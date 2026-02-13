2026 NFL Free Agency: 5 signings that just make sense

Alec Pierce would change the Titans' offensive dynamic: Tennessee and Cam Ward leaned on young weapons last year. Pierce would be a veteran deep threat for the young passer.

Mike McDaniel knows the value of a game-changing center: After reaping the rewards of Aaron Brewer's signing in Miami last offseason, McDaniel could do the same by pushing for Linderbaum's addition to the Chargers.

NFL free agency is just around the corner. Every team will be scouring the market to find players, at the right value, who can help them win a championship.

Sometimes, the player-team matches feel so obvious that they almost need to happen. Here, we’ll list a handful of potential matches where a player can significantly help a potential suitor.

The Chargers' porous interior offensive line was the main reason that the team fell short of its postseason expectations. Justin Herbert was under pressure more than 43% of the time. Only the Browns earned a worse PFF pass-blocking grade. And to cap it all off, the Chargers’ 37.3 team PFF run-blocking grade was the worst mark by any team in a season in the PFF era (since 2006). Their Super Bowl aspirations won’t be fulfilled without major improvement up front.

Los Angeles is currently armed with the second-most effective cap space in the NFL. That should allow the front office to approach a top-of-market option like center Tyler Linderbaum. Since the Ravens drafted him in 2022, Linderbaum ranks fourth among qualified centers in PFF overall grade. He has also played 1,000 snaps in each of his first four seasons and would be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s outside-zone run scheme. McDaniel acquired an impact center in Aaron Brewer last season in Miami. He should vouch for doing the same with Linderbaum in Los Angeles.

The Bengals’ front seven is in dire need of help, especially if Trey Hendrickson departs in free agency. Their linebacker unit was a massive problem this season in all facets. Led mostly by rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, Cincinnati’s linebackers ranked last in the NFL in PFF overall grade. They could use a true leader in the middle of their defense, and the free-agent market is flush with options.

Cincinnati could be wise to aggressively pursue Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd, who is fresh off a career-best season at 27 years old. Lloyd’s 88.4 PFF overall grade ranked third among all qualified linebackers this season. He was also one of just three linebackers to rank in the top 12 in PFF run-defense grade and PFF coverage grade. Assuming he can maintain something close to that level of production, Lloyd would be a great fit as the new leader of the Bengals’ defense.

The Titans found some young weapons for Cam Ward to throw to this past season, including rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. However, Tennessee still ranked just 27th as a team in PFF receiving grade and 26th in yards per reception. Ward is a vertical passer who likes to attack defenses downfield. The Titans could look to add an in-division player to jumpstart their passing game.

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce led all qualified players in yards per reception (21.3) in 2025. His 95.4 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard throws ranked fifth among all wide receivers. Tennessee is armed with the most salary cap space in the NFL, and Calvin Ridley is a potential cut candidate. The Titans can afford to attack the top of the wide receiver market, and Pierce would add instant credibility to their receiving corps.

Baltimore is in desperate need of pass-rush help after ranking 29th this past season in PFF pass-rush grade, pressure rate and pass-rush win rate. The Ravens aren’t blessed with a ton of salary cap space, and they do have several other roster areas to address, so they’ll need to find value on the free-agent market.

One veteran option could be Khalil Mack, who is coming off another productive season and has familiarity with Baltimore’s new head coach, Jesse Minter. Mack is still fully capable of playing 600 to 700 snaps and offering solid production. His 67.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025 wasn’t spectacular, but it was better than that of most of Baltimore’s edge rushers. Mack is also still an excellent run defender. The Ravens have a history of bringing in aging pass rushers as productive part-timers. Mack could be next in line.

The Rams' secondary was a big reason why the team fell short of the Super Bowl. For the season, they ranked third in the NFL in PFF coverage grade, but from Week 13 onward, they ranked just 19th. Struggles at cornerback, where a cast of characters played for Los Angeles all season, left the Rams with an incomplete defense that cost them in big moments.

Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean is arguably the top cornerback on the market. He earned a 75.9 PFF coverage grade this season while picking off three passes. He is still just 29 years old and has earned at least a 72.5 PFF coverage grade in each of his seven NFL seasons. Dean has historically excelled in zone coverage, which fits with a Rams defense that runs zone at the second-highest rate in the NFL.