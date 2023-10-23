A statistical review of NFL Week 7: Ravens torch the Lions through the air, Eagles get the better of the Dolphins and more

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 7 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.
Click below to jump to a game:
DET@BLT | BUF@NE | ATL@TB | CLV@IND | WAS@NYG
LV@CHI | PIT@LAR | ARZ@SEA | GB@DEN | LAC@KC | MIA@PHI
Baltimore Ravens 38, Detroit Lions 6
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 25
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Atlanta Falcons 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Cleveland Browns 39, Indianapolis Colts 38
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New York Giants 14, Washington Commanders 7
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Chicago Bears 30, Las Vegas Raiders 12
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Rams 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 10
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Denver Broncos 19, Green Bay Packers 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary