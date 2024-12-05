All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 14

2YRE2Y1 New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By Jonathon Macri

Malik Nabers is due for a big game in a positive matchup: Facing the New Orleans Saints poor man-heavy unit, Nabers should thrive on his way to a big stat line.

Calvin Ridley has a chance for a strong revenge game: The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most man-heavy defenses but don't perform well in that regard, which should play into Ridley’s hands.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 24 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

Arizona Cardinals

Week 14 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rate: 26.4% (14)
  • Zone coverage rate: 66.0% (19)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 23 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 56 5 25 17.9% 13.5 0.24
Michael Wilson 96 10 103 20.8% 26.3 0.27
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 98 17 190 30.6% 54.0 0.55
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 51 1 3 3.9% 1.3 0.03
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 148 20 168 16.2% 36.8 0.25
Michael Wilson 252 27 313 13.9% 70.3 0.28
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 252 24 416 18.3% 89.6 0.36

The Seahawks play man coverage at a league-average rate. Their strength is in man, from which they rank second in team coverage grade (76.1) and fourth in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.65).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has only a few big games and a lot of inconsistency in his rookie season, but his efficacy against man coverage gives him a shot to produce this week. The Seahawks are one of the tougher matchups in that regard, though, so temper expectations.

Atlanta Falcons

