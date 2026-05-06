Keaton Mitchell joins Mike McDaniel: Mitchell fits the explosive archetype of a McDaniel backfield and holds a higher PFF grade than his competition, giving him top-10 upside if he secures the lead role in Los Angeles.

Jalen Nailor is the value in Las Vegas: Despite a lower ADP than Tre Tucker, Nailor’s superior PFF receiving grades and efficiency on intermediate throws make him the projected top target for rookie QB Fernando Mendoza.

Kyler Murray primed for a Minnesota bounce-back: Moving to Kevin O’Connell’s pass-heavy system and pairing with Justin Jefferson gives Murray a clear path to return to his status as a consistent top-12 fantasy quarterback.

One of the smartest moves a fantasy manager can make with late-round picks is to target players whose fantasy outlooks span a wide range of outcomes. These players carry legitimate bust risk, but if circumstances break their way, they can develop into weekly starters and league winners. One way to identify them is to target players who changed teams during the offseason, as there is less clarity about how they will adjust to a new system, role or quarterback than for players who remained with their previous teams.

The three players below all changed teams in free agency, and the NFL Draft did nothing to diminish their outlooks. Their current average draft positions (ADPs) sit lower than they should, making them strong values in best ball formats and ideal late-round targets in August re-draft leagues.