even against a tough opponent like Philadelphia.

Subscribe to PFF today!

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

We’re going back to the well with Josh Allen in the anytime touchdown market as he continues to deliver. Since the second half of the season, the Bills have leaned heavily on the “tush-push” at the one-yard line, a strategy that has resulted in nearly 10 touchdowns during that span.

This complements Allen’s already dominant ability to rush in the red zone, where his run rate historically spikes, particularly in high-leverage playoff moments.

Against a formidable Chiefs run defense in a must-win game, the Bills will likely turn to Allen’s legs in critical short-yardage situations. With his proven success rate, Allen is more likely to score than the current market odds suggest, making this a strong bet.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.