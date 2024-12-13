All
Fantasy Football: Week 15 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

2YPD8T5 Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) and Jourdan Lewis and Jonathan Mingo celebrate after Dowdle scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

By Jonathon Macri
  • Rico Dowdle has earned his spot in fantasy lineups: Excellent usage and a prime matchup this week have Dowdle in contention as a top play in Week 15.
  • Drake London is primed for a bounce-back: London has been quiet as of late but all signs point to one of his best games of the season in the first week of the fantasy playoffs.
  • Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 15.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

Denver Broncos versus Indianapolis Colts

