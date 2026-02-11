Fantasy Football: Top 3 must-draft players from Super Bowl 60 for 2026

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

Super Bowl LX featured two offenses ranking in the top five among NFL teams during the regular season in yards per play. The Seattle Seahawks handily beat the New England Patriots, though both rosters possess must-draft players for the 2026 fantasy football season.

The article below breaks down three such players, including one candidate for the consensus 1.01 average draft position (ADP), one reliable flex option and one overall QB1 candidate.

Smith-Njigba enjoyed a dominant third NFL season, transitioning from a slot-heavy role to operating as a record-setting perimeter wide receiver with slot versatility. He deserves consideration for the consensus 1.01 ADP in 2026. Smith-Njigba’s 93.0 PFF offense grade ranks second among 49 NFL skill position players with at least 800 offensive snaps.

Smith-Njigba could be seen getting his Achilles tendon and perhaps calf muscle tended to in-game by a Seahawks trainer shortly before undergoing concussion examinations in both the blue medical tent and the locker room in Super Bowl LX. He played on 17 of 33 second-half offensive snaps as a result and caught just four of nine targets for 27 receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba’s 2025 season counting statistics contrast starkly with his low-end output against the Patriots on Sunday. He caught 119 of 157 targets for 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, ranking in the top five among NFL skill position players in the first, second and fourth categories while leading the league in receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba posted career-best metrics among his three NFL seasons in target rate (31.3%), deep-target rate (17.6%), yards per route run ranks (YPRR, 3.42), missed tackles forced rate (15.4%), average depth of target (aDot, 11.7), yards per reception (14.7), contested catch rate (54.8%) and PFF receiving grade (93.2 PFF receiving grade)

Among 154 NFL skill position players with at least 150 targets in a single season from 2006-2025, Smith-Njigba’s target rate ranks eighth, YPRR ranks third and PFF receiving grade ranks fifth.

As detailed previously, youth plays a key role in fantasy football WR1 productivity. Elite wide receivers aged 25 and under are ideal. Smith-Njigba turns 25 years old this weekend.

He is a must-draft player in 2026 who deserves strong consideration at the 1.01 spot.

Stevenson enters 2026 as a must-draft flex option following a productive fantasy football campaign in his fifth NFL season. Stevenson’s 77.2 PFF offense grade ties for 14th among 30 NFL running backs with at least 500 offensive snaps.

Stevenson is safely under contract next season, as his current deal runs through 2028.

Despite dealing with a mid-season toe injury that sidelined him in Weeks 9-11, Stevenson averaged the most half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) points per game (11.6) since his 2022, second NFL season.

Among his five NFL seasons, Stevenson produced career-highs in regular season scrimmage touchdowns (nine), missed tackles forced per rushing attempt (0.24), yards per reception (10.7), deep-target rate (9.6%) and PFF receiving grade (70.3 PFF receiving grade).

Among 30 NFL running backs with at least 39 targets, Stevenson ties for 11th in targets (52) and receptions (44), eighth in YPRR (1.37) and ranks sixth in receiving yards (471).

Stevenson will likely cede more offensive snaps and touches to 2025 second-round pick, running back TreVeyon Henderson, who earned an inferior 68.0 PFF offense grade this season. Stevenson’s productive 2025 showing should help him retain a fantasy-friendly workload, though, making him a must-draft flex option in an ascending offense.

Maye finishes as fantasy football’s Weeks 1-18 overall QB3 in total scoring. Playing through a right, throwing shoulder injury suffered in the AFC Championship Game, Maye’s poor showing in Super Bowl LX earned him a career-worst 30.0 PFF offense grade and could unjustifiably depress his 2026 ADP, putting him firmly in the must-draft category. Maye’s 81.1 PFF offense grade ranks seventh among 32 NFL quarterbacks with at least 500 offensive snaps.

Maye proved himself as an elite dual-threat quarterback, banking four top-three weekly positional finishes in 2025.

Maye’s passing data among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 270 dropbacks and his rushing data among 17 NFL quarterbacks with at least 50 rushing attempts:

NFL QB Passing & Rushing Drake Maye PFF Passing Grade 76.6 (No. 10) Yards Per Pass Att. 8.5 (No. 1) Adjusted Completion Rate 77.0% (No. 6) Accuracy Rate 62.1% (No. 13) Average Depth Of Target 9.7 (No. 3) Big-Time Throw Rate 4.9% (No. 11) Turnover-Worthy Play Rate 3.3% (No. 15) PFF Rushing Grade 79.7 (No. 6) Rush Att. 132 (No. 2) Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush Att. 0.11 (T-No. 13) Yards After Contact Per Rush Att. 2.7 (No. 7) Yards Per Rush Att. 4.8 (No. 11)

Concerns over Maye’s Super Bowl showing should be disregarded for season-long fantasy football purposes. Maye, 23, has not yet entered his prime and can be considered a reasonable candidate to finish as the overall QB1 in 2026.