Fantasy Football Week 6: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Tank Bigsby: For the second straight week, Bigsby led the Jacksonville Jaguars in rushing yards and he might have a larger role going forward.

• Drop Mike Gesicki: The Cincinnati Bengals tight end has only had one great game and is slowly but surely losing playing time.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD