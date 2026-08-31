Highest-graded rookies from the 2026 NFL preseason

Fernando Carmona looked the part: The Titans‘ fifth-round pick secured an 85.0-plus PFF grade in both pass protection and run-blocking.

A pair of Vikings defenders make the list: Safety Jacob Thomas and linebacker Jacob Roberts both far outplayed their undrafted free agent status.

With the NFL preseason now in the books, it’s time to take a look at which rookies have impressed the most in August. This is a list that we have updated on a weekly basis throughout preseason, and have adjusted the snap threshold accordingly each week. For this week, a player must have been on the field for at least 45 snaps in the preseason.

Here are the highest-graded rookies in the NFL after preseason Week 3.

1. S Jacob Thomas, Minnesota Vikings – 92.7

Thomas saw just seven snaps in the Vikings’ preseason finale, but has thoroughly impressed as an undrafted free agent this summer. He has recorded both an interception and a pass breakup in coverage, and managed to avoid missing any tackles, earning a 92.7 PFF grade.

2. G Fernando Carmona, Tennessee Titans – 90.5

The Titans’ fifth-round draft pick started all three of their preseason games, with each of his 62 snaps coming at right guard. He allowed just one pressure 40 pass-blocking snaps and netted PFF grades above 85.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker.

3. EDGE Darryl Peterson, Los Angeles Rams – 89.6

An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Peterson has been on the field for 111 snaps this preseason and shined both against the run and as a pass-rusher. He has racked up seven total pressures from 68 pass-rushing snaps and recorded six tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

4. RB Greg Desrosiers Jr., Los Angeles Chargers – 88.5

An undrafted free agent out of Memphis, Desrosiers had his best game of the preseason this past week. He turned nine carries into 118 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards after contact per carry and forcing a ridiculous eight missed tackles on those nine rushing attempts.

5. CB Kenneth Harris, Indianapolis Colts – 86.6

Harris began the preseason with the New England Patriots before closing it out with the Colts this past week. His lone game in Indianapolis was impressive, with him securing a 91.2 PFF coverage grade. Harris allowed just two receptions for 12 yards and recorded a pair of pass breakups from five throws into his coverage.

6. CB Mory Bamba, New York Jets – 86.0

Bamba hasn’t played since the opening preseason game, having missed the past two due to a knee injury, but appeared enough in the opening game to qualify snap-wise. He registered an 89.1 PFF coverage grade, recording a pair of pass breakups and surrendering four receptions on 10 targets from 29 snaps in coverage.

7. LB Jacob Roberts, Minnesota Vikings – 85.8

Roberts’ grade is heavily driven by a strong first game for the Vikings, and the undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest ends the preseason with PFF grades above 75.0 both as a run defender and in coverage. He didn’t miss any tackles in preseason and tallied six tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

8. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Green Bay Packers – 85.8

The former Florida Gator started the Packers’ preseason finale, and it turned into his best game of the summer. He averaged 2.96 yards per route run in the preseason and caught all nine of the catchable targets thrown his way.

9. WR Camden Brown, Dallas Cowboys – 85.4

Brown averaged 4.74 yards per route run and 27.7 yards per reception in preseason, helping him earn an 84.8 PFF receiving grade. It could have been even better for the undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, too, with one dropped pass on seven catchable targets.

10. EDGE Eric O'Neill, Detroit Lions – 85.2

The former Rutgers edge defender earned an 85.2 PFF grade this preseason and was impressive across all three games, generating a PFF grade above 70.0 in all three. He totaled six pressures from 53 pass-rushing snaps and recorded three tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

11. WR Ja’Mori Maclin, Buffalo Bills – 84.6

Maclin finished an 85.7 PFF receiving grade in the preseason, converting six targets into four receptions for 129 yards. He averaged 4.78 yards per route run and 32.3 yards per reception, largely thanks to a 71-yard reception in the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas didn’t miss any tackles from 102 snaps on the field this preseason and came away with an interception in coverage. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State merited a 74.6 PFF coverage grade and saw 46 snaps on special teams, too.

13. EDGE T.J. Parker, Buffalo Bills – 83.8

The 35th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft had his best game of the preseason this past week, notching a 91.7 PFF grade in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ends the preseason with four total pressures from 37 pass-rushing snaps and a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

14. RB Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders – 83.8

Washington has had a really strong preseason, averaging 7.3 yards per carry from 23 rushing attempts. He has forced seven missed tackles and averaged 5.96 yards after contact per carry, helping him to an 89.5 PFF rushing grade.

15. CB Michael Coats Jr., Cleveland Browns – 83.7

Coats missed the Browns’ preseason finale with an ankle injury, but makes this list off the back of his performances in the first two weeks. On the field for 33 coverage snaps, he allowed just two receptions from six targets and recorded both an interception and a pass breakup.