Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 9

2Y42WB4 6th September 2024: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo:, Brazil: NFL International football, Philadelphia Eagles versus Green Bay Packers: A.J. Brown of Philadelphia Eagles breaks along the line

By Jonathon Macri

Week 9 lines up perfectly for a massive A.J. Brown performance: After his lowest fantasy output of the year, Brown should bounce back in a big way in Week 9 against a poor man-heavy defense.

• Doubling down on Ladd McConkey: After getting highlighted last week as a strong play against man, McConkey delivered as the overall PPR WR2 and is in a great spot to keep that success going against the Cleveland Browns‘ poor man coverage unit.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rate: 17.1% (28)
  • Zone coverage rate: 75.6% (6)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 44 3 28 18.2% 11.8 0.27
Michael Wilson 55 4 23 16.4% 12.3 0.22
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 54 11 137 33.3% 36.7 0.68
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 15 1 3 13.3% 1.3 0.09
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 121 18 160 16.5% 34.0 0.28
Michael Wilson 171 23 260 17.5% 61.0 0.36
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 166 15 274 18.7% 60.4 0.36

The Bears are deploying zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have done well from those looks, ranking in the top 10 in defensive success rate (50.2%) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.4). They also place in the top five in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (31.3%).

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man, which could be a reason to temper expectations for the rookie in a difficult matchup this week.

Atlanta Falcons

