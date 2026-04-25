De’Zhaun Stribling is the first pick of the second round: De’Zhaun Stribling, the first pick of the second round, lands in a strong situation with the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver fits well in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and was selected earlier than expected.

Tight ends ruled the day: Seven tight ends were selected within the first 73 picks for the first time in more than 50 years, which should increase the use of 12 and 13 personnel across the league and hurt third wide receivers on depth charts.

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The second day of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the fantasy football landscape is already shifting. Rounds 2 and 3 featured several key developments, from top rookies landing in strong situations to veterans facing new competition, that will impact draft boards this summer.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest fantasy winners and losers after Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stribling was once ranked 20th in my dynasty rookie wide receiver rankings, but he was the sixth wide receiver selected, landing in San Francisco with the first pick of the second round. He is a big-bodied receiver who impressed at the combine, running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and posting a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

He projects as an X receiver in the NFL, a role currently held by Mike Evans. Stribling will likely rotate with Evans at times as a rookie, which limits his initial fantasy value. However, Evans is unlikely to remain with the 49ers beyond a season or two, giving Stribling a path to a long-term starting role in a Kyle Shanahan offense with Brock Purdy at quarterback. There is a chance he could become the 49ers’ top receiving option by 2027.

The second round and early third round were not kind to fantasy managers with early second-round picks in dynasty rookie drafts. No running backs were selected in this range, and most wide receivers landed with teams that did not have a direct need at the position. Antonio Williams of the Washington Commanders and Malachi Fields of the New York Giants project as backups, while Germie Bernard will likely be limited to three-receiver sets.

Douglas may have the best chance to play in two-receiver sets as a rookie among Day 2 wide receivers, outside of Denzel Boston, who landed with the Cleveland Browns after falling out of the first round. Douglas was not very productive in college but posted excellent measurables, including a 6-foot-4 frame, a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 10-foot-6 broad jump and 10.13-inch hands.

He projects as an X receiver, and Miami does not have a clear option at that spot on the roster. The three biggest names — Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington — profile more as Z or slot types. New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has a track record of productive X receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk with the San Francisco 49ers and Nico Collins with the Houston Texans.

Miami also drafted Chris Bell 19 picks later, but he suffered an injury late last season that could limit his availability early. Douglas may not be the best long-term option, but he should be more productive than a typical third-round wide receiver.

An hour before Day 2 of the draft, Reed agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with $20 million guaranteed with the Packers, signaling he will be a key part of Green Bay’s plans moving forward.

Last season, Reed was limited by injuries and competition. Both Dontayvion Wicks and Matthew Golden saw significant playing time in the slot. Wicks is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Golden is expected to play outside, replacing Romeo Doubs, who is now with the New England Patriots.

Reed could see more snaps in two-receiver sets. He has largely been limited to 11 personnel, which has hurt his fantasy value. Given the Packers’ lack of depth at the position, Reed could serve as the primary backup to both Golden and Watson in 12 personnel, leading to more routes and increased production.

Jeudy was the clear top wide receiver for Cleveland last season, totaling 602 receiving yards on 50 receptions, while no other wide receiver recorded more than 21 receptions. Cleveland’s only free-agent addition was Tylan Wallace, who has 22 career receptions in five seasons.

Cleveland added KC Concepcion in the first round, putting Jeudy’s role as the top wide receiver in question, though his starting job initially appeared safe. The Browns doubled down at the position by selecting Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick. Boston projects as an X receiver and Concepcion as a Z or slot option, which could push Jeudy to third on the depth chart. Browns head coach Todd Monken most recently coached Baltimore, one of the teams that used 12, 13 and 21 personnel most frequently.

Jeudy’s playing time could be significantly reduced.

Goedert was among the NFL’s elite tight ends at his peak, earning a 91.1 PFF receiving grade in 2021. His grade has declined since, with receiving grades below 70.0 in two of the past three seasons. He scored 11 touchdowns last season, tied for the most among tight ends, which helped him finish as the TE7 in fantasy football.

There was some uncertainty at the start of the offseason about whether he would return to Philadelphia, but he ultimately took a pay cut to remain with the team for one more season. The Eagles re-signed their backups and added Johnny Mundt, but no one projects as significant competition for his playing time.

The Eagles added Eli Stowers in the second round, the clear second tight end in the draft. This makes it likely that this will be Goedert’s final season in Philadelphia, and Stowers could cut into his playing time.

Goedert’s fantasy value was already fragile, as eight of his touchdowns came from within 6 yards of the end zone. If the Eagles adjust their approach near the goal line, he may no longer be a viable fantasy starter. With Stowers in the mix, it’s even more likely that Goedert falls outside the top 12 tight ends.

Loser: Third Receivers across the league

Last season, teams used 12 personnel on 24.2% of plays and 13 personnel on 5.4%. Both were the highest rates in a season over the 20 years for which PFF has data. That trend is unlikely to reverse, as seven tight ends were selected among the first 73 picks. The last time that many tight ends were selected that early was 1974.

Some of those tight ends, such as Nate Boerkircher of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Marlin Klein of the Houston Texans, project more as run blockers than receiving threats with eventual fantasy value. However, their presence suggests the Jaguars and Texans could increase their use of 12 personnel next season, which is bad news for Parker Washington, Travis Hunter and Jaylin Noel. Others, such as Max Klare, Sam Roush and Oscar Delp, are expected to be third on their teams’ depth charts as rookies.

Going forward, the number of viable bye-week fill-in wide receivers will likely shrink compared to recent seasons.