Highest-graded NFL rookies after Week 2 of the 2026 preseason 

Jacob Thomas leads the pack: The Vikings safety has netted a 90.9 PFF coverage grade throughout August.

Mike Washington Jr. has turned heads: The Raiders running back has averaged a gaudy 7.1 yards after contact per attempt.

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With the second full slate of games in the NFL preseason in the books, it’s time to take a look at which rookies have impressed the most so far. This is a list that we will update on a weekly basis throughout preseason, and will modify the snap threshold accordingly each week. For this week, a player must have been on the field for at least 30 snaps so far this preseason.

Here are the highest-graded rookies in the NFL after preseason Week 2.

1. S Jacob Thomas, Minnesota Vikings: 92.2

The highest-graded rookie in the NFL through the first two weeks of preseason, Thomas has earned a 90.9 PFF coverage grade and a 72.4 PFF run-defense grade. He has made three tackles resulting in a defensive stop and recorded an interception and a pass breakup.

Beck hasn’t played since the Hall of Fame Game that saw him generate a 91.7 PFF grade and produce three big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays. However, he saw enough snaps in that game to qualify for this list for at least another week.

3. T Diego Pounds, Baltimore Ravens: 90.9

Pounds is the highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL so far this preseason. He has been on the field for 15 pass-blocking snaps and has yet to allow a sack hit or hurry. He’s also produced a 91.1 PFF run-blocking grade on 19 run-blocking snaps.

4. QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders: 90.8

Kaliakmanis followed up a solid debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 with an even better showing in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. So far this preseason, he is averaging 10.4 yards per attempt and has an 8.0% big-time throw rate.

Stribling is tied for fourth among all NFL players with 13 targets so far this preseason. He has been targeted early in games, and has caught 11 passes for 109 yards while averaging 4.95 yards per route run.

6. WR Camden Brown, Dallas Cowboys, 89.7

Browns ranks fourth among all wide receivers to see five targets with a 5.15 yards-per-route-run average this preseason. He has caught five passes for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

7. RB Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders: 88.5

Washington leads all NFL running backs with at least five preseason carries with a 90.3 PFF rushing grade. He is averaging 7.9 yards per carry, with 7.1 of those yards coming after contact. He has also forced six missed tackles, tied for fifth among running backs.

Rivers, a fifth-round pick out of Duke, has impressed through two preseason games. On the field for 40 coverage snaps, he has been targeted six times but allowed only two receptions for six yards while recording a pair of pass breakups. He has allowed an NFL passer rating of just 42.4.

9. LB Bangally Kamara, Minnesota Vikings: 87.0

Kamara has been all over the field through two preseason games, particularly as a run defender, where he has earned an 86.4 PFF grade. He has yet to miss a tackle and has recorded nine tackles resulting in a defensive stop, leading all players in preseason.

10. CB Ayden Garnes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 86.9

Garnes has compiled a 90.4 PFF coverage grade so far this preseason, having been targeted seven times from 53 coverage snaps. He has surrendered four receptions for 54 yards, but has given up an NFL passer rating of just 42.3. He has yet to allow a touchdown while recording a pass breakup and interception.

11. T Albert Reese IV, Carolina Panthers: 86.5

Reese has played 140 snaps so far this preseason, all at right tackle, with the Mississippi State undrafted free agent registering a 92.6 PFF run-blocking grade that leads all offensive lineman. He has also been solid in pass protection, giving up just two hurries from 104 pass-blocking snaps.

12. G Fernando Carmona, Tennessee Titans: 86.3

A fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, Carmona has seen 47 snaps so far this preseason, with all of them coming at right guard. He has merited PFF grades above 80.0 both as a run-blocker and in pass protection, and has allowed just one pressure from 31 pass-blocking snaps.

13. CB Mory Bamba, New York Jets: 86.0

Bamba didn’t play this week, but suited up on enough snaps the previous week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep his spot on this list. He was targeted 10 times from just 29 coverage snaps, allowing 54 yards on four receptions, but came away with a pair of pass breakups and two tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

14. EDGE Cameron Robertson, Arizona Cardinals: 84.9

An undrafted free agent out of SMU, Robertson has racked up seven total pressures from 50 pass-rushing snaps through three preseason games. He has tallied three tackles resulting in a defensive stop, with all three coming in the recent game against the Dallas Cowboys that saw him finish with a 90.1 PFF grade.

15. WR Trebor Pena, Jacksonville Jaguars: 84.9

An undrafted free agent out of Penn State, Pena has caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way this preseason, totalling 130 yards and a touchdown. He has averaged 6.84 yards per route run, the best mark among all players in the NFL with at least five preseason targets.