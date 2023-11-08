Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings, Bengals among teams with the most at stake in Week 10

2T5J99D Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 5th Nov, 2023. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (0) tried to catch up during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Credit Image: © Debby Wong/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Timo Riske
Nov 8, 2023

• Chiefs out in front in the AFC: The Kansas City Chiefs have a 40% chance of securing the top seed in the AFC, according to PFF's model.

• A massive week for the Vikings: The Minnesota Vikings have a 70% chance of making the playoffs with a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, but their chances will fall to just 41% with a loss.

Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The current situation ahead of Week 10

Current AFC playoff standings
  1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
  2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
  4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
  6. Cleveland Browns (5-3)
  7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
Current NFC playoff standings
  1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
  2. Detroit Lions (6-2)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
  4. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
  5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
  6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
  7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
PFF's power rankings tool includes strength of schedule metrics, projected win totals, playoff and Super Bowl projections and more.

The projections

Naturally, it’s unlikely the playoff picture will remain constant over the remainder of the season. And that’s why it makes sense to look at the projected playoff picture — the estimated chances PFF gives each team to make the playoffs.

The following charts show the projected playoff chances for each team alongside the playoff leverage, i.e., how the playoff chances would change with a win or loss.

The logos show the current playoff chances. The points to the right of the logos indicate the chances after a win, and the points to the left indicate the chances after a loss.

AFC PLAYOFF CHANCES

NFC PLAYOFF CHANCES

TEAMS WITH THE MOST AT STAKE IN WEEK 10

Team Chances with win Chances with loss Leverage
Minnesota Vikings 74% 41% 33%
Cincinnati Bengals 70% 39% 31%
Buffalo Bills 60% 29% 31%
Seattle Seahawks 82% 52% 30%
Cleveland Browns 73% 43% 30%
New York Jets 54% 25% 29%

Playoff scenarios

Home-field advantage

Teams that hold the No. 1 seed in the conference have a huge advantage going into the playoffs. Here are the most likely teams to do that.

AFC % NFC %
Kansas City Chiefs 40% Philadelphia Eagles 70%
Baltimore Ravens 27% Detroit Lions 13%
Jacksonville Jaguars 15% San Francisco 49ers 7%
Cincinnati Bengals 6% Dallas Cowboys 5%
Two wild cards for the same division

With the introduction of the seventh playoff seed, we've become accustomed to seeing three playoff teams from the same division. This has happened every year since 2020, when the playoffs were extended.

As of now, the AFC North has the best chance to pull it off, as all four teams of that division are positioned to make a playoff push come December. The AFC North features three playoff teams in the majority of our simulations. All four teams from that division make it to the playoffs 6% of the time. Here are the chances for each division to send three teams to the playoffs:

AFC NFC
North 56% 9%
East 5% 15%
South 3% 2%
West 2% 3%

Looking ahead to draft season

There are a few teams whose playoff chances are already bleak. But don’t fret — there is always the offseason and, most importantly, the draft.

The following teams have the biggest chance of picking first overall:
The following teams have the biggest chance of picking first overall:
Here are the chances of selecting inside the top five:
