Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 9

• Justin Jefferson re-gains the top overall spot: Jefferson has gained at least 80 receiving yards in each of his last seven games, scored a touchdown in five of eight games, and his schedule is slightly more favorable than Ja’Marr Chase, who’s had multiple down weeks.

• Saquon Barkley becomes the top running back: Barkley has averaged 165 yards per game over the last three weeks, and he has the best schedule among the elite running backs.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5