Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 9

• Week 9 lines up perfectly for a massive A.J. Brown performance: After his lowest fantasy output of the year, Brown should bounce back in a big way in Week 9 against a poor man-heavy defense.

• Doubling down on Ladd McConkey: After getting highlighted last week as a strong play against man, McConkey delivered as the overall PPR WR2 and is in a great spot to keep that success going against the Cleveland Browns‘ poor man coverage unit.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 9 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rate: 17.1% (28)

Zone coverage rate: 75.6% (6)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears are deploying zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have done well from those looks, ranking in the top 10 in defensive success rate (50.2%) and yards allowed per coverage target (7.4). They also place in the top five in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (31.3%).

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t been as effective against zone coverage compared to man, which could be a reason to temper expectations for the rookie in a difficult matchup this week.

