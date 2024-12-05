Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 14

• Malik Nabers is due for a big game in a positive matchup: Facing the New Orleans Saints‘ poor man-heavy unit, Nabers should thrive on his way to a big stat line.

• Calvin Ridley has a chance for a strong revenge game: The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most man-heavy defenses but don't perform well in that regard, which should play into Ridley’s hands.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 14 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rate: 26.4% (14)

Zone coverage rate: 66.0% (19)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks play man coverage at a league-average rate. Their strength is in man, from which they rank second in team coverage grade (76.1) and fourth in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.65).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has only a few big games and a lot of inconsistency in his rookie season, but his efficacy against man coverage gives him a shot to produce this week. The Seahawks are one of the tougher matchups in that regard, though, so temper expectations.

