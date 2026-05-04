Eagles land award-winning duo: Philadelphia secured the nation's top pass-catchers in Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon and Mackey winner Eli Stowers, creating an elite young core with 91.4 and 85.3 PFF receiving grades, respectively.

Steelers find PPR value: Despite missing on Lemon, Pittsburgh landed “top receiving back” Eli Heidenreich (94.5 PFF receiving grade), who could potentially benefit immediately from checkdown-heavy veteran quarterback play.

Titans and Jets modernize: Tennessee secured blue-chip X-receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, while the Jets significantly upgraded their 12-personnel packages with Kenyon Sadiq to support a future rookie quarterback transition.

The 2026 NFL Draft will have immediate and long-term impacts on fantasy football outlooks, driving significant market swings in re-draft and dynasty formats.

This article highlights four NFL teams that improved their stock for dynasty fantasy football purposes. These offenses should be targeted in spring and summer dynasty drafts, though multiple players also profile as 2026 re-draft targets.

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman retooled quarterback Jalen Hurts’ pass-catching corps by drafting the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award and John Mackey Award winners, while reinforcing an aging offensive line and adding a developmental, fantasy-friendly dual-threat quarterback in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia earned a 78.9 team offense grade a season ago, 11th in the league from Weeks 1 through to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia’s explosive offense generated strong expected points added (EPA) per play despite inconsistent playcalling. New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion must elevate the offense’s success rate to align with its high EPA per play while increasing shifts and motion, play-action usage, intermediate and deep targeting and overall pace.

Position – Player – Round Notable 2025 PFF Grade Notable 2025 PFF Grade WR – Makai Lemon – 1 91.4 receiving grade 66.3 run-blocking grade TE – Eli Stowers – 2 85.3 receiving grade 51.2 run-blocking grade OT – Markel Bell – 3 83.5 pass-blocking grade 66.0 run-blocking grade QB – Cole Payton – 5 94.6 passing grade 89.4 rushing grade OG – Micah Morris – 6 83.7 pass-blocking grade 67.2 run-blocking grade

Lemon, 21, can be penciled in as Philadelphia’s No. 2 wide receiver this season. The award-winning wide receiver profiles as an early-season flex starter with late-season WR1/2 breakout potential.

Stowers is an award-winning receiving tight end whose high-end ball-in-hands skill set shows up in his 74.1 PFF rushing grade, which he earned on 34 career rushing attempts. Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert, 31, accepted a pay cut in May 2025, keeping him on the roster last season. The former impending free agent agreed to an extension through the 2026 season after drawn-out negotiations last month. Stowers is the Eagles’ intended starter in 2027 and has a chance to break out late in the 2026 season. Goedert earned a 69.1 PFF receiving grade in 2025, the second-lowest grade of his career.

As detailed in Top three rushing rookie quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, Payton’s 96.0 PFF grade ranked first among the 71 Power Four and North Dakota State quarterbacks with at least 345 offensive snaps in 2025.

Lemon is a top-five dynasty draft pick. Stowers warrants late-first-round dynasty consideration in a soft skill position class. Payton is a worthwhile dart throw.