10 highest-graded players from NFL conference championship games

With a Super Bowl in sight, the rookie Worthy enjoyed a career-best game against the Bills.



Hurts led all quarterbacks in PFF passing grade this weekend (91.6), completing 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. Twenty of his attempts came from a clean pocket, from which he completed 17 passes with two big-time throws.

Hurts gained only 16 yards on the ground as he was bothered by a knee injury, but he was more than effective, scoring three times on 10 carries and picking up five first downs.

Jalen Hurts: Postseason PFF Grades

2. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (91.5)

Johnson did not allow a single pressure on 33 pass-blocking snaps and led the position in both PFF pass-blocking (83.1) grade and PFF run-blocking grade (92.2). He has the second-highest PFF run-blocking grade (84.5) heading into the Super Bowl.

Jones recorded two sacks against Buffalo and finished the game with eight pressures. He recorded a 31.3% pass-rush win rate against true pass sets and led all defensive linemen in the conference championship round with a 91.9 PFF pass-rush grade.

Jones has been the highest-graded pass-rushing defensive lineman this postseason (90.7) — and the only interior defender with a PFF pass-rush grade above 90.0. He has generated a 16.4% pressure rate and ranks second in win rate against true pass sets (22.9%).

4. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (90.1)

Worthy had the best game of his rookie season, with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Each of his catches moved the chains, and he had two explosive gains of 20-plus yards. Most of his production came against single coverage: five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 5.5 yards after the catch per reception and generated a 156.8 passer rating when targeted.

5. TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (88.3)

Goedert caught seven of eight targets for 85 yards and four first downs in the NFC Championship game, his best output since Week 3. He had two catches of 15-plus yards and averaged 8.1 yards after the catch per reception. Goedert was targeted five times against zone coverage, hauling in each one for 67 yards and three first downs. He owns a 79.7 PFF receiving grade against zone looks this postseason (second best), securing 11 of 12 targets for 115 yards (all first among tight ends).

Brown allowed three pressures to the Chiefs and earned a 77.2 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (third best among tackles). He was excellent in the run game, earning an 88.0 PFF grade in zone schemes (second) and an 85.9 grade in gap looks (first). Brown was the only lineman this weekend to earn an 85.0-plus PFF grade in both run phases.

Highest-Graded Tackles in Conference Championship Games

7. CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles (85.5)

DeJean recorded an 87.2 PFF coverage grade (first) in his best performance of the playoffs. He was targeted seven times and allowed five completions for just 32 yards while forcing two incompletions and breaking up two passes.

8. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (84.5)

Barkley took two carries for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 60-yard score on his first touch of the game. He rushed for a third touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and finished his day with 15 carries for 118 yards. Barkley gained five first downs, forced five missed tackles and averaged 6.0 yards after contact per attempt (first).

Barkley has rushed for at least 115 yards in every game this postseason. He has five touchdowns and seven runs of 15-plus yards.

9. LB Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles (82.0)

Burks earned the highest coverage grade among linebackers this weekend (84.4). He allowed a 24-yard completion to Dyami Brown late in the first quarter and not much else, finishing the day with only 37 yards surrendered in coverage. Burks recorded eight tackles with seven stops (first) but also missed three tackles.

Burks has a 73.7 PFF overall grade this postseason — as well as the highest PFF coverage grade (74.1) among remaining linebackers. He’s allowed seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards and is the only Super Bowl linebacker with a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade.

Ertz led all conference championship tight ends with 11 catches for 104 yards, both season highs. Nine of his targets came in the slot, where he secured seven catches, all for first downs. Ertz led Washington with 15 targets, moved the chains nine times and recorded two catches of 15-plus yards. He exits the playoffs with a 76.6 PFF receiving grade, second on the team.