Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

A statistical review of NFL Week 7: Ravens torch the Lions through the air, Eagles get the better of the Dolphins and more

2T31993 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates his seven-yard rush for a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Nelson Agholor during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Timo Riske
Oct 23, 2023

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 7 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click below to jump to a game:

DET@BLT | BUF@NE | ATL@TB | CLV@IND | WAS@NYG
LV@CHI | PIT@LAR | ARZ@SEA | GB@DEN | LAC@KC | MIA@PHI

Baltimore Ravens 38, Detroit Lions 6

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 25

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Atlanta Falcons 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Cleveland Browns 39, Indianapolis Colts 38

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New York Giants 14, Washington Commanders 7

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Chicago Bears 30, Las Vegas Raiders 12

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Rams 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 10

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Denver Broncos 19, Green Bay Packers 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 7 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.