Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 9

• Week 9 lines up perfectly for a massive A.J. Brown performance: After his lowest fantasy output of the year, Brown should bounce back in a big way in Week 9 against a poor man-heavy defense.
• Doubling down on Ladd McConkey: After getting highlighted last week as a strong play against man, McConkey delivered as the overall PPR WR2 and is in a great spot to keep that success going against the Cleveland Browns‘ poor man coverage unit.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 9 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rate: 17.1% (28)
- Zone coverage rate: 75.6% (6)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|44
|3
|28
|18.2%
|11.8
|0.27
|Michael Wilson
|55
|4
|23
|16.4%
|12.3
|0.22
|Xavier Weaver
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|54
|11
|137
|33.3%
|36.7
|0.68
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|15
|1
|3
|13.3%
|1.3
|0.09
|Zach Pascal
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|121
|18
|160
|16.5%
|34.0
|0.28
|Michael Wilson
|171
|23
|260
|17.5%
|61.0
|0.36
|Xavier Weaver
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|166
|15
|274
|18.7%
|60.4
|0.36
The Bears are deploying zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have done well from those looks, ranking in the top 10 in defensive success rate (50.2%) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.4). They also place in the top five in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (31.3%).
Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man, which could be a reason to temper expectations for the rookie in a difficult matchup this week.
Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In