Week 5 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2Y45B1B Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By PFF.com

Marlon Humphrey takes the top spot: The veteran cornerback ranks first in PFF's advanced coverage grade through four weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Advanced coverage grade through four weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 25 snaps)

Rank Cornerback Team Advanced Cov. Grade Advanced Cov. Grade Percentile
1 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 4.5194 96.1%
2 Christian Benford Buffalo Bills 4.4492 96.0%
3 D.J. Reed New York Jets 4.1003 94.7%
4 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs 3.8835 93.6%
5 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.4608 90.7%
6 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 3.1061 88.5%
7 Ja'Quan McMillian Denver Broncos 3.0286 87.9%
8 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.9933 87.5%
9 Riley Moss Denver Broncos 2.9084 86.8%
10 Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts 2.7764 85.6%
11 Amik Robertson Detroit Lions 2.7468 85.3%
12 Garrett Williams Arizona Cardinals 2.6861 84.7%
13 Kristian Fulton Los Angeles Chargers 2.6534 84.3%
14 Brandon Stephens Baltimore Ravens 2.6211 84.0%
15 Sauce Gardner New York Jets 2.5704 83.5%
16 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears 2.5404 83.3%
17 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 2.5386 83.2%
18 Alontae Taylor New Orleans Saints 2.4491 81.9%
19 Jourdan Lewis Dallas Cowboys 2.4268 81.7%
20 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 2.3802 81.0%
21 Jonathan Jones New England Patriots 2.3166 80.3%
22 Deommodore Lenoir San Francisco 49ers 2.2982 80.1%
23 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 2.2587 79.5%
24 Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders 2.1479 78.5%
25 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans 2.1419 78.4%
26 Mike Jackson Carolina Panthers 2.1410 78.3%
27 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins 2.1311 78.2%
28 Ja'Sir Taylor Los Angeles Chargers 2.1300 78.1%
29 Pat Surtain II Denver Broncos 2.0809 77.5%
30 Carlton Davis III Detroit Lions 2.0183 76.7%
31 Ja'Marcus Ingram Buffalo Bills 1.9743 75.9%
32 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs 1.9709 75.8%
33 Noah Igbinoghene Washington Commanders 1.9152 75.1%
34 Montaric Brown Jacksonville Jaguars 1.8837 74.7%
35 Isaac Yiadom San Francisco 49ers 1.8500 74.2%
36 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles 1.8381 74.1%
37 Tykee Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1.8026 73.6%
38 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 1.7524 73.0%
39 Mike Hughes Atlanta Falcons 1.7513 73.0%
40 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 1.7312 72.7%
41 Charvarius Ward San Francisco 49ers 1.6480 72.0%
42 Stephon Gilmore Minnesota Vikings 1.6474 72.0%
43 Mike Hilton Cincinnati Bengals 1.6213 71.7%
44 Tre Brown Seattle Seahawks 1.6198 71.6%
45 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints 1.5348 70.4%
Average 1.4910
46 Dax Hill Cincinnati Bengals 1.4760 69.6%
47 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles 1.4738 69.5%
48 Marcus Jones New England Patriots 1.4635 69.3%
49 Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 1.3662 68.1%
50 Samuel Womack III Indianapolis Colts 1.3492 67.9%
51 Roger McCreary Tennessee Titans 1.2100 66.0%
52 Deonte Banks New York Giants 1.2091 65.9%
53 Donte Jackson Pittsburgh Steelers 1.1829 65.5%
54 Tre'Davious White Los Angeles Rams 1.1779 65.4%
55 Quentin Lake Los Angeles Rams 1.1679 65.2%
56 Jack Jones Las Vegas Raiders 1.1261 64.6%
57 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 1.1237 64.6%
58 Rasul Douglas Buffalo Bills 1.1185 64.5%
59 Jaycee Horn Carolina Panthers 1.0582 63.5%
60 Kamari Lassiter Houston Texans 1.0560 63.4%
61 Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 1.0437 63.3%
62 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons 1.0257 63.1%
63 Greg Newsome II Cleveland Browns 0.9758 62.5%
64 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots 0.9556 62.3%
65 Ronald Darby Jacksonville Jaguars 0.9052 61.4%
66 Troy Hill Carolina Panthers 0.8843 61.0%
67 Keisean Nixon Green Bay Packers 0.8720 60.8%
68 Paulson Adebo New Orleans Saints 0.8229 60.0%
69 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis Colts 0.7683 59.3%
70 Shaquill Griffin Minnesota Vikings 0.7359 58.8%
71 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks 0.6555 57.7%
72 Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 0.5823 57.0%
73 Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 0.5498 56.6%
74 Starling Thomas V Arizona Cardinals 0.4950 55.9%
75 Jakorian Bennett Las Vegas Raiders 0.4729 55.7%
76 Mike Sainristil Washington Commanders 0.4400 55.3%
77 Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons 0.4289 55.2%
78 Byron Murphy Jr. Minnesota Vikings 0.4111 55.0%
79 Tyrique Stevenson Chicago Bears 0.2927 53.5%
80 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 0.2241 52.2%
81 Cor'Dale Flott New York Giants 0.1997 51.9%
82 Eric Stokes Green Bay Packers 0.0758 47.5%
83 Asante Samuel Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 0.0345 40.6%
84 Nate Wiggins Baltimore Ravens 0.0050 27.8%
85 L'Jarius Sneed Tennessee Titans -0.0291 17.2%
86 Michael Carter II New York Jets -0.0776 10.4%
87 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys -0.0943 9.4%
88 Caelen Carson Dallas Cowboys -0.2253 6.1%
89 Cam Taylor-Britt Cincinnati Bengals -0.7027 3.1%
90 Sean Murphy-Bunting Arizona Cardinals -0.7730 2.8%
91 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins -1.0279 1.9%
92 Cobie Durant Los Angeles Rams -1.3237 1.2%
93 Martin Emerson Jr. Cleveland Browns -1.3966 1.1%

 

