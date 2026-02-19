Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
Highest-graded tackles from the 2025 NFL season: Penei Sewell leads the pack
By Bradley Locker
  • Penei Sewell tops the list yet again: Sewell led qualified tackles in overall PFF grade for the second time in three years.

The value of a premium tackle has never been higher around the NFL, which is reflected in the position’s skyrocketing salaries. As the 2025 season showcased, it also may be a golden age of talent along the perimeter of offensive lines.

Below are the 20 highest-graded tackles from last campaign based on overall PFF grade. Note that in order to qualify, players had to play at least 700 snaps.

1. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions – 95.2

For the second time in the last three years, Sewell finished as the league’s foremost tackle. His 95.2 overall PFF grade was not only a career high, but also tied Jordan Mailata as the second-highest at the position in the last 10 years. Sewell’s 96.8 PFF run-blocking mark led all qualified offensive linemen, and he also allowed just 19 pressures across 601 pass-blocking snaps.

2. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 92.7

Wirfs played a career-low 778 snaps while battling knee and oblique injuries, but he was as good as ever when on the field. His 92.7 overall PFF grade was the best of his six-year career, as was his 91.6 PFF run-blocking grade. Wirfs didn’t miss much of a beat in pass protection either, permitting only two sacks on 441 opportunities.

3. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – 91.1

Even at age 37 and coming off a season derailed by injury, Williams was in peak form in 2025. He earned a 91.0 overall PFF grade or better for the fifth time in the last six seasons, and he placed in the top-seven in both PFF run- and pass-blocking grades. Arguably the best tackle of the era, Williams continues to defy expectations.

4. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos – 90.4

Bolles broke out in 2025, thanks in large part due to his fantastic work in pass protection. His 3.0% pressure rate surrendered was the best among qualified tackles, and he was the only true tackle not to permit a sack this season. Bolles was also masterful in the run game with an 82.3 PFF run-blocking grade and a 12.4% impact block rate.

5. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants – 90.3

Thomas missed the first few weeks of the year while recovering from a foot injury, but he wasn’t hampered whatsoever when he returned. His 90.3 overall PFF grade tied the highest of his career, and he placed inside the top eight at the position in both pass- and run-blocking grades. Thomas’ finest work came via the air, as his 3.1% pressure rate allowed trailed only Bolles.

6. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles – 87.7

Last year’s best tackle by overall grade, Mailata comes in at sixth on the heels of another terrific campaign. The Eagles star finished with at least an 82.3 grade in both PFF pass- and run-blocking, each of which was sixth among qualifiers. While Mailata did permit eight more pressures than last year, he still gave up only two sacks and four hurries on an amplified 566 opportunities.

7. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders – 84.7

Tunsil proved he was worth the price of acquisition in his first season with the Commanders. The former Texan posted the highest overall grade of his career, primarily due to his elite pass protection. Tunsil allowed just 15 pressures and two sacks on 490 pass-blocking snaps, culminating in an 88.9 PFF pass-blocking grade — which trailed just Bolles among tackles.

T-8. Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers – 84.2

The 49ers gave McKivitz a three-year, $45 million extension last offseason, and he played potentially beyond that price tag in 2025. The 29-year-old set career highs in overall PFF grade and run-blocking grade (90.4), and his 16.4% impact run-block rate was the fifth-best among tackles. While McKivitz did permit four sacks and 38 pressures, his 740 pass-blocking snaps tied for the sixth-most among tackles, which renders his performance that much better.

T-8. Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams – 84.2

The Rams re-signed Jackson to a lucrative three-year deal last spring, and he was yet again strong in protecting Matthew Stafford’s blindside. Jackson’s 84.2 overall PFF grade was a new watermark for him, and he also improved his run-blocking with a career-best 86.1 grade. Further, Jackson was sound again in pass protection with a 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 96.7 pass-blocking efficiency score.

10. Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts – 82.0

Another young, ascending tackle who inked a humongous deal, Raimann indicated that the Colts should have no buyer’s remorse. For the third straight year, Raimann produced at least an 82.0 overall PFF grade, notching at least a 78.7 grade in both pass- and run-blocking. While his eight sacks allowed tied for the sixth-most among tackles, his 5.6% pressure rate tied for 23rd — meaning that he wasn’t beaten very often on a down-to-down basis.

11. Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings – 81.6

The Vikings’ new-look offensive line didn’t live up to expectations, mostly due to injury — which also affected O’Neill’s availability. But when suiting up, O’Neill was reliable yet again in Minnesota. His 81.6 overall PFF grade was the second-best of his career, and his 84.5 PFF run-blocking score slotted ninth among qualified tackles. Moreover, O’Neill’s 5.0% pressure rate was the 15th-best among tackles to play 400 or more pass-blocking snaps.

T-12. Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers – 81.0

One of the most underrated linemen in football, Moton kept on chugging along last year with the NFC South-winning Panthers. Moton’s 81.0 overall PFF grade was his best since 2020, and he earned at least a 78.0 grade in both pass- and run-blocking. Likewise, Moton ranked inside the top 15 in both pressure rate allowed and impact block rate, emphasizing his well-rounded talent as one of the sport’s best right tackles.

T-12. Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks – 81.0

Lucas’ major leap coincided with the Seahawks’ run to winning the Super Bowl, which likely wasn’t a coincidence. After producing nothing better than a 68.4 overall grade through his first three seasons, Lucas broke out with an 81.0 overall PFF grade and an 84.1 PFF run-blocking mark. The right tackle was especially great in the playoffs, securing a 91.0 overall grade and allowing just two pressures in three games before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

14. Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears – 80.8

A former top-10 pick, Wright put his touted talent on full display in his first year under Ben Johnson’s auspices. Wright earned at least a 79.3 overall PFF grade for the second straight year, and his 3.4% pressure rate given up tied for fourth among qualified tackles. Wright was also a monster in the run game with an 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade and an 18.3% impact block rate, the third-best at the position.

15. Warren McClendon Jr., Los Angeles Rams – 78.7

McClendon was hardly known by football fans prior to the middle of last year, but his play was resoundingly good. After starter Rob Havenstein went down in Week 11, McClendon assumed the Rams’ right tackle spot and never looked back. The former fifth-round pick was a mauler on the ground with an 81.9 PFF run-blocking grade, and his 4.5% pressure rate surrendered ranked 10th among qualified tackles. McClendon’s performance may have been good enough to convince the Rams into making him their long-term right tackle.

16. Mike McGlinchey, Denver Broncos – 78.1

Perhaps it’s no shocker that both Broncos tackles made this list considering how elite the team’s offensive line was. McGlinchey elevated his play to his highest overall PFF grade since 2020, and his 81.7 PFF run-blocking grade was the 14th-best among qualified tackles. While McGlinchey did permit 42 pressures, his 806 pass-blocking snaps were the most of any tackle, and only two became sacks.

17. Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks – 77.6

Cross became one of the five highest-paid tackles in football last offseason, and his 2025 campaign underscored why. The former first-round pick posted a 77.6 overall PFF grade or better for the second straight year, and his 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade was the ninth-best at his position. Although he did miss time due to injury, Cross still improved his pass-blocking efficiency score from 96.0 to 97.1.

18. Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills – 76.7

Brown has become one of several anchors along the Bills’ impressive offensive line. Registering at least a 76.7 overall PFF grade for the second straight season, Brown was a people-mover in the run game with a 14.2% impact block rate. Although his PFF pass-blocking grade dwindled to 61.7 because of his 7.5% pressure rate, Brown gave up no more than two pressures in nine contests. In other words, his bad games tended to cause an avalanche, but he was still solid overall.

19. Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals – 76.6

While turmoil befell the Cardinals yet again, Johnson remained a silver lining on the team. He secured at least a 72.9 PFF pass- and run-blocking grade for the second straight season. Also, Johnson placed in the 65th percentile in negatively-graded run blocks and in the 58th percentile on pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. The former sixth overall pick is slated to receive a massive extension this summer.

20. Morgan Moses, New England Patriots – 76.1

One of four newcomers on a remodeled Patriots offensive line, Moses’ veteran presence was exactly what Drake Maye needed. The former Jet bounced back from a down 2024 with a 78.7 PFF run-blocking grade and a 71.0 PFF pass-blocking mark, giving up only two sacks and five hurries all year. Moses also continued to perform in the playoffs despite poor outings from New England’s offense, permitting only one sack and five pressures across 160 pass-blocking snaps. 

